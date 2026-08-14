Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Declares August 2026 Distribution of 2 Cents per Unit

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (the "Trust") (TSX: MRT.UN) today announced that it has declared a distribution of 2 cents per unit for the month of August 2026. The distribution will be payable on September 15, 2026 to unitholders of record as at August 31, 2026.

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 45 high quality retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada consisting of approximately 8.0 million square feet of leasable space.

For more information, please visit Morguard.com.

SOURCE Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information, please contact: Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust, Angela Sahi, President and Chief Executive Officer, T 905-281-4800; Andrew Tamlin, Chief Financial Officer, T 905-281-4800