/C O R R E C T I O N -- Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust/

In the news release, Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Declares March 2026 Distribution of 2 Cents per Unit, issued 16-Mar-2026 by Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust over PR Newswire, changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Declares March 2026 Distribution of 2 Cents per Unit

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (the "Trust") (TSX: MRT.UN) today announced that it has declared a distribution of 2 cents per unit for the month of March 2026. The distribution will be payable on April 15, 2026 to unitholders of record as at March 31, 2026.

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 45 high quality retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada consisting of approximately 8.1 million square feet of leasable space.

For more information, please visit Morguard.com.

Correction: An earlier version of this release had the headline incorrectly as "Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Declares March 2026" with a subhead of "Distribution of 2 Cents per Unit." This should have been published as a single headline reading, "Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Declares March 2026 Distribution of 2 Cents per Unit."

SOURCE Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information, please contact: Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust, Angela Sahi, President and Chief Executive Officer, T 905-281-4800; Andrew Tamlin, Chief Financial Officer, T 905-281-4800