MORGUARD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES 2026 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust ("the Trust") (TSX: MRT.UN) today is pleased to announce its 2026 Second Quarter Results.

In thousands of dollars, except per-unit amounts Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue from real estate properties $58,635 $58,301 $118,680 $118,648 Net operating income 27,066 25,661 52,660 51,361 Fair value losses on real estate properties (8,810) (10,683) (12,401) (31,569) Net income/(loss) 1,991 (1,698) 8,027 (13,363) Funds from operations 1 10,876 9,269 20,428 18,431 Adjusted funds from operations 1,2 2,588 217 3,231 1,024 Amounts presented on a per unit basis







Net income/(loss) – basic $0.03 ($0.03) $0.12 ($0.21) Net income/(loss) – diluted $0.03 ($0.03) $0.12 ($0.21) Funds from operations – basic 1 $0.16 $0.14 $0.31 $0.29 Funds from operations – diluted 1 $0.15 $0.13 $0.28 $0.27 Adjusted funds from operations – basic 1,2 $0.04 $-- $0.05 $0.02 Adjusted funds from operations – diluted 1,2 $0.04 $-- $0.05 $0.02

1. The following represents a non-GAAP financial measure/ratio that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers in similar or different industries. This measure should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as substitutes for related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS. Additional information on this non-GAAP financial measure/ratio can be found under the MD&A section Part I, "Specified Financial Measures". 2. The Trust uses normalized productive capacity maintenance expenditures to calculate adjusted funds from operations.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The table below sets forth selected financial data relating to the Trust's fiscal three and six months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025. This financial data is derived from the Trust's condensed consolidated statements, which are prepared in accordance with IFRS.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026 2025 % Change

2026 2025 % Change Revenue from real estate properties $58,635 $58,301 0.6 %

$118,680 $118,648 -- % Property operating expenses (17,625) (18,264) (3.5 %)

(37,575) (37,919) (0.9 %) Property taxes (11,900) (12,391) (4.0 %)

(24,317) (25,317) (3.9 %) Property management fees (2,044) (1,985) 3.0 %

(4,128) (4,051) 1.9 % Net operating income 27,066 25,661 5.5 %

52,660 51,361 2.5 % Interest expense (15,747) (15,983) (1.5 %)

(31,372) (31,997) (2.0 %) General and administrative (1,029) (961) 7.1 %

(1,987) (1,921) 3.4 % Other items 1 11 (90.9 %)

2 23 (91.3 %) Fair value losses on real estate properties (8,810) (10,683) (17.5 %)

(12,401) (31,569) (60.7 %) Net income from equity-accounted investment 510 257 98.4 %

1,125 740 52.0 % Net income/(loss) $1,991 ($1,698) (217.3 %)

$8,027 ($13,363) (160.1 %)

CONSOLIDATED OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

The following is an analysis of net operating income by asset type:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026 2025 % Change

2026 2025 % Change Enclosed regional centres $9,880 $9,926 (0.5 %)

$19,516 $19,074 2.3 % Community strip centres 5,466 5,073 7.7 %

10,886 10,532 3.4 % Subtotal – retail 15,346 14,999 2.3 %

30,402 29,606 2.7 %















Single-/dual-tenant buildings 7,086 7,581 (6.5 %)

13,479 14,701 (8.3 %) Multi-tenant buildings 3,771 2,132 76.9 %

6,920 5,233 32.2 % Subtotal – office 10,857 9,713 11.8 %

20,399 19,934 2.3 %















Industrial 863 949 (9.1 %)

1,859 1,821 2.1 % Net operating income $27,066 $25,661 5.5 %

$52,660 $51,361 2.5 %

The Trust's retail properties NOI for the six months ended June 30, 2026, was $30.4 million versus $29.6 million for the same period ended 2025, an increase of $0.8 million. The increase was mainly the result of a lower bad debt expense of $0.6 million, coupled with increased basic rents of $0.2 million. These increases were partially offset by higher vacancy costs of $0.4 million.

The Trust's community strip centre portfolio had robust net operating income growth of 7.7% for the quarter and 3.4% for the year-to-date period. These assets operate at close to full occupancy, resulting in good rental growth on lease renewals over the last two years.

The Trust's office properties NOI for the six months ended June 30, 2026, was $20.4 million versus $19.9 million for the same period ended 2025, an increase of $0.5 million. The favourable variance is mainly the result of decreased vacancy costs of $1.2 million, offset by decreased basic rent of $0.9 million, stemming from the downsizing on renewal of major tenants at 111 Dunsmuir in Vancouver, BC and at Standard Life Centre in Ottawa, ON.

The 8.3% decline in year to date single-/dual-tenant office building net operating income is due to the downsizing upon renewal of major tenants at 111 Dunsmuir and at Standard Life Centre. The 32.2% increase in year-to-date multi-tenant office building net operating income is due to improved cash flow at the newly re-tenanted Penn West Plaza, and increased demand for office space across multiple Canadian markets.

The Trust's industrial properties NOI for the six months ended June 30, 2026, was $1.9 million versus $1.8 million for the same period ended 2025, an increase of $0.1 million. The increase is mainly the result of increased basic rent.

Revenue from real estate properties includes contracted rent from tenants along with recoveries of property expenses (including property taxes).

The following is an analysis of revenue from real estate properties by segment:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026 2025 % Change

2026 2025 % Change Industrial $1,273 $1,327 (4.1 %)

$2,741 $2,702 1.4 % Office – Single-/dual-tenant buildings 13,610 14,581 (6.7 %)

27,303 28,697 (4.9 %) Office – Multi-tenant buildings 9,703 8,367 16.0 %

20,052 18,726 7.1 % Retail – Community strip centres 8,689 8,379 3.7 %

17,781 17,342 2.5 % Retail – Enclosed regional centres 25,360 25,647 (1.1 %)

50,803 51,181 (0.7 %) Total $58,635 $58,301 0.6 %

$118,680 $118,648 -- %

The following is an analysis of revenue from real estate properties by revenue type:

For the three months ended June 30, 2026 2025 Variance Rental revenue $34,477 $34,220 $257 CAM recoveries 12,921 12,066 855 Property tax and insurance recoveries 8,912 9,139 (227) Other revenue and lease cancellation fees 1,139 829 310 Parking revenue 1,427 1,427 -- Amortized rents (241) 620 (861)

$58,635 $58,301 $334















For the six months ended June 30, 2026 2025 Variance Rental revenue $69,024 $69,785 ($761) CAM recoveries 26,932 24,902 2,030 Property tax and insurance recoveries 18,259 18,978 (719) Other revenue and lease cancellation fees 1,938 1,837 101 Parking revenue 2,830 2,777 53 Amortized rents (303) 369 (672)

$118,680 $118,648 $32

Property operating expenses include costs related to interior and exterior maintenance, insurance and utilities.

Property operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2026, decreased 0.9% to $37.6 million from $37.9 million for the same period in 2025. This decrease is primarily due to lower bad debt expense compared to 2025.

Net operating income for the six months ended June 30, 2026, increased 2.5% compared to 2025. This increase resulted mainly from lower vacancy costs.

Interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2026, decreased 2.0% compared to 2025. This decrease is primarily due to lower interest rates on both variable and renewed fixed rate debt.

The Trust records its income producing properties at fair value in accordance with IFRS. These adjustments are a result of the Trust's regular quarterly IFRS fair value process. In accordance with this policy, the following fair value adjustments by segment have been recorded:



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2026 2025 2026 2025 Retail $2,803 ($5,356) $1,881 ($11,855) Office (11,174) (5,927) (13,332) (20,288) Industrial (439) 600 (950) 574

($8,810) ($10,683) ($12,401) ($31,569)

Reported net income for the six months ended June 30, 2026, was $8.0 million as compared to a loss of $13.4 million in 2025. This change is due to the change in fair value losses recorded in 2025, as described above.

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS AND ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

The Trust presents FFO and AFFO in accordance with the current definition of the REALPAC.

In thousands of dollars, except per unit amounts Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 % Change 2026 2025 % Change Net income/(loss) $1,991 ($1,698) (217.3 %) $8,027 ($13,363) (160.1 %) Adjustments:











Fair value losses on real estate properties 1 8,909 10,989 (18.9 %) 12,449 31,838 (60.9 %) Amortization of right-of-use assets 18 18 -- % 36 36 -- % Payment of lease liabilities, net (42) (40) 5.0 % (84) (80) 5.0 % Funds from operations – basic 10,876 9,269 17.3 % 20,428 18,431 10.8 % Interest expense on convertible debentures 2,081 2,081 -- % 4,139 4,139 -- % Funds from operations – diluted $12,957 $11,350 14.2 % $24,567 $22,570 8.8 %













Funds from operations – basic $10,876 $9,269 17.3 % $20,428 $18,431 10.8 % Adjustments:











Straight line rent adjustment 1 462 (302) (253.0 %) 303 93 225.8 % Normalized PCME (8,750) (8,750) -- % (17,500) (17,500) -- % Adjusted funds from operations – basic 2,588 217 1,092.6 % 3,231 1,024 215.5 % Interest expense on convertible debentures 2,081 2,081 -- % 4,139 4,139 -- % Adjusted funds from operations – diluted $4,669 $2,298 103.2 % $7,370 $5,163 42.7 %

1. Includes respective adjustments included in net income from equity-accounted investment.

SPECIFIED FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Trust reports its financial results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). However, this earnings release also uses specified financial measures that are not defined by IFRS which follow the disclosure requirements established by National Instrument 52-112 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure. Specified financial measures are categorized as non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, and other financial measures. Additional details on specified financial measures including supplementary financial measures, capital management measures and total segment measures are set out in the Trust's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended June 30, 2026 and available on the Trust's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

The following Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers in similar or different industries. These measures should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as substitutes for related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS. The Trust's management uses these measures to aid in assessing the Trust's underlying core performance and provides these additional measures so that investors may do the same. Management believes that the non-AAP financial measures, which supplement the IFRS measures, provide readers with a more comprehensive understanding of management's perspective on the Trust's operating results and performance.

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("FFO")

FFO is a non-GAAP measure widely used as a real estate industry standard that supplements net income and evaluates operating performance but is not indicative of funds available to meet the Trust's cash requirements. FFO can assist with comparisons of the operating performance of the Trust's real estate between periods and relative to other real estate entities. FFO is computed by the Trust in accordance with the current definition of the Real Property Association of Canada ("REALPAC") and is defined as net income adjusted for fair value changes on real estate properties and gains/(losses) on the sale of real estate properties. The Trust considers FFO to be a useful measure for reviewing its comparative operating and financial performance.

ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("AFFO")

AFFO is a non-GAAP measure that was developed to be a recurring economic earnings measure for real estate entities. The Trust presents AFFO in accordance with the current definition of the REALPAC. The Trust defines AFFO as FFO adjusted for straight-line rent and productive capacity maintenance expenditures ("PCME"). AFFO should not be interpreted as an indicator of cash generated from operating activities as it does not consider changes in working capital.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

The Trust's Q2 2026 Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be made available on the Trust's website at www.morguard.com and have been filed with SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

Conference Call Details: Date: Thursday, July 30, 2026, 4:00 p.m. (ET) Conference Call #: 1-416-945-7677 or 1-888-699-1199 Conference ID #: 04934

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 45 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.2 billion and approximately 8.0 million square feet of leasable space.

SOURCE Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information, please contact: Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust: Angela Sahi, President and Chief Executive Officer, T 905-281-4800; Andrew Tamlin, Chief Financial Officer, T 905-281-4800