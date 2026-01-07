Moroccanoil Expands Its Signature Argan Oil Benefits to Lip Care with NEW Lip Balm

Powered by a blend of argan oil, argan butter, peptides, and hyaluronic acid, Moroccanoil Lip Balm delivers instant, clinically proven hydration for up to 24 hours after one application1 without feeling sticky. The science-backed formula deeply nourishes to leave lips soft, smooth, and supple with a healthy-looking sheen. 95% of users agreed after one week of use, it protected lips from dryness and cracking2.

True to Moroccanoil's commitment to sustainability, the new Lip Balm is housed in 50% PCR packaging. Moroccanoil Lip Balm is available in three Mediterranean-inspired flavors and tints, offering a sensorial experience with every application:

Moroccan Mint Tea – leaves a delicate, transparent sheen

Berry Pomegranate – leaves a sheer berry tint with subtle shine

Vanilla Date – leaves a sheer pinky nude tint with subtle shine

In a consumer perception study, conducted after one use:

91% agreed product softens the lips 2

91% agreed formula is non-sticky 2

94% agreed lips feel nourished and hydrated 2

94% agreed lips are instantly smoothed2

"The expansion into the lip care category with our new Moroccanoil Lip Balm offers our customers a product that not only feels beautiful but truly transforms the health of their lips," said Moroccanoil Co-founder, Carmen Tal. "Since the beginning, Moroccanoil has been committed to creating luxurious, argan oil-infused products that deliver both performance and indulgence. This product fits in perfectly with our lineup of high-performing, easy-to-use products."

Key Ingredients

Argan Oil: extremely rich in tocopherols (Vitamin E), essential fatty acids, and antioxidants, this natural oil helps to nourish the lips to help improve their texture and tone.

Argan Butter: a natural emollient and conditioning agent blended from argan oil. Valued for its high content of natural tocopherols (Vitamin E), phenols, carotenes, and essential fatty acids, it leaves lips soft, nourished, and pillowy.

Peptides: powerful ingredients that help restore firmness and smoothness to the delicate skin on the lips. Peptides help boost collagen and elastin production, improve hydration, and protect against environmental damage--for softer, fuller, and more youthful-looking lips.

Hyaluronic Acid: a natural humectant that can hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water. Hydrates skin and lips, helps enhance suppleness and reduce the appearance of fine, dry lines.

The NEW Moroccanoil Lip Balm will be available for $22.00 beginning January 5, 2026, exclusively on the Sephora App. Starting January 6, 2026, it will be available at Moroccanoil.com, Nordstrom, Sephora, Ulta, and in luxury salons and spas.

About Moroccanoil:

Inspired by the Mediterranean, Moroccanoil comes to life through our iconic turquoise packaging and signature fragrance, for an exotic experience that transports the senses. Our original Moroccanoil Treatment pioneered oil-infused haircare and sparked global interest in argan oil. At the heart of our brand is the stylist community that inspires us to create effective and easy-to-use products. Today, our mission remains unchanged: to pioneer beauty innovations while making a positive impact. We support animal welfare as a cruelty-free brand with our PETA Beauty without Bunnies certification and partnership with Humane World for Animals. Ocean conservation and sustainability are central to us, including our collaboration with Oceana. As our journey continues, we strive to make a meaningful difference in our communities and around the world.

Moroccanoil hair and body products are available at fine salons and retailers, spas, and online in over 80 countries worldwide. Visit us at Moroccanoil.com. For daily inspiration, follow @Moroccanoil on TikTok, X, and Instagram; subscribe to our beauty tutorials on YouTube, and find us on Facebook!

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Moroccanoil