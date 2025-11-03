Tata Communications and NiCE Partner to Transform Global Contact Centres with AI-Powered Customer Engagement

Strategic alliance brings together Tata Communications Kaleyra and NiCE CXone Mpower platforms to deliver seamless, AI-powered customer experience at scale

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- Tata Communications today announced a strategic partnership with NiCE to revolutionise enterprise contact centre operations. This collaboration brings together Tata Communications Kaleyra's AI-powered Customer Interaction Suite with NiCE's industry-leading CXone Mpower CX AI platform to deliver intelligent, automated, and hyper-personalised customer experiences.

NiCE Logo

Driven by Tata Communications' robust digital channels, globally compliant voice and network infrastructure, deep cloud migration expertise, agentic AI capabilities, and comprehensive managed services, the solution delivers secure, scalable, and personalised customer experiences across more than 190 countries and territories.

NiCE enhances this partnership with the full capabilities of its CXone Mpower platform, an end-to-end CX AI solution that brings together AI-driven workforce augmentation, intelligent automation, and seamless workflow orchestration in a unified solution. With CXone Mpower at the core, enterprises can rapidly modernise their contact centres, ensure consistent excellence across every channel, and turn customer engagement into a measurable engine for growth, operational efficiency, and long-term loyalty.

Together, Tata Communications and NiCE will accelerate digital transformation for customer service operations, ensuring agility, compliance, and innovation at scale, while evolving them from reactive support units into dynamic AI-powered growth engines that anticipate customer needs, empower agents, and drive proactive service.

Further enhancing this experience is the Tata Communications Kaleyra TX Hub -- a modular orchestration layer that connects customers' existing CX stack and enterprise tools into a unified, intelligent, total agent experience. Kaleyra TX Hub offers drag-and-drop deployment, personalised agent views, built-in sentiment analysis, and a unified interface for contact centre agents and supervisors. It simplifies the migration journey for enterprises, making it easier to transition to modern CX AI platforms like NiCE CXone Mpower, while preserving continuity and minimising disruption.

Gaurav Anand, Vice President and Global Head -- Customer Interaction Suite, Tata Communications, said, "In an era where every customer interaction shapes loyalty, our partnership with NiCE empowers enterprises to deliver intelligent, seamless, and agent-first contact centre experiences. This sets a new benchmark for service transformation -- where AI meets automation, migration is effortless, and every conversation is smarter and more connected."

Darren Rushworth, President, NiCE International, said, "This partnership unites two industry leaders with a shared vision -- to help enterprises deliver smarter, more personalised customer experiences that drive measurable impact. Backed by Tata Communications' global reach and trusted expertise, we're transforming every interaction into an opportunity to create value, loyalty, and competitive advantage."

About NiCE

NiCE (NASDAQ: NICE) is transforming the world with AI that puts people first. Our purpose-built AI-powered platforms automate engagements into proactive, safe, intelligent actions, empowering individuals and organizations to innovate and act, from interaction to resolution. Trusted by organizations throughout 150+ countries worldwide, NiCE's platforms are widely adopted across industries connecting people, systems, and workflows to work smarter at scale, elevating performance across the organization, delivering proven measurable outcomes.

About Tata Communications

A part of the Tata Group, Tata Communications (NSE: TATACOMM) (BSE: 500483) is a global digital ecosystem enabler powering today's fast-growing digital economy in more than 190 countries and territories. Leading with trust, it enables digital transformation of enterprises globally with collaboration and connected solutions, core and next gen connectivity, cloud hosting and security solutions and media services. 300 of the Fortune 500 companies are its customers and the company connects businesses to 80% of the world's cloud giants. For more information, please visit www.tatacommunications.com

Forward-looking and cautionary statements

Certain words and statements in this release concerning Tata Communications and its prospects, and other statements, including those relating to Tata Communications' expected financial position, business strategy, the future development of Tata Communications' operations, and the general economy in India, are forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including financial, regulatory and environmental, as well as those relating to industry growth and trend projections, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Tata Communications, or industry results, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, among others, failure to increase the volume of traffic on Tata Communications' network; failure to develop new products and services that meet customer demands and generate acceptable margins; failure to successfully complete commercial testing of new technology and information systems to support new products and services, including voice transmission services; failure to stabilize or reduce the rate of price compression on certain of the company's communications services; failure to integrate strategic acquisitions and changes in government policies or regulations of India and, in particular, changes relating to the administration of Tata Communications' industry; and, in general, the economic, business and credit conditions in India. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, many of which are not in Tata Communications' control, include, but are not limited to, those risk factors discussed in Tata Communications Limited's Annual Reports.

The Annual Reports of Tata Communications Limited are available at www.tatacommunications.com. Tata Communications is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements.

© 2025 Tata Communications Ltd. All rights reserved.

TATA COMMUNICATIONS and TATA are trademarks or registered trademarks of Tata Sons Private Limited in India and certain countries.

*TX = Total Experience

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2811673/NiCE_Logo.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2811674/Tata_Communications_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Tata Communications

Tata Communications Media Contact - Aastha Singh, [email protected] | NiCE Media Contact - Christopher Irwin-Dudek, [email protected]