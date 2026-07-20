Motorola, in partnership with Live Nation, invites festivalgoers to rise above the music and experience Chicago's skyline like never before during Lollapalooza 2026.

CHICAGO, July 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Motorola is taking Lollapalooza to new heights with the debut of the razr Wheel, a first-of-its-kind branded Ferris wheel arriving in the heart of Grant Park during this year's festival. In partnership with Live Nation, Motorola will bring an unforgettable new attraction to one of the world's most iconic music festivals, inviting fans to experience the brand's hometown from a whole new perspective.

Motorola Brings the First-Ever razr Wheel to Lollapalooza 2026

Located at the center of the festival grounds, the razr Wheel will give Lollapalooza attendees the opportunity to step away from the crowds, take in sweeping views of the Chicago skyline, and capture memorable moments with friends high above the festival. Inspired by the spirit of motorola razr - a device built around self-expression, creativity, and connection - the attraction celebrates the moments that are worth flipping for.

The first-ever razr Wheel reflects the brand's commitment to extend beyond technology and into the cultural moments people care about most. By bringing together entertainment, innovation and community, Motorola continues to inspire people to connect, create and share experiences in new ways.

Throughout Lollapalooza weekend, festival attendees can visit the razr Wheel for complimentary rides and take in panoramic views of the festival grounds and Chicago skyline. Fans can share their experience using #MakeItIconic and follow Motorola on Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat for additional content and behind-the-scenes moments from the festival.

In celebration of Lollapalooza as a cultural staple, the company is giving fans the chance to attend the festival in VIP style through a sweepstakes offering two winners the opportunity to each receive two one-day VIP tickets to Lollapalooza, along with a 2026 motorola razr device. Enter now for a chance to win, and see here for official sweepstakes details and entry information.

With Lollapalooza welcoming hundreds of thousands of music fans to Chicago each summer, the razr Wheel will serve as a must-see destination within the festival - creating a memorable experience for attendees and a new way to celebrate the city, the culture and the moments that bring people together.

For more information about Motorola and its latest innovations, visit www.motorola.com .

Gianna Lapasso; [email protected]

SOURCE Motorola Mobility, Inc