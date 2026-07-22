MOXY OTTAWA DOWNTOWN NOW OPEN

Ottawa's newest lifestyle hotel brings bold design, electric nightlife, and social energy to the heart of the capital.

OTTAWA, ON, July 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- RIMAP Hospitality Services Inc., one of Canada's leading hotel management companies, is proud to announce that Moxy Ottawa Downtown is now officially open, welcoming guests to a bold new hospitality experience in the heart of the nation's capital.

Moxy Ottawa Downtown - Exterior Rendering Mox: Brand Ambassador, Moxy Ottawa Downtown

Located at 126 York Street in the heart of Ottawa's iconic ByWard Market district, Moxy Ottawa Downtown introduces a bold new hospitality experience designed for the next generation of travellers - playful, social, energetic, and undeniably fun. Smack dab in the middle of the action, the hotel places guests steps from Rideau Street, Gatineau, and Ottawa's top business, entertainment, shopping, and cultural destinations. Guests can learn more and book their stay at www.marriott.com

Following the successful opening of AC Hotel by Marriott Ottawa Downtown in 2025, Moxy Ottawa Downtown marks the next chapter in RIMAP Hospitality's growing presence in the capital region, with the highly anticipated Renaissance Hotel Ottawa Downtown set to follow in 2027.

Designed with the spirited Moxy brand personality in mind, the hotel blends industrial-chic interiors with vibrant social spaces, immersive experiences, and tech-forward convenience. Featuring stylish guestrooms, communal lounges, flexible coworking areas, and playful design touches throughout, the property invites guests and locals alike to connect, celebrate, and experience Ottawa differently.

"At Moxy, hospitality is about energy, personality, and creating unforgettable moments," said Marc Varadi, President of RIMAP Hospitality Inc. "We are incredibly excited to introduce this dynamic lifestyle brand to Ottawa and bring a completely new hotel experience to the city. Moxy Ottawa Downtown is designed to be more than a place to stay--it's a social hub, a nightlife destination, and a gathering place for travellers and locals alike."

At the centre of the experience is Moxy Bar, the heartbeat of the hotel and a high-energy social destination expected to quickly become one of Ottawa's go-to gathering places. Open daily for breakfast and dinner, Moxy Bar offers handcrafted cocktails, elevated casual dining, and a lively atmosphere that transitions seamlessly from day to night. Guests and locals can also look forward to a rotating calendar of weekly entertainment and social programming, including games nights, live DJ performances, themed events, and interactive experiences designed to bring people together. With curated programming, live entertainment, and an energetic vibe, Moxy Bar delivers an atmosphere designed to keep the excitement going well into the evening.

Adding to the hotel's playful personality is Mox, the official Moxy Ottawa Downtown brand ambassador. The now-famous moose has already appeared throughout a series of social media teasers leading up to the opening and will continue to play a central role in the hotel's identity moving forward.

Guests will find Mox permanently residing in the hotel lobby atop a custom motorcycle, creating an unforgettable first impression and a must-see photo moment for visitors.

"Moxy Ottawa Downtown captures the spirit of the city's evolving social and cultural scene," said Stéphane Pelletier, Regional General Manager, RIMAP Hospitality Inc. "Every detail has been thoughtfully designed to encourage interaction, excitement, and discovery. From the guest experience to the entertainment programming, this hotel is built to surprise people in the best possible way."

The hotel also offers a variety of amenities designed to balance social energy with relaxation, including a fitness centre, and flexible gathering spaces for both work and play.

Guestrooms at Moxy Ottawa Downtown have been intentionally designed to maximize every inch of space, blending smart functionality with playful details and modern comfort. Rooms feature walk-in showers, motion-activated LED guide lights, clever wall-mounted storage solutions, and flexible layouts that encourage guests to use the space however they like. Stylish, efficient, and full of personality, the guestrooms embody the Moxy brand's fresh take on modern travel.

"Marriott International is thrilled to continue its partnership with RIMAP Hospitality Services Inc. with the opening of Moxy Ottawa Downtown," said Aaron Laurie, AVP of Development, Eastern Canada, at Marriott International. "Moxy Hotels has redefined the lifestyle hospitality category around the world through bold design, vibrant social experiences, and an energetic spirit that resonates strongly with today's travellers. We are excited to see the brand make its Ottawa debut in the heart of the ByWard Market."

With its distinctive design, social-first atmosphere, and immersive entertainment experiences, Moxy Ottawa Downtown is poised to become one of Ottawa's most talked-about new destinations - bringing a fresh, youthful energy to the city's hospitality and nightlife landscape.

About RIMAP Hospitality Services Inc.

Founded in 2007, RIMAP Hospitality Services Inc. is an innovative Montreal-based hotel management company. In just over a decade, RIMAP has become one of Montreal's largest hotel operators, currently managing internationally recognized brands under the Marriott, Hilton, and IHG Hotels & Resorts banners. For more information, please visit: https://www.rimaphospitality.com/about

About Moxy Hotels

Moxy Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, is a playful hotel experience for the young at heart. With stylish, tech-enabled guestrooms, buzzing social spaces, and vibrant programming, Moxy redefines the traditional hotel stay through bold design and energetic experiences. Moxy Hotels currently operates in major cities around the world, delivering unforgettable stays rooted in fun, creativity, and connection.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 8,000 properties under more than 30 leading brands spanning 139 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly awarded travel program. For more information, please visit www.marriott.com

SOURCE Moxy Ottawa Downtown

Media Contacts: Amanda Schultz, Partner, The Voima Group, [email protected], 705.817.6350; Geoff Schultz, Partner, The Voima Group, [email protected], 905.621.3432