MotoGP™ strengthens exclusive strategic collaboration with Tata Communications

Fuelled with additional capabilities, the collaboration continues to bring live MotoGP™ race action to fans in over 200 countries around the world

MADRID and MUMBAI, India, May 4, 2022 /CNW/ -- Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, and Dorna Sports, the exclusive commercial and television rights holder of the FIM MotoGP™ World Championship, today renew and strengthen their exclusive multi-year strategic collaboration – bringing the spectacle of MotoGP™'s close racing and incredible competition to nearly half a billion homes worldwide.

With its world-leading, digital-first suite of media offerings, Tata Communications empowers the world's premier motorcycle racing series to deliver an innovative and transformed viewing experience to its fans worldwide. Tata Communications media edge services will allow MotoGP™ to continue to ensure excellent video quality, coupled with tremendous speed, delivering the race live from the track to the viewers' screens in just a few tenths of a second.

Tata Communications and Dorna teams will also boost migration from an onsite traditional media production to a remote production that will culminate in a future cloud-based model, increasing the number of video signals from 60 to 110 – some in ultra-low latency – providing more content to the viewers, and enabling the innovation of remotely produced immersive sound.

These remote production capabilities, combined with the global video content delivery network, will also enable increased remote broadcasting of live track action, supporting the increased sustainability and long-term environmental objectives of MotoGP™ and Dorna Sports as both continue to work together on world-leading and world-changing technological solutions.

Tata Communications and Dorna have also been working together to leverage Private LTE deployment at race tracks to manage wireless camera feeds in low latency and the highest quality possible, bringing even more incredible content to viewers around the world.

Manel Arroyo, Chief Commercial Officer, Dorna Sports, said, "Tata Communications has been pivotal in enabling us to bring immersive live race action to our millions of fans around the world. Together, we've pushed the boundaries of innovation in sports broadcasting, increasingly bringing our global fans closer to their favourite sport." He adds, "With this renewed collaboration, we trust Tata Communications to help us take the fan experience even further, using cutting edge technology to deliver an incredible experience for fans at home, which is as enthralling as watching the races on tracks."

Dhaval Ponda, Global Head of Media & Entertainment Services, Tata Communications, said, "MotoGP™ represents the best in global motorsports today. Fuelled by our deep broadcast experience, video engineering pedigree and passion for technological advancements, we're proud to extend this relationship to further accelerate the fan experience. Together, we'll continue to co-create and elevate the viewing experiences for the legions of passionate motorcycle racing fans globally. "

Tata Communications enables some of the world's foremost sports and entertainment federations. The company's media, cloud and connectivity services are underpinned by the world's largest subsea fibre network of its kind, creating a fully-converged, end-to-end solution for fast-paced sports like MotoGP™. Since 2017, Tata Communications has played a key role of enabling MotoGP to continually push boundaries and create world-leading broadcasts of the world's fastest motorcycle racing Championship. This successful relationship has been built on Tata Communications end-to-end managed service capabilities and advanced proof of concepts (POCs) by deploying bonded cellular private LTE services, ultimately enhancing the viewer experience.

About Dorna Sports

Founded in 1988, Dorna Sports became organiser of the FIM World Championship Grand Prix (MotoGP™) in 1991 and has been the exclusive commercial and television rights holder ever since. Based in Madrid, Spain, with premises in Barcelona and a subsidiary in Rome, the company is a leader in sports management, marketing and media,and has seen continued growth over the years; expanding its focus from solely MotoGP™ to include other leading motorcycle racing championships across the globe.

Those now include the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK), the FIM JuniorGP™ World Championship, the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup, the Honda British Talent Cup, the Northern Talent Cup and the new FIM MiniGP World Series, which became the latest path on the Road to MotoGP™ in 2021. Dorna has also been co-organiser of the Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup since its inception in 2007, and in 2019 the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup began, which is an electric series that races at a number of Grands Prix throughout the season.

About Tata Communications

A part of the Tata Group, Tata Communications (NSE: TATACOMM; BSE: 500483) is a global digital ecosystem enabler powering today's fast-growing digital economy in more than 190 countries and territories. Leading with trust, it enables digital transformation of enterprises globally with collaboration and connected solutions, core and next gen connectivity, cloud hosting and security solutions and media services. 300 of the Fortune 500 companies are its customers and the company connects businesses to 80% of the world's cloud giants. For more information, please visit www.tatacommunications.com

