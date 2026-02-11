Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Announces 2025 Annual Results

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust ("the Trust") (TSX: MRT.UN) today is pleased to announce its 2025 Fourth Quarter and Annual Results.

In thousands of dollars, except per-unit amounts Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue from real estate properties $63,003 $67,437 $239,339 $259,174 Net operating income 29,197 33,476 111,821 128,461 Fair value losses on real estate properties (19,642) (48,851) (61,556) (114,448) Net loss (7,862) (35,393) (16,561) (58,823) Funds from operations 1 13,109 16,530 46,520 58,974 Adjusted funds from operations 1,2 4,220 10,478 11,444 34,670 Amounts presented on a per unit basis







Net loss – basic ($0.12) ($0.55) ($0.25) ($0.92) Net loss – diluted ($0.12) ($0.55) ($0.25) ($0.92) Funds from operations – basic 1 $0.20 $0.26 $0.71 $0.92 Funds from operations – diluted 1 $0.18 $0.22 $0.64 $0.80 Adjusted funds from operations – basic 1,2 $0.06 $0.16 $0.18 $0.54 Adjusted funds from operations – diluted 1,2 $0.06 $0.15 $0.18 $0.51

1. The following represents a non-GAAP financial measure/ratio that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers in similar or different industries. This measure should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as substitutes for related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS. Additional information on this non-GAAP financial measure/ratio can be found under the MD&A section Part I, "Specified Financial Measures". 2. The Trust uses normalized productive capacity maintenance expenditures to calculate adjusted funds from operations.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The table below sets forth selected financial data relating to the Trust's fiscal three months and years ended December 31, 2025, and 2024. This financial data is derived from the Trust's consolidated statements, which are prepared in accordance with IFRS.



Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, For the year ended December 31, 2025 2024 % Change 2025 2024 % Change

Revenue from real estate properties $63,003 $67,437 (6.6 %) $239,339 $259,174 (7.7 %) Property operating expenses (19,704) (19,757) (0.3 %) (75,870) (72,698) 4.4 % Property taxes (11,838) (11,918) (0.7 %) (43,354) (49,173) (11.8 %) Property management fees (2,264) (2,286) (1.0 %) (8,294) (8,842) (6.2 %) Net operating income 29,197 33,476 (12.8 %) 111,821 128,461 (13.0 %) Interest expense (15,626) (16,420) (4.8 %) (63,461) (67,378) (5.8 %) General and administrative (980) (927) 5.7 % (3,904) (3,748) 4.2 % Other items (17) 2 (950.0 %) 19 (58) (132.8 %) Fair value losses on real estate properties (19,642) (48,851) (59.8 %) (61,556) (114,448) (46.2 %) Net (loss)/income from equity-accounted investment (794) (2,673) (70.3 %) 520 (1,652) (131.5 %) Net loss ($7,862) ($35,393) (77.8 %) ($16,561) ($58,823) (71.8 %)

CONSOLIDATED OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

The following is an analysis of net operating income by asset type:



Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, For the year ended December 31, 2025 2024 % Change 2025 2024 % Change Enclosed regional centres $12,972 $12,476 4.0 % $46,848 $44,943 4.2 % Community strip centres 5,569 5,624 (1.0 %) 21,516 22,041 (2.4 %) Subtotal – retail 18,541 18,100 2.4 % 68,364 66,984 2.1 %













Single-/dual-tenant buildings 6,892 7,814 (11.8 %) 28,936 31,516 (8.2 %) Multi-tenant buildings 2,027 2,222 (8.8 %) 7,958 8,636 (7.9 %) Penn West Plaza 778 4,544 (82.9 %) 2,816 18,418 (84.7 %) Subtotal – office 9,697 14,580 (33.5 %) 39,710 58,570 (32.2 %)













Industrial 959 796 20.5 % 3,747 2,907 28.9 % Net operating income $29,197 $33,476 (12.8 %) $111,821 $128,461 (13.0 %)



The Trust's retail properties NOI for the year ended December 31, 2025, was $68.4 million versus $67.0 million for the same period ended 2024, an increase of $1.4 million. The increase was mainly the result of a 2021-2024 tax refund received at one of the Trust's Ontario properties in the amount of $3.8 million, relating mostly to vacant space, coupled with an increase of $0.5 million in basic rent. These increases were partially offset by decreased income of $1.1 million from the sale of Heritage Towne Centre in the second quarter of 2024, coupled with higher vacancy costs of $0.8 million, higher bad debt expense of $0.6 million, which includes Comark Holdings Inc. ("Comark") and The Hudson's Bay Company ("The Bay") in the enclosed mall portfolio, and decreased percentage rents of $0.3 million.

The Trust's office properties NOI for the year ended December 31, 2025, was $39.7 million versus $58.6 million for the same period ended 2024, a decrease of $18.9 million. The unfavourable variance is mainly the result of lower revenue of $15.6 million stemming from the expiry of the Obsidian Energy lease on February 1, 2025, and the reset of the above-market rents. The decrease at Penn West comprises $11.0 million in basic rent, $4.1 million in vacancy costs, and $0.5 million in recoveries from tenants. The remaining $3.3 million decrease in NOI for the office portfolio is mainly the result of increased vacancy costs of $2.6 million and $1.0 million in lease cancellation fees received in 2024.

The Trust's industrial properties NOI for the year ended December 31, 2025, was $3.7 million versus $2.9 million for the same period ended 2024, an increase of $0.8 million. The increase is mainly the result of increased basic rent of $0.4 million, coupled with decreased vacancy costs of $0.4 million.

Revenue from real estate properties includes contracted rent from tenants along with recoveries of property expenses (including property taxes).

The following is an analysis of revenue from real estate properties by segment:



Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, For the year ended December 31, 2025 2024 % Change 2025 2024 % Change Industrial $1,416 $1,242 14.0 % $5,460 $4,654 17.3 % Office – Single-/dual-tenant buildings 13,943 15,228 (8.4 %) 57,280 59,527 (3.8 %) Office – Multi-tenant buildings 6,582 6,902 (4.6 %) 25,920 25,688 0.9 % Office – Penn West Plaza 3,480 7,167 (51.4 %) 12,496 28,396 (56.0 %) Retail – Community strip centres 9,092 8,831 3.0 % 34,843 35,569 (2.0 %) Retail – Enclosed regional centres 28,490 28,067 1.5 % 103,340 105,340 (1.9 %) Total $63,003 $67,437 (6.6 %) $239,339 $259,174 (7.7 %)

The following is an analysis of revenue from real estate properties by revenue type:

For the three months ended December 31, 2025 2024 Variance Rental revenue $36,181 $40,330 ($4,149) CAM recoveries 15,146 15,117 29 Property tax and insurance recoveries 8,494 9,207 (713) Other revenue and lease cancellation fees 1,240 1,688 (448) Parking revenue 1,501 1,451 50 Amortized rents 441 (356) 797

$63,003 $67,437 ($4,434)















For the year ended December 31, 2025 2024 Variance Rental revenue $140,847 $157,920 ($17,073) CAM recoveries 52,728 52,367 361 Property tax and insurance recoveries 34,505 38,763 (4,258) Other revenue and lease cancellation fees 4,270 5,424 (1,154) Parking revenue 5,714 5,620 94 Amortized rents 1,275 (920) 2,195

$239,339 $259,174 ($19,835)

Property operating expenses include costs related to interior and exterior maintenance, insurance and utilities.

Property operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2025, increased 4.4% to $75.9 million from $72.7 million for the same period in 2024. This increase is primarily due to bad debt expense for Comark and The Bay, both in the enclosed mall asset class, coupled with increased utilities expense in the office portfolio, and increased maintenance and other operating expenses in the enclosed mall portfolio.

Net operating income for the year ended December 31, 2025, decreased 13.0% compared to 2024. This decrease results mainly from decreased revenue of $15.6 million at Penn West Plaza stemming from the expiry of the Obsidian Energy lease on February 1, 2025, and the reset of the above-market rents. The remaining decrease in NOI is due to decreased income of $1.1 million from the sale of Heritage Towne Centre in the second quarter of 2024.

Interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2025, decreased 5.8% compared to 2024. This decrease is primarily due to lower interest rates on both variable and renewed fixed rate debt.

The Trust records its income producing properties at fair value in accordance with IFRS. These adjustments are a result of the Trust's regular quarterly IFRS fair value process. In accordance with this policy, the following fair value adjustments by segment have been recorded:



Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, For the year ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Retail – enclosed regional centres $3,427 ($14,317) ($9,738) ($24,517) Retail – community strip centres (1,720) (7,261) (4,221) (12,015) Office (20,893) (27,432) (47,415) (78,416) Industrial (456) 159 (182) 500

($19,642) ($48,851) ($61,556) ($114,448)

Reported net loss for the year ended December 31, 2025, was $16.6 million as compared to a loss of $58.8 million in 2024. This change is due to the fair value losses recorded in 2025, as described above.

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS AND ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

The Trust presents FFO and AFFO in accordance with the current definition of the REALPAC.

In thousands of dollars, except per unit amounts Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 % Change 2025 2024 % Change Net loss ($7,862) ($35,393) (77.8 %) ($16,561) ($58,823) (71.8 %) Adjustments:











Fair value losses on real estate properties 1 20,995 51,943 (59.6 %) 63,171 117,873 (46.4 %) Amortization of right-of-use assets 17 18 (5.6 %) 71 78 (9.0 %) Payment of lease liabilities, net (41) (38) 7.9 % (161) (154) 4.5 % Funds from operations – basic 13,109 16,530 (20.7 %) 46,520 58,974 (21.1 %) Interest expense on convertible debentures 2,105 2,105 -- % 8,348 8,348 -- % Funds from operations – diluted $15,214 $18,635 (18.4 %) $54,868 $67,322 (18.5 %)













Funds from operations – basic $13,109 $16,530 (20.7 %) $46,520 $58,974 (21.1 %) Adjustments:











Amortized stepped rents 1 (139) 198 (170.2 %) (76) 696 (110.9 %) Normalized PCME (8,750) (6,250) 40.0 % (35,000) (25,000) 40.0 % Adjusted funds from operations – basic 4,220 10,478 (59.7 %) 11,444 34,670 (67.0 %) Interest expense on convertible debentures 2,105 2,105 -- % 8,348 8,348 -- % Adjusted funds from operations – diluted $6,325 $12,583 (49.7 %) $19,792 $43,018 (54.0 %)













1. Includes respective adjustments included in net income from equity-accounted investment.



SPECIFIED FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Trust reports its financial results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). However, this earnings release also uses specified financial measures that are not defined by IFRS which follow the disclosure requirements established by National Instrument 52-112 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure. Specified financial measures are categorized as non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, and other financial measures. Additional details on specified financial measures including supplementary financial measures, capital management measures and total segment measures are set out in the Trust's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended December 31, 2025 and available on the Trust's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

The following Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers in similar or different industries. These measures should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as substitutes for related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS. The Trust's management uses these measures to aid in assessing the Trust's underlying core performance and provides these additional measures so that investors may do the same. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures, which supplement the IFRS measures, provide readers with a more comprehensive understanding of management's perspective on the Trust's operating results and performance.

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("FFO")

FFO is a non-GAAP measure widely used as a real estate industry standard that supplements net income and evaluates operating performance but is not indicative of funds available to meet the Trust's cash requirements. FFO can assist with comparisons of the operating performance of the Trust's real estate between periods and relative to other real estate entities. FFO is computed by the Trust in accordance with the current definition of the Real Property Association of Canada ("REALPAC") and is defined as net income adjusted for fair value changes on real estate properties and gains/(losses) on the sale of real estate properties. The Trust considers FFO to be a useful measure for reviewing its comparative operating and financial performance.

ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("AFFO")

AFFO is a non-GAAP measure that was developed to be a recurring economic earnings measure for real estate entities. The Trust presents AFFO in accordance with the current definition of the REALPAC. The Trust defines AFFO as FFO adjusted for straight-line rent and productive capacity maintenance expenditures ("PCME"). AFFO should not be interpreted as an indicator of cash generated from operating activities as it does not consider changes in working capital.

Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis

The Trust's Q4 2025 Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be made available on the Trust's website at www.morguard.com and have been filed with SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 4:00 p.m. (ET)



Conference Call #: 1-416-945-7677 or 1-888-699-1199



Conference ID #: 48451

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 45 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.2 billion and approximately 8.1 million square feet of leasable space.

SOURCE Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information, please contact: Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust, Angela Sahi, President and Chief Executive Officer T 905-281-4800; Andrew Tamlin, Chief Financial Officer, T 905-281-4800