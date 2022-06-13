Approximately 250 jobs will be added this year in technology-related roles with the remainder across core businesses

TORONTO, June 13, 2022 /CNW/ -- Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment research, announced plans to add 350 jobs in Toronto this year, expanding its presence in the key Canadian market.

The jobs include approximately 250 technology roles such as software engineers and developers, product managers, and project managers. The remaining approximately 100 roles will be in ESG and credit rating capacities.

Morningstar currently has 700 employees in Canada, so the additional jobs will bring its footprint in Canada to more than 1,000 employees.

"When we decided to grow our footprint in Canada, Toronto was the obvious choice," said Kunal Kapoor, CEO of Morningstar Inc. "Toronto is a world-class city with a thriving technology sector and a wealth of financial industry talent. Our expansion in Toronto builds on our growth in North America and globally."

Morningstar has been providing independent research, data, and insight in Canada for more than 20 years across Morningstar, DBRS Morningstar, and Morningstar Sustainalytics. It has been recognized by Great Place to Work® Institute Canada as one of this year's "Best Workplaces in Canada" for nine years in a row.

"We are excited to grow our presence in Toronto and, more broadly, in Canada and build on our long-standing history in this important market," said Scott Mackenzie, president and CEO Morningstar Canada. "Expanding our people in Toronto allows us to be closer to our customers and investors. Now more than ever, Canadian investors need access to independent research, data, and insights to help navigate markets and pursue their financial objectives."

Morningstar estimates the addition of these jobs will inject millions annually into the local economy.

"We are working to make sure Toronto comes back stronger than ever and moves forward in our recovery. This includes continuing to attract people and businesses from all over the world to our city," said Toronto Mayor John Tory. "The news from Morningstar is another vote of confidence from a business that sees the value of our city and what we have to offer. I welcome the hundreds of new jobs announced today and thank Morningstar for embracing Toronto and being part of our success story."

Best Workplaces in Canada

Employees at Morningstar Canada are part of a company recognized as one of the "Best Workplaces in Canada" for nine years in a row. At Morningstar, employee contributions have meaning and drive change. We've invested in fostering a community where talented, driven people can grow. Our entrepreneurial spirit and uncompromising ethics guide everything we do, all in the name of empowering investors. Morningstar offers a healthy, engaging work environment that celebrates diversity and transparency and includes educational stipends, health and wellness programs, shared ownership, regular sabbaticals, and a flexible vacation policy.

To apply for a position, go to https://www.morningstar.com/careers.

