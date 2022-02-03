Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: MRT.UN) ("Trust") announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted its notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid through the facilities of the TSX and/or alternative Canadian trading systems.

The notice provides that the Trust may, during the twelve month period commencing February 7, 2022 and ending February 6, 2023, purchase for cancellation up to 3,208,054 units ("Units) in total, being approximately 5% of the outstanding Units. The daily repurchase restriction for the Units is 10,697. Additionally, the Trust may, during the twelve month period commencing February 7, 2022 and ending February 6, 2023, purchase for cancellation up to $9,800,000 principal amount of the 5.25% Convertible Unsecured Subordinated Debentures due December 31, 2026 (TSX:MRT.DB.A) ("Debentures"), being 10% of the public float of outstanding Debentures. The daily repurchase restriction for the Debentures is $150,864.

The price which the Trust will pay for any such Units or Debentures will be the market price at the time of acquisition. The actual number of Units and Debentures which may be purchased and the timing of any such purchases will be subject to compliance with the TSX guidelines.

Under its current normal course issuer bid due to expire February 6, 2022, the Trust was approved to purchase up to 3,206,260 Units. No Units were purchased for cancellation during the last twelve months through the facilities of the TSX and/or alternative Canadian trading systems. As of January 31, 2022, there were 64,161,097 Units of the Trust outstanding with an average daily trading volume for the prior six months of 42,788. Additionally, as of January 31, 2022 there were $159,000,000 principal amount Debentures of the Trust outstanding with an average daily trading volume for the prior six months of $603,459.

The Trust believes that its Units and Debentures, at times, trade in a price range which does not adequately reflect the value of such Units and Debentures in relation to the business of the Trust and its future business prospects. As a result, depending upon future price movements and other factors, the Trust believes that its outstanding Units and Debentures may represent an attractive investment for itself. Furthermore, the purchases may benefit all persons who continue to hold Units by increasing their equity interest in the Trust. All Units and Debentures purchased by the Trust under the normal course issuer bid will be cancelled.

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 46 high quality retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada consisting of approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

