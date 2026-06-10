MovingWaldo Acquires MoveMate.ca and Gvota.ca to Become Canada's Leading Digital Moving Platform

The acquisitions add MoveMate and Gvota's brands, traffic, and digital presence to MovingWaldo's national network, extending coverage across 14 Canadian markets.

MONTREAL, June 10, 2026 /CNW/ - MovingWaldo, Canada's leading digital moving concierge platform, today announced the acquisitions of MoveMate, a Montreal-founded moving marketplace, and Gvota.ca, a Quebec-based platform specializing in connecting customers with local moving services. These transactions bring together three established players in Canada's digital moving ecosystem, reinforcing MovingWaldo's position as the go-to platform for residential and long-distance moves.

MovingWaldo now operates in 14 Canadian markets, including Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, and Ottawa, while supporting nationwide and cross-border Canada-U.S. moves. The platform works with more than 100 verified moving partners and serves customers from leading Canadian enterprises across real estate, financial services, and property management.

"These acquisitions reflect a strategic step to position us as the clear national leader," said Guillaume Lahoud, CEO and Co-Founder of MovingWaldo. "Bringing MoveMate and Gvota into our platform strengthens our footprint, particularly in Quebec, and consolidates demand so every Canadian gets access to a better moving experience."

MoveMate was founded in Montreal and grew into a nationally recognized moving marketplace, expanding into the United States and building partnerships with major Canadian retailers. The company built a technology-driven booking system that prioritized transparency and customer experience.

Gvota.ca established itself as a trusted platform in Quebec, helping thousands of customers efficiently find and compare local moving services. Its strong local presence and SEO-driven customer acquisition model complement MovingWaldo's national growth strategy.

"From day one, our focus was on simplifying the moving experience for Canadians," said Lucas Francioli, Founder and CEO of MoveMate. "This outcome reflects the dedication of our team and the strength of the platform we built. Seeing it live on within MovingWaldo means that vision continues at a national scale."

The acquisitions add complementary technology, traffic, and brand assets to MovingWaldo's existing infrastructure. Customers gain broader geographic coverage, a larger network of vetted moving partners, and a more seamless and transparent booking experience.

About MovingWaldo

MovingWaldo is Canada's leading digital platform for comparing moving quotes and booking verified movers online. The company simplifies the moving process by allowing customers to receive transparent pricing, compare options side-by-side, and secure their move through a streamlined, technology-driven booking experience.

MovingWaldo also enables real estate, mortgage, and rental platforms to seamlessly integrate moving services into their customer journey. Notable partners include QuadReal, Rentsync, Desjardins, Centris, Pillar To Post, PropertyGuys, and nesto.

SOURCE MovingWaldo

Media Contact: MovingWaldo, Guillaume Lahoud, CEO and Co-Founder, [email protected]