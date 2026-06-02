Designed for Comfort, Built for Everyday Entertainment: Introducing the new motorola edge 2026 and moto buds 2

Featuring a sleek, compact design and blazing-fast charging that delivers power for the day in just 7 minutes,1,3 the new motorola edge 2026 is built for life on the move - complemented by moto buds 2 for next-generation, high-quality audio.

CHICAGO, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ -- Motorola is raising the bar in North America with the introduction of the all new motorola edge - 2026 and moto buds 2 – two complimentary devices designed to elevate the features that matter most to today's consumers.

Slim Design, Proven Durability.

Featuring a sleek, compact design and blazing-fast charging that delivers power for the day in just 7 minutes, the new motorola edge 2026 is built for life on the move - complemented by moto buds 2 for next-generation, high-quality audio.

Bold and compact, the new motorola edge features a pocketable design that's both elegant and practical. Its ultrathin profile and lightweight build make the phone feel comfortable yet refined. The device comes in a striking PANTONE Martini Olive color with a twill-inspired finish that brings added texture and timeless sophistication.

On top of its beauty, the new motorola edge is built to last, with IP68/69 ratings that offer superior underwater protection, as well as protection against dust, dirt, and sand.6 It also meets military standards for durability (MIL-STD-810H),5 and comes complete with Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i that packs in 2x better drop and scratch resistance for added peace of mind.7

Intelligent Photography, Made Simple.

Powered by a Sony - LYTIA™ 710 sensor, the new motorola edge boasts a triple 50MP camera system and a dedicated telephoto lens, delivering next-level quality with no expertise needed. Combined with OIS, it captures photos with incredible clarity and detail anytime, anywhere. The main sensor also supports 4K video recording - which gives users four times the resolution of 1080p. This means more details, vibrant colors, and clarity without any extra heavy lifting.

The 50MP ultrawide lens16 with Macro Vision also knows no bounds, allowing one's creativity to flow naturally. A 122° field of view fits expansive landscapes and backdrops into the frame and is fine-tuned by AI-powered imaging technology for picture-perfect shots, while macro mode allows users to get 4x closer to their subject than a standard lens to uncover tiny details invisible to the naked eye.

A 50MP selfie cam is also ready for impromptu solo or group shots. Users can expect even sharper, higher contrast images that make everyday moments worth sharing.

Lastly, the 10MP 3x telephoto camera is also available, using advanced Super Zoom to get up to 30x the distance. Users can take clear photos of faraway signs or distant monuments with ease as the lens is equipped with OIS and powered by AI.

AI works behind the scenes to optimize every shot, allowing users to effortlessly capture life's greatest moments with professional-grade results.

Across all three lenses, the advanced AI-powered Photo Enhancement Engine applies precise adjustments to color, brightness and texture, while reducing noise and providing photos with exceptional clarity and vibrancy. Plus, users can take advantage of other AI-powered software features like Action Shot to take blur-free photos of their subject in motion and Adaptive Stabilization to film steady while on the move.

Motorola is also bringing its new Frame Match feature to the new edge, allowing each photo to perfectly reflect the user's exact vision. With the ability to lock the frame and simply step into the shot–the perfect background, angle and moment are seamlessly captured.

Power That Keeps Up.

The new motorola edge is built for the long haul, allowing users to go up two days on a single charge, thanks to the massive 5000mAh battery.1,4

When you do need to charge up, 60W TurboPower™ charging2 provides power for the day in just 7 minutes,1,3 while 15W TurboPower™ wireless charging9 refuels the device in 34 minutes – so users can capture the world, binge-watch their favorite shows or stay connected with friends without skipping a beat.

Smart Experience, Fast Performance.

Adding extra convenience to everyday moments, the motorola edge - 2026 offers intuitive AI experiences while giving users their choice in AI assistants like moto ai,14 Google Gemini17 or Perplexity.

All capabilities are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7450 processor that's complete with ultra-efficient 4nm technology, which enables smooth gameplay, high-resolution video playback, lighting-fast file transfers and more.

Paired with up to 8GB12 of the latest generation LPDDR5X memory - the fastest available - it delivers the fast performance needed to edit images smoothly, switch between multiple open apps, and game on the go. Whenever you need extra speed, RAM Boost13 temporarily turns available storage into virtual RAM. And with up to 128GB of storage, the device has plenty of room for apps, photos, videos, music, and games, allowing storage concerns to fade into the background.12

Sharper. Brighter. Smoother.

All these features come to life through the 6.3" Extreme AMOLED display with Super HD resolution that brings content to life with rich, vibrant color and enhanced clarity. The picture on the new motorola edge is sharper and more detailed, delivering 13% more resolution than standard Full HD (1080p) displays. Plus, the high 120Hz refresh rate ensures fluid scrolling and smoother views,11 while peak brightness of up to 5200 nits--15% brighter than the previous generation8,10--keeps everything clearly visible.

Powered by Extreme AMOLED technology, the display delivers exceptional contrast, with intense, vivid colors. Every frame gains added depth, creating an immersive viewing experience where details truly stand out.

It's also paired with two stereo speakers that use Dolby technology to deliver an immersive audio experience with greater depth, clarity and detail across all your favorite entertainment. Experience transcendent audio with immersive Dolby Atmos® content on supporting platforms or enhanced stereo content, whether listening over speakers or headphones.

Experience Clarity, Escape the Noise with moto buds 2.

Building on the immersive audio experience of the motorola edge, Motorola is also expanding its connected ecosystem with the new moto buds 2 - designed to bring powerful, all-day sound23 and seamless listening on the go, perfectly complementing the new edge's vibrant display for an elevated, on-the-go entertainment setup. The moto buds 2 features an advanced, dual driver audio system combined with Dynamic Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to keep out distractions while smart features and up to 48 hours23 of total battery backup, including the case, create a fulfilling sound experience.

The moto buds 2 couple premium 11mm Dynamic Drivers and 6mm Micro Planar Magnetic Drivers with Hi-Res audio support. This adds depth, fullness and details to users' anticipated albums, binge-worthy shows and niche podcasts. Consumers get realistic details and clarity with Hi-Res Audio and LHDC, while Dolby Atmos spatial sound18 provides free-flowing, immersive sound, regardless of the content.

Dynamic ANC (up to 55dB)19 puts users in control of their sound, keeping background noise out of important calls. It's paired with Transparency Mode, so users can stay aware of their surroundings without needing to remove their buds. Additionally, six microphones with Environmental Noise Cancellation ensures that one's voice sounds clear and professional, making any location suitable for an impromptu meeting.

The moto buds 2 also have enough power for an action-packed day, featuring up to 11 hours24 of playback on a single charge and a total of up to 48 hours of battery life24 with the charging case for ultimate flexibility. When users need to charge their moto buds 2 but only have a moment to spare, they can get 3 hours of playback in just 10 minutes of charging.20,23

To make each day even smoother, the moto buds 2 offer various smart features. With Dual Connection,21 users can connect their moto buds 2 to their phone or laptop and effortlessly move between the two. No pairing or reconnecting needed, thanks to Bluetooth® 6.0 delivering stronger connectivity and improved speeds. If they want their earbuds to enhance their gameplay, users can open the Moto Buds app to enable Gaming Mode,21 which significantly reduces audio latency for in-sync, on-screen action. Owners of the moto buds 2 can also access moto ai22 features on compatible Motorola devices, allowing them to take advantage of Catch me up,15 Pay attention and Remember this by simply tapping the step of their buds.

Availability

motorola edge - 2026

In the United States, the new motorola edge - 2026 will be available universally unlocked at Best Buy and Motorola.com on June 11 (MSRP: $599.99).25 The device will also be available at Verizon on June 11, with subsequent availability at AT&T, Cricket Wireless, Spectrum Wireless, and Xfinity Mobile.

In Canada, the new motorola edge - 2026 will be available at Motorola.ca on June 11, with subsequent availability at select carriers.

moto buds 2

In the United States, the new moto buds 2 in PANTONE Carbon will be available on Motorola.com starting July 2 (MSRP: $99.99) with subsequent availability through select distributors and retailers.

Contact:

Brendan Hall

[email protected]

Legal disclaimers

Certain features, functionality, and product specifications may be network-dependent and subject to additional terms, conditions, and charges. All are subject to change without notice. MOTOROLA, the Stylized M Logo, MOTO, and the MOTO family of marks are trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. Google, Google Play and Gemini are trademarks of Google LLC. Dolby and Dolby Atmos are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories. "LYTIA" is a registered trademark or trademark of Sony Group Corporation. The Pantone color reference and the PANTONE Chip Design are used with the permission of Pantone LLC. © Pantone LLC, 2026. All rights reserved. This is an authorized Pantone-licensed product manufactured by Motorola. Corning and Gorilla are registered trademarks of Corning Incorporated. The product is conformed to "Hi-Res Audio Logo" standard defined by Japan Audio Society. The Logo is used under license from Japan Audio Society. The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Motorola is under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2026 Motorola Mobility LLC. All rights reserved.

1. All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

2. Maximum 60W TurboPower™ charging speed on device; requires Motorola TurboPower™ 60W Charger or higher (sold separately); higher chargers will not increase maximum charge capability.

3. Requires Motorola TurboPower™ 60W Charger; sold separately. Median users can get up to 12 hours of battery life in 7 minutes of charge. Battery must be substantially depleted; charge boost must be "on"; charging rate slows as charging progresses.

4. The typical capacity is 5000mAh. Typical value is the estimated average capacity of a batch of batteries based on internal testing, representing the expected performance under normal conditions. Rated capacity is 4850mAh. Rated capacity is the minimum guaranteed capacity of a battery under controlled conditions.

5. Independently tested and certified by SGS, a global inspection/testing firm, to meet MIL-STD 810H standard. The U.S. Department of Defense's MIL-SPEC standards establish methodologies for testing products against environmental stresses under controlled laboratory conditions. Motorola tests devices against hazardous physical and environmental conditions under select categories and procedures of the MIL-STD-810H standard to determine durability. Such testing and certification is not a guarantee of future performance under these test conditions. Abuse, like that contained in MIL-STD 810H testing, is not covered under Motorola's standard warranty.

6. Water and dust resistance were independently tested by SGS, a global inspection/testing firm, to meet IP68 and IP69 standards under controlled laboratory conditions. Withstands immersion in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for up to 30 minutes, and is protected against powerful, high-temperature water jets for up to 30 seconds. Exposure to conditions beyond these ratings are not covered by warranty. Resistance will decrease as a result of normal wear. Not designed to work while submerged underwater. Do not expose to liquids other than fresh water. Designed to provide protection against the ingress of solid foreign objects of any size. Do not attempt to charge a wet phone. Not waterproof.

7. Performance of Gorilla® Glass 7i is based on lab tests under controlled conditions. Actual performance may vary based on specific use, environmental conditions, and other factors. While Gorilla® Glass 7i is designed to enhance durability and provide improved resistance to drops and scratches compared to competitive lithium aluminosilicate glass, it is not indestructible and may still suffer damage under certain conditions. Users should exercise caution and avoid subjecting their devices to unnecessary risk.

8. Available user nits is less and may vary due to app/video limitations and operating system and other functions utilizing part of this capacity.

9. Requires 15W wireless charger; sold separately. Median users can get up to 12 hours of battery life in 34 minutes of charge. Battery must be substantially depleted; charge boost must be "on"; charging rate slows as charging progresses.

10. Compared to the previous generation motorola edge - 2025.

11. Actual refresh rate may be less and will vary based on app/content limitations and requirements, device mode settings, and other factors.

12. Available user storage and memory is less due to many factors, including operating system, software and functions utilizing part of this capacity; may change with software updates.

13. RAM Boost extended RAM requires use of phone's internal storage as virtual memory, decreasing storage capacity; available user storage is less while in use. 8GB model: 8GB physical RAM + up to 16GB RAM Boost (AI auto optimized default | 16GB Max). Available RAM is less due to operating system, software and other functions; may change with software updates. Features vary by market.

14. Motorola Account login is required to access moto ai features. An internet or cellular connection is needed for functionality. The following languages are supported: English, Spanish, Portuguese, Japanese, German, French, Polish, Romanian, Italian.

15. Catch Me Up is compatible with the following messaging apps: Google Dialer (GMS), Dialer AOSP, WhatsApp, Google Messages, WhatsApp, WhatsApp Business, Microsoft Teams, Facebook Messenger, WeChat, Telegram, LINE, Discord, Viber, Signal, Instagram (Direct Messages), Google Chat, Slack, Textme, Skype, Messages SMS Messages, TikTok, X Messages, LinkedIn, AirBnb. Compatibility with other messaging platforms is not guaranteed.

16. 50MP ultrawide sensor combines 4 pixels into 1, for an effective photo resolution of 12.5MP.

17. Results for illustrative purposes and may vary. Check responses for accuracy. Compatible with certain features and with certain accounts. Internet connection required. Available on select devices, languages, and countries. Only available to users 18 years and older.

18. Spatial Audio requires a compatible Motorola smartphone and compatible content that supports Dolby Atmos.

19. 55dB is the maximum achievable noise reduction based on practical tests. The actual active noise cancellation varies depending on the user's ear size, earplug size, wearing position, and whether or not the user is exercising.

20. Battery must be substantially depleted; charging rate slows as charging progresses.

21. Requires Moto Buds app; Must be downloaded separately on Google Play.

22. Requires a moto ai compatible phone and Moto Buds app; Must be downloaded separately on Google Play.

23. All earbud battery life claims are approximate and based on internal testing under controlled conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors, including volume, content, Bluetooth connection, enabled features, settings, temperature, battery condition, charging case use, and usage patterns.

24. All battery life claims are approximate and based on continuous use under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including volume, content, Bluetooth connection, enabled features, settings, temperature, and battery condition.

25. Pricing varies by carrier

SOURCE Motorola Mobility, Inc