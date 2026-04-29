MORGUARD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES 2026 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS
News provided byMorguard Real Estate Investment Trust
Apr 29, 2026, 16:15 ET
MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust ("the Trust") (TSX: MRT.UN) today is pleased to announce its 2026 First Quarter Results.
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In thousands of dollars, except per-unit amounts
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Three Months Ended March 31,
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2026
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2025
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Revenue from real estate properties
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$60,045
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$60,347
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Net operating income
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25,594
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25,700
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Fair value losses on real estate properties
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(3,591)
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(20,886)
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Net income/(loss)
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6,036
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(11,665)
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Funds from operations 1
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9,552
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9,162
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Adjusted funds from operations 1,2
|
643
|
807
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Amounts presented on a per unit basis
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Net income/(loss) – basic
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$0.09
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($0.18)
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Net income/(loss) – diluted
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$0.09
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($0.18)
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Funds from operations – basic 1
|
$0.14
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$0.14
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Funds from operations – diluted 1
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$0.13
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$0.13
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Adjusted funds from operations – basic 1,2
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$0.01
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$0.01
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Adjusted funds from operations – diluted 1,2
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$0.01
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$0.01
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1.
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The following represents a non-GAAP financial measure/ratio that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers in similar or different industries. This measure should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as substitutes for related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS. Additional information on this non-GAAP financial measure/ratio can be found under the MD&A section Part I, "Specified Financial Measures".
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2.
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The Trust uses normalized productive capacity maintenance expenditures to calculate adjusted funds from operations.
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
The table below sets forth selected financial data relating to the Trust's fiscal three months ended March 31, 2026, and 2025. This financial data is derived from the Trust's condensed consolidated statements, which are prepared in accordance with IFRS.
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For the three months ended March 31,
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2026
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2025
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% Change
|
Revenue from real estate properties
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$60,045
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$60,347
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(0.5 %)
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Property operating expenses
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(19,950)
|
(19,655)
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1.5 %
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Property taxes
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(12,417)
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(12,926)
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(3.9 %)
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Property management fees
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(2,084)
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(2,066)
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0.9 %
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Net operating income
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25,594
|
25,700
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(0.4 %)
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Interest expense
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(15,625)
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(16,014)
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(2.4 %)
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General and administrative
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(958)
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(960)
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(0.2 %)
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Other items
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1
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12
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(91.7 %)
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Fair value losses on real estate properties
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(3,591)
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(20,886)
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(82.8 %)
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Net income from equity-accounted investment
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615
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483
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27.3 %
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Net income/(loss)
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$6,036
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($11,665)
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(151.7 %)
CONSOLIDATED OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS
The following is an analysis of net operating income by asset type:
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For the three months ended March 31,
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2026
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2025
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% Change
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Enclosed regional centres
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$9,636
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$9,148
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5.3 %
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Community strip centres
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5,420
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5,459
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(0.7 %)
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Subtotal – retail
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15,056
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14,607
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3.1 %
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Single-/dual-tenant buildings
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6,393
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7,120
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(10.2 %)
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Multi-tenant buildings
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3,149
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3,101
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1.5 %
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Subtotal – office
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9,542
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10,221
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(6.6 %)
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Industrial
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996
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872
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14.2 %
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Net operating income
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$25,594
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$25,700
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(0.4 %)
The Trust's retail properties NOI for the three months ended March 31, 2026, was $15.1 million versus $14.6 million for the same period ended 2025, an increase of $0.5 million. The increase was mainly the result of a lower bad debt expense of $0.5 million, coupled with increased percentage rents of $0.1 million. These increases were partially offset by higher vacancy costs of $0.2 million.
The Trust's office properties NOI for the three months ended March 31, 2026, was $9.5 million versus $10.2 million for the same period ended 2025, a decrease of $0.7 million. The unfavourable variance is mainly the result of increased vacancy costs of $0.5 million, coupled with decreased basic rent of $0.5 million, stemming from the downsizing on renewal of major tenants at 111 Dunsmuir in Vancouver, BC and at Standard Life Centre in Ottawa, ON. These decreases were partially offset by lower bad debt expense of $0.2 million.
The Trust's industrial properties NOI for the three months ended March 31, 2026, was $1.0 million versus $0.9 million for the same period ended 2025, an increase of $0.1 million. The increase is mainly the result of increased basic rent.
Revenue from real estate properties includes contracted rent from tenants along with recoveries of property expenses (including property taxes).
The following is an analysis of revenue from real estate properties by segment:
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For the three months ended March 31,
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2026
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2025
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Variance
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Industrial
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$1,468
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$1,375
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$93
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Office – Single-/dual-tenant buildings
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13,693
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14,116
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(423)
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Office – Multi-tenant buildings
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10,349
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10,359
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(10)
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Retail – Community strip centres
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9,092
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8,963
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129
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Retail – Enclosed regional centres
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25,443
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25,534
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(91)
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Total
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$60,045
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$60,347
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($302)
The following is an analysis of revenue from real estate properties by revenue type:
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For the three months ended March 31,
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2026
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2025
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Variance
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Rental revenue
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$34,547
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$35,565
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($1,018)
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CAM recoveries
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14,011
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12,836
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1,175
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Property tax and insurance recoveries
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9,347
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9,839
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(492)
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Other revenue and lease cancellation fees
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799
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1,008
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(209)
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Parking revenue
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1,403
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1,350
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53
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Amortized rents
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(62)
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(251)
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189
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$60,045
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$60,347
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($302)
Property operating expenses include costs related to interior and exterior maintenance, insurance and utilities. Property operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2026, increased 1.5% to $20.0 million from $19.7 million for the same period in 2025. This increase is primarily due to increased maintenance expenses in the enclosed mall portfolio.
Net operating income for the three months ended March 31, 2026, decreased 0.4% compared to 2025. This decrease resulted mainly from increased vacancy costs of $0.7 million.
Interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2026, decreased 2.4% compared to 2025. This decrease is primarily due to lower interest rates on both variable and renewed fixed rate debt.
The Trust records its income producing properties at fair value in accordance with IFRS. These adjustments are a result of the Trust's regular quarterly IFRS fair value process. In accordance with this policy, the following fair value adjustments by segment have been recorded:
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For the three months ended March 31,
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2026
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2025
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Retail
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($922)
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($6,499)
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Office
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(2,158)
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(14,361)
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Industrial
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(511)
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(26)
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($3,591)
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($20,886)
Reported net income for the three months ended March 31, 2026, was $6.0 million as compared to a loss of $11.7 million in 2025. This change is due to the change in fair value losses recorded in 2025, as described above.
FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS AND ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS
The Trust presents FFO and AFFO in accordance with the current definition of the REALPAC.
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In thousands of dollars, except per unit amounts
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Three Months Ended March 31,
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2026
|
2025
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% Change
|
Net income/(loss)
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$6,036
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($11,665)
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(151.7 %)
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Adjustments:
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Fair value losses on real estate properties 1
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3,540
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20,849
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(83.0 %)
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Amortization of right-of-use assets
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18
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18
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-- %
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Payment of lease liabilities, net
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(42)
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(40)
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5.0 %
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Funds from operations – basic
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9,552
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9,162
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4.3 %
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Interest expense on convertible debentures
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2,058
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2,058
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-- %
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Funds from operations – diluted
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$11,610
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$11,220
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3.5 %
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Funds from operations – basic
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$9,552
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$9,162
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4.3 %
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Adjustments:
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Amortized stepped rents 1
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(159)
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395
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(140.3 %)
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Normalized PCME
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(8,750)
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(8,750)
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-- %
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Adjusted funds from operations – basic
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643
|
807
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(20.3 %)
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Interest expense on convertible debentures
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2,058
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2,058
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-- %
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Adjusted funds from operations – diluted
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$2,701
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$2,865
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(5.7 %)
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1. Includes respective adjustments included in net income from equity-accounted investment.
SPECIFIED FINANCIAL MEASURES
The Trust reports its financial results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). However, this earnings release also uses specified financial measures that are not defined by IFRS which follow the disclosure requirements established by National Instrument 52-112 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure. Specified financial measures are categorized as non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, and other financial measures. Additional details on specified financial measures including supplementary financial measures, capital management measures and total segment measures are set out in the Trust's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended March 31, 2026 and available on the Trust's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
The following Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers in similar or different industries. These measures should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as substitutes for related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS. The Trust's management uses these measures to aid in assessing the Trust's underlying core performance and provides these additional measures so that investors may do the same. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures, which supplement the IFRS measures, provide readers with a more comprehensive understanding of management's perspective on the Trust's operating results and performance.
FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("FFO")
FFO is a non-GAAP measure widely used as a real estate industry standard that supplements net income and evaluates operating performance but is not indicative of funds available to meet the Trust's cash requirements. FFO can assist with comparisons of the operating performance of the Trust's real estate between periods and relative to other real estate entities. FFO is computed by the Trust in accordance with the current definition of the Real Property Association of Canada ("REALPAC") and is defined as net income adjusted for fair value changes on real estate properties and gains/(losses) on the sale of real estate properties. The Trust considers FFO to be a useful measure for reviewing its comparative operating and financial performance.
ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("AFFO")
AFFO is a non-GAAP measure that was developed to be a recurring economic earnings measure for real estate entities. The Trust presents AFFO in accordance with the current definition of the REALPAC. The Trust defines AFFO as FFO adjusted for straight-line rent and productive capacity maintenance expenditures ("PCME"). AFFO should not be interpreted as an indicator of cash generated from operating activities as it does not consider changes in working capital.
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
The Trust's Q1 2026 Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be made available on the Trust's website at www.morguard.com and have been filed with SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
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Conference Call Details:
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Date:
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Friday, May 1, 2026, 4:00 p.m. (ET)
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Conference Call #:
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1-416-945-7677 or 1-888-699-1199
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Conference ID #:
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99670
About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust
The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 45 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.2 billion and approximately 8.0 million square feet of leasable space.
SOURCE Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust
For further information, please contact: Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust: Angela Sahi, President and Chief Executive Officer, T 905-281-4800; Andrew Tamlin, Chief Financial Officer, T 905-281-4800
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