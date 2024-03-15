Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Declares March 2024 Distribution of 2 Cents per Unit

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (the "Trust") (TSX: MRT.UN) today announced that it has declared a distribution of 2 cents per unit for the month of March 2024. The distribution will be payable on April 15, 2024 to unitholders of record as at March 28, 2024.

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 46 high quality retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada consisting of approximately 8.2 million square feet of leasable space.

For more information, please visit Morguard.com.

SOURCE Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information: Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust: K. Rai Sahi, President and Chief Executive Officer, T 905-281-4800; Andrew Tamlin, Chief Financial Officer, T 905-281-4800