MORGUARD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES 2026 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust ("the Trust") (TSX: MRT.UN) today is pleased to announce its 2026 First Quarter Results.

In thousands of dollars, except per-unit amounts Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Revenue from real estate properties $60,045 $60,347 Net operating income 25,594 25,700 Fair value losses on real estate properties (3,591) (20,886) Net income/(loss) 6,036 (11,665) Funds from operations 1 9,552 9,162 Adjusted funds from operations 1,2 643 807 Amounts presented on a per unit basis



Net income/(loss) – basic $0.09 ($0.18) Net income/(loss) – diluted $0.09 ($0.18) Funds from operations – basic 1 $0.14 $0.14 Funds from operations – diluted 1 $0.13 $0.13 Adjusted funds from operations – basic 1,2 $0.01 $0.01 Adjusted funds from operations – diluted 1,2 $0.01 $0.01







1. The following represents a non-GAAP financial measure/ratio that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers in similar or different industries. This measure should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as substitutes for related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS. Additional information on this non-GAAP financial measure/ratio can be found under the MD&A section Part I, "Specified Financial Measures". 2. The Trust uses normalized productive capacity maintenance expenditures to calculate adjusted funds from operations.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The table below sets forth selected financial data relating to the Trust's fiscal three months ended March 31, 2026, and 2025. This financial data is derived from the Trust's condensed consolidated statements, which are prepared in accordance with IFRS.

For the three months ended March 31, 2026 2025 % Change Revenue from real estate properties $60,045 $60,347 (0.5 %) Property operating expenses (19,950) (19,655) 1.5 % Property taxes (12,417) (12,926) (3.9 %) Property management fees (2,084) (2,066) 0.9 % Net operating income 25,594 25,700 (0.4 %) Interest expense (15,625) (16,014) (2.4 %) General and administrative (958) (960) (0.2 %) Other items 1 12 (91.7 %) Fair value losses on real estate properties (3,591) (20,886) (82.8 %) Net income from equity-accounted investment 615 483 27.3 % Net income/(loss) $6,036 ($11,665) (151.7 %)

CONSOLIDATED OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

The following is an analysis of net operating income by asset type:

For the three months ended March 31, 2026 2025 % Change Enclosed regional centres $9,636 $9,148 5.3 % Community strip centres 5,420 5,459 (0.7 %) Subtotal – retail 15,056 14,607 3.1 %







Single-/dual-tenant buildings 6,393 7,120 (10.2 %) Multi-tenant buildings 3,149 3,101 1.5 % Subtotal – office 9,542 10,221 (6.6 %)







Industrial 996 872 14.2 % Net operating income $25,594 $25,700 (0.4 %)

The Trust's retail properties NOI for the three months ended March 31, 2026, was $15.1 million versus $14.6 million for the same period ended 2025, an increase of $0.5 million. The increase was mainly the result of a lower bad debt expense of $0.5 million, coupled with increased percentage rents of $0.1 million. These increases were partially offset by higher vacancy costs of $0.2 million.

The Trust's office properties NOI for the three months ended March 31, 2026, was $9.5 million versus $10.2 million for the same period ended 2025, a decrease of $0.7 million. The unfavourable variance is mainly the result of increased vacancy costs of $0.5 million, coupled with decreased basic rent of $0.5 million, stemming from the downsizing on renewal of major tenants at 111 Dunsmuir in Vancouver, BC and at Standard Life Centre in Ottawa, ON. These decreases were partially offset by lower bad debt expense of $0.2 million.

The Trust's industrial properties NOI for the three months ended March 31, 2026, was $1.0 million versus $0.9 million for the same period ended 2025, an increase of $0.1 million. The increase is mainly the result of increased basic rent.

Revenue from real estate properties includes contracted rent from tenants along with recoveries of property expenses (including property taxes).

The following is an analysis of revenue from real estate properties by segment:

For the three months ended March 31, 2026 2025 Variance Industrial $1,468 $1,375 $93 Office – Single-/dual-tenant buildings 13,693 14,116 (423) Office – Multi-tenant buildings 10,349 10,359 (10) Retail – Community strip centres 9,092 8,963 129 Retail – Enclosed regional centres 25,443 25,534 (91) Total $60,045 $60,347 ($302)

The following is an analysis of revenue from real estate properties by revenue type:

For the three months ended March 31, 2026 2025 Variance Rental revenue $34,547 $35,565 ($1,018) CAM recoveries 14,011 12,836 1,175 Property tax and insurance recoveries 9,347 9,839 (492) Other revenue and lease cancellation fees 799 1,008 (209) Parking revenue 1,403 1,350 53 Amortized rents (62) (251) 189

$60,045 $60,347 ($302)

Property operating expenses include costs related to interior and exterior maintenance, insurance and utilities. Property operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2026, increased 1.5% to $20.0 million from $19.7 million for the same period in 2025. This increase is primarily due to increased maintenance expenses in the enclosed mall portfolio.

Net operating income for the three months ended March 31, 2026, decreased 0.4% compared to 2025. This decrease resulted mainly from increased vacancy costs of $0.7 million.

Interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2026, decreased 2.4% compared to 2025. This decrease is primarily due to lower interest rates on both variable and renewed fixed rate debt.

The Trust records its income producing properties at fair value in accordance with IFRS. These adjustments are a result of the Trust's regular quarterly IFRS fair value process. In accordance with this policy, the following fair value adjustments by segment have been recorded:

For the three months ended March 31, 2026 2025 Retail ($922) ($6,499) Office (2,158) (14,361) Industrial (511) (26)

($3,591) ($20,886)

Reported net income for the three months ended March 31, 2026, was $6.0 million as compared to a loss of $11.7 million in 2025. This change is due to the change in fair value losses recorded in 2025, as described above.

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS AND ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

The Trust presents FFO and AFFO in accordance with the current definition of the REALPAC.

In thousands of dollars, except per unit amounts Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 % Change Net income/(loss) $6,036 ($11,665) (151.7 %) Adjustments:





Fair value losses on real estate properties 1 3,540 20,849 (83.0 %) Amortization of right-of-use assets 18 18 -- % Payment of lease liabilities, net (42) (40) 5.0 % Funds from operations – basic 9,552 9,162 4.3 % Interest expense on convertible debentures 2,058 2,058 -- % Funds from operations – diluted $11,610 $11,220 3.5 %







Funds from operations – basic $9,552 $9,162 4.3 % Adjustments:





Amortized stepped rents 1 (159) 395 (140.3 %) Normalized PCME (8,750) (8,750) -- % Adjusted funds from operations – basic 643 807 (20.3 %) Interest expense on convertible debentures 2,058 2,058 -- % Adjusted funds from operations – diluted $2,701 $2,865 (5.7 %)







1. Includes respective adjustments included in net income from equity-accounted investment.



SPECIFIED FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Trust reports its financial results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). However, this earnings release also uses specified financial measures that are not defined by IFRS which follow the disclosure requirements established by National Instrument 52-112 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure. Specified financial measures are categorized as non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, and other financial measures. Additional details on specified financial measures including supplementary financial measures, capital management measures and total segment measures are set out in the Trust's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended March 31, 2026 and available on the Trust's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The following Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers in similar or different industries. These measures should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as substitutes for related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS. The Trust's management uses these measures to aid in assessing the Trust's underlying core performance and provides these additional measures so that investors may do the same. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures, which supplement the IFRS measures, provide readers with a more comprehensive understanding of management's perspective on the Trust's operating results and performance.

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("FFO")

FFO is a non-GAAP measure widely used as a real estate industry standard that supplements net income and evaluates operating performance but is not indicative of funds available to meet the Trust's cash requirements. FFO can assist with comparisons of the operating performance of the Trust's real estate between periods and relative to other real estate entities. FFO is computed by the Trust in accordance with the current definition of the Real Property Association of Canada ("REALPAC") and is defined as net income adjusted for fair value changes on real estate properties and gains/(losses) on the sale of real estate properties. The Trust considers FFO to be a useful measure for reviewing its comparative operating and financial performance.

ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("AFFO")

AFFO is a non-GAAP measure that was developed to be a recurring economic earnings measure for real estate entities. The Trust presents AFFO in accordance with the current definition of the REALPAC. The Trust defines AFFO as FFO adjusted for straight-line rent and productive capacity maintenance expenditures ("PCME"). AFFO should not be interpreted as an indicator of cash generated from operating activities as it does not consider changes in working capital.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

The Trust's Q1 2026 Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be made available on the Trust's website at www.morguard.com and have been filed with SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Friday, May 1, 2026, 4:00 p.m. (ET) Conference Call #: 1-416-945-7677 or 1-888-699-1199 Conference ID #: 99670

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 45 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.2 billion and approximately 8.0 million square feet of leasable space.

SOURCE Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information, please contact: Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust: Angela Sahi, President and Chief Executive Officer, T 905-281-4800; Andrew Tamlin, Chief Financial Officer, T 905-281-4800