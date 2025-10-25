MOVA Debuts at Equip Exposition 2025, Redefining the Future of Smart Outdoor Solutions

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- MOVA, a leading global smart technology brand, made its debut at Equip Exposition 2025, unveiling its latest smart outdoor solutions. The showcase featured the new LiDAX Ultra Series robotic lawn mowers, the Unified 60V Battery Garden Tools, and the EvoLife Series Power Tools.

MOVA’s indoor and outdoor booths at Equip Exposition 2025 in Louisville, USA

As MOVA's core product line, the LiDAX Ultra Series robotic lawn mowers took center stage at Equip Exposition 2025, featuring the latest UltraView™ 2.0 navigation system that combines 3D LiDAR and Vision for seamless, out-of-the-box performance. The model is available in two size options -- 0.25 and 0.5 acres -- and offers dual-map automatic mapping, slope handling up to 45%, and fully adjustable cutting heights from 3 to 10 cm, delivering precise, effortless lawn care.

MOVA also unveiled its new 60V Brushless Garden Tool Series, bringing smart control, strong performance, and easy handling to modern yard care. Each tool in the series connects to the MOVA App with IoT compatibility and OTA upgrades, enabling real-time tracking and continuous software optimization. All tools share the MOVA 60V battery platform with an ultra-fast charger, reaching full power in about 30 minutes for efficient, continuous operation.

Eight SKUs were brought to the show. The highlights include the MOVA Self-Propelled Lawn Mower, featuring PaceMate™ Self-Propelling technology that adjusts its pace according to the user's gripping pressure. It's also equipped with the TurboFlow™ system that supports high-performance mulching, bagging, and rear discharge, making it effortless to tackle dense and tall grass; the MOVA String Trimmer, featuring the EquiDrive™ centered-motor and InstaLoad™ design, delivers exceptional balance and allows users to reload the trimming line with a single touch.

Additionally, the EvoLife Series Power Tools made their debut, featuring 14 compact, stylish, and lightweight designs powered by lithium batteries and a unified Type-C "one-cable" charging platform.

Short for "Evolution of Life," EvoLife embodies the concept of "Tools Without Boundaries," expanding beyond traditional DIY into modern lifestyles. Centered around four key areas--Tools, Automotive, Outdoor, and Health--the series is designed to deliver intelligent convenience to everyday life.

Highlights include the MOVA Electric Precision Screwdriver, featuring 86 magnetic bits that handle a wide range of fine-repair tasks and nine additional accessories neatly packed in one case for convenient use; and the MOVA Portable Inflator, equipped with a 26 mm cylinder bore delivering up to 150 PSI, five intelligent modes for different applications, and a sunlight-readable display covering 85% of the surface.

To bring these innovations closer to visitors, MOVA's booths provide perfect environments for product demonstration. While the indoor booth showcased detailed product displays, the outdoor booth recreated a realistic garden setting with cypress trees, real logs, and turf, giving visitors opportunities to test the tools hands-on and experience their performance in real-life conditions.

MOVA's presence at Equip Exposition 2025 underscores its determination to expand into categories of yard tech and smart tools, and create smarter, more efficient experiences for users worldwide.

The product portfolio presented at the exhibition is expected to be launched in the spring of 2026. For more information, please visit: https://www.mova.tech/

