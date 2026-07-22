MOTHER'S DAY GIFT LEADS TO $70 MILLION JACKPOT

BRAMPTON COUPLE CELEBRATES LIFE-CHANGING LOTTO MAX WIN

TORONTO, July 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- Audrey and Wills W. of Brampton came to Canada from Jamaica several decades ago with humble beginnings and a dream of building a better life. Now, the married couple are Ontario's newest multi-millionaires after winning a life-changing $70 million LOTTO MAX jackpot from the May 8, 2026 draw.

During their Winner Celebration at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto, Audrey and Wills said they have been playing the lottery with OLG for many years. For Mother's Day, Wills gave Audrey a LOTTO MAX Quick Pick ticket. Little did he know, this simple gift would lead to the surprise of a lifetime!

Audrey was the first to discover their big win when she checked their ticket using the OLG app. "I saw the winning amount on the screen, turned to Wills, and said, 'Look at this - is this $70?' He glanced at it and said, 'No - look again because there are so many more zeros!' When I realized it was $70 million, I was shocked. I had to double-check to make sure it was real. That's when I started jumping on the bed in excitement and then fell to my knees overcome with joy!".

The surprise was made even more remarkable by what happened beforehand. After hearing news reports that a winning LOTTO MAX ticket had been sold in Brampton, the couple's daughter was convinced her parents were the jackpot winners. This was a few hours before Audrey and Wills had even checked their ticket! "When we finally told her the news of the win, she smiled and said, 'I knew it!'" Audrey laughed.

As the reality of their win began to sink in, the couple was filled with nervous anticipation. "I could feel it pulsing through my body," Wills said. "I may look calm and cool on the outside, but I'm thrilled on the inside!"

While Audrey and Wills are embracing the exciting possibilities this win brings, they admit the experience still feels surreal. Like many lottery players, the pair often imagined what they would do if they ever won big, but they never expected to be celebrating a jackpot of this magnitude. "I'm thinking about our future and our next steps, but it's hard to make plans when this all feels like a dream! We'll absolutely make the most of this win," Audrey beamed.

The couple are approaching their newfound fortune with thoughtfulness and gratitude. "We don't have any big plans yet, but we'll take things slowly and work with our trusted advisors to ensure we're making smart, responsible decisions," said Audrey. "We came to Canada with nothing. We worked hard, learned to save, and never lived beyond our means. It will take a while to get used to this!"

Above all, their loved ones are top of mind. "Our family and friends will benefit from this win. We want to share and lift others up," Audrey said. "Telling our friends and family is going to be a lot of fun."

As they begin imagining their next chapter, the pair already has a few aspirations in mind. Audrey hopes to build her dream home in Jamaica, where they can spend their winters before returning to Canada for the summer months. The couple also plans to renovate the kitchen in their Brampton home. Audrey loves to cook and looks forward to creating a space where she can continue bringing family and friends together over home-cooked meals. For Wills, he loves vintage cars and hopes this windfall will allow him to purchase and possibly even restore some vintage cars.

Beyond this, the recently retired pair are excited about the freedom this win will provide. "Most importantly, we can live our lives on our terms," Audrey smiled. "I'm ready for this next phase of life," Wills added. "I've been working towards my retirement, and now, it's going to be next level!"

Travel is also high on their list. They have their sights set on taking a few cruises and enjoying the Caribbean Sea. "I'm a beach lover," said Audrey. "I like the sunshine, the sand, and the drinks with the little umbrellas in them!"

"I'm with Audrey," Wills agreed. "I love to be by the sea. As long as I have my wife, a nice home, and the sun is shining, everything is good."

The $70 million winning LOTTO MAX ticket was purchased at the Canco One Stop Gas Station on Steeles Avenue in Brampton.

For video and photos of Audrey and Wills Winner Celebration, please click the link below:

Winner Celebration Video and Photos:

https://f.io/rRWCQx99

(link is active for 30 days – no password is required to access it)

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