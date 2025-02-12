Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Announces 2024 Fourth Quarter and Annual Results

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust ("the Trust") (TSX: MRT.UN) today is pleased to announce its 2024 Fourth Quarter and Annual Results.

In thousands of dollars, except per-unit amounts Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue from real estate properties $67,437 $65,857 $259,174 $255,076 Net operating income 33,476 33,409 128,461 125,973 Fair value losses on real estate properties (48,851) (42,880) (114,448) (131,765) Net loss (35,393) (27,795) (58,823) (74,445) Funds from operations 1 16,530 15,685 58,974 60,896 Adjusted funds from operations 1,2 10,478 9,670 34,670 36,965 Amounts presented on a per unit basis







Net loss – basic ($0.55) ($0.43) ($0.92) ($1.16) Net loss – diluted ($0.55) ($0.43) ($0.92) ($1.16) Funds from operations – basic 1 $0.26 $0.24 $0.92 $0.95 Funds from operations – diluted 1 $0.22 $0.21 $0.80 $0.82 Adjusted funds from operations – basic 1,2 $0.16 $0.15 $0.54 $0.58 Adjusted funds from operations – diluted 1,2 $0.15 $0.14 $0.51 $0.54

1. Represents a non-GAAP financial measure/ratio that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers in similar or different industries. This measure should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS. Additional information on this non-GAAP financial measure/ratio can be found in the MD&A, Part I, "Specified Financial Measures". 2. The Trust uses normalized productive capacity maintenance expenditures to calculate adjusted funds from operations.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The table below sets forth selected financial data relating to the Trust's fiscal years ended December 31, 2024, and 2023. This financial data is derived from the Trust's condensed consolidated statements which are prepared in accordance with IFRS.



Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,

2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Revenue from real estate properties $67,437 $65,857 2.4 % $259,174 $255,076 1.6 % Property operating expenses (19,757) (18,292) 8.0 % (72,698) (72,066) 0.9 % Property taxes (11,918) (11,896) 0.2 % (49,173) (48,296) 1.8 % Property management fees (2,286) (2,260) 1.2 % (8,842) (8,741) 1.2 % Net operating income 33,476 33,409 0.2 % 128,461 125,973 2.0 % Interest expense (16,420) (17,173) (4.4 %) (67,378) (62,845) 7.2 % General and administrative (927) (873) 6.2 % (3,748) (3,843) (2.5 %) Other items 2 (8) (125.0 %) (58) (65) (10.8 %) Fair value losses on real estate properties (48,851) (42,880) 13.9 % (114,448) (131,765) (13.1 %) Net loss from equity-accounted investment (2,673) (270) 890.0 % (1,652) (1,900) (13.1 %) Net loss ($35,393) ($27,795) 27.3 % ($58,823) ($74,445) (21.0 %)

CONSOLIDATED OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

The following is an analysis of net operating income by asset type:



Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,

2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Enclosed regional centres $12,476 $12,220 2.1 % $44,943 $43,606 3.1 % Community strip centres 5,624 6,052 (7.1 %) 22,041 23,232 (5.1 %) Subtotal – retail 18,100 18,272 (0.9 %) 66,984 66,838 0.2 %













Single-/dual-tenant buildings 12,358 12,454 (0.8 %) 49,934 49,120 1.7 % Multi-tenant buildings 2,222 2,155 3.1 % 8,636 8,129 6.2 % Subtotal – office 14,580 14,609 (0.2 %) 58,570 57,249 2.3 %













Industrial 796 528 50.8 % 2,907 1,886 54.1 % Net operating income $33,476 $33,409 0.2 % $128,461 $125,973 2.0 %



The increase in enclosed regional centres net operating income for the year ended December 31, 2024, is due to increases in basic rent of $3.1 million, increases in percentage rent of $0.4 million, and decreased vacancy costs of $0.9 million. These increases were partially offset by a one-time prior year property tax refund recorded in 2023 on an enclosed regional centre in the amount of $2.8 million, primarily for vacant space and space previously occupied by bankrupt or otherwise failed tenants.

The decrease in community strip centres net operating income for the year ended December 31, 2024, is due to the sale of Heritage Towne Centre during the second quarter of 2024.

The increase in industrial net operating income for the year ended December 31, 2024, is due to increased basic rent at one of the Trust's industrial properties, as well as increased occupancy.

Revenue from real estate properties includes contracted rent from tenants along with recoveries of property expenses (including property taxes).

The following is an analysis of revenue from real estate properties by segment:







Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,

2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Industrial $1,242 $975 27.4 % $4,654 $3,591 29.6 % Office – Single-/dual-tenant buildings 22,395 22,175 1.0 % 87,923 86,846 1.2 % Office – Multi-tenant buildings 6,902 6,476 6.6 % 25,688 24,865 3.3 % Retail – Community strip centres 8,831 9,320 (5.2 %) 35,569 37,244 (4.5 %) Retail – Enclosed regional centres 28,067 26,911 4.3 % 105,340 102,530 2.7 % Total $67,437 $65,857 2.4 % $259,174 $255,076 1.6 %

The following is an analysis of revenue from real estate properties by revenue type:

For the three months ended December 31, 2024 2023 Variance Rental revenue $40,330 $40,222 $108 CAM recoveries 15,117 13,087 2,030 Property tax and insurance recoveries 9,207 9,782 (575) Other revenue and lease cancellation fees 1,688 1,608 80 Parking revenue 1,451 1,384 67 Amortized rents (356) (226) (130)

$67,437 $65,857 $1,580















For the year ended December 31, 2024 2023 Variance Rental revenue $157,920 $154,744 $3,176 CAM recoveries 52,367 50,659 1,708 Property tax and insurance recoveries 38,763 40,531 (1,768) Other revenue and lease cancellation fees 5,424 5,102 322 Parking revenue 5,620 5,413 207 Amortized rents (920) (1,373) 453

$259,174 $255,076 $4,098

Property operating expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2024, increased 8.0% to $19.8 million from $18.3 million for the same period in 2023. This increase is primarily due to higher repairs and maintenance expenses compared to 2023.

Net operating income for the three months ended December 31, 2024, increased 0.2% compared to 2023. This increase was the result of increases in basic rent in 2024 in the office and industrial asset classes, offset by the sale of Heritage Towne Centre in the second quarter of 2024.

Interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2024, decreased 4.4% to $16.4 million from $17.2 million for the same period in 2023. This decrease is primarily due to lower interest rates on both variable and new fixed rate debt on a year-over-year basis, coupled with a $28.8 million decline in overall debt levels on a year-over-year basis.

The Trust records its income producing properties at fair value in accordance with IFRS. These adjustments are a result of the Trust's regular quarterly IFRS fair value process. In accordance with this policy, the following fair value adjustments by segment have been recorded:



Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,

2024 2023 2024 2023 Retail – enclosed regional centres ($7,015) ($459) ($24,517) ($387) Retail – community strip centres (14,563) (4,083) (12,015) (8,837) Office (27,432) (41,045) (78,416) (136,985) Industrial 159 2,707 500 14,444

($48,851) ($42,880) ($114,448) ($131,765)

The Trust's net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was $35.4 million versus net loss of $27.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The change of $7.6 million is largely the result of fair value changes.

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS AND ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

The Trust presents FFO and AFFO in accordance with the current definition of the REALPAC.

In thousands of dollars, except per unit amounts Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Net loss ($35,393) ($27,795) 27.3 % ($58,823) ($74,445) (21.0 %) Adjustments:











Fair value losses on real estate properties 1 51,943 43,500 19.4 % 117,873 135,433 (13.0 %) Amortization of right-of-use assets 18 14 28.6 % 78 76 2.6 % Payment of lease liabilities, net (38) (34) 11.8 % (154) (168) (8.3 %) Funds from operations – basic 16,530 15,685 5.4 % 58,974 60,896 (3.2 %) Interest expense on convertible debentures 2,105 2,070 1.7 % 8,348 8,348 — % Funds from operations – diluted $18,635 $17,755 5.0 % $67,322 $69,244 (2.8 %)













Funds from operations – basic $16,530 $15,685 5.4 % $58,974 $60,896 (3.2 %) Adjustments:











Amortized stepped rents 1 198 235 (15.7 %) 696 1,069 (34.9 %) Normalized PCME (6,250) (6,250) — % (25,000) (25,000) — % Adjusted funds from operations – basic 10,478 9,670 8.4 % 34,670 36,965 (6.2 %) Interest expense on convertible debentures 2,105 2,070 1.7 % 8,348 8,348 — % Adjusted funds from operations – diluted $12,583 $11,740 7.2 % $43,018 $45,313 (5.1 %)













1. Includes respective adjustments included in net income from equity-accounted investment.



SPECIFIED FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Trust reports its financial results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). However, this earnings release also uses specified financial measures that are not defined by IFRS which follow the disclosure requirements established by National Instrument 52-112 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure. Specified financial measures are categorized as non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, and other financial measures. Additional details on specified financial measures including supplementary financial measures, capital management measures and total segment measures are set out in the Trust's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended December 31, 2024 and available on the Trust's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

The following Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers in similar or different industries. These measures should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as substitutes for related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS. The Trust's management uses these measures to aid in assessing the Trust's underlying core performance and provides these additional measures so that investors may do the same. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures, which supplement the IFRS measures, provide readers with a more comprehensive understanding of management's perspective on the Trust's operating results and performance.

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("FFO")

FFO is a non-GAAP measure widely used as a real estate industry standard that supplements net income and evaluates operating performance but is not indicative of funds available to meet the Trust's cash requirements. FFO can assist with comparisons of the operating performance of the Trust's real estate between periods and relative to other real estate entities. FFO is computed by the Trust in accordance with the current definition of the Real Property Association of Canada ("REALPAC") and is defined as net income adjusted for fair value changes on real estate properties and gains/(losses) on the sale of real estate properties. The Trust considers FFO to be a useful measure for reviewing its comparative operating and financial performance.

ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("AFFO")

AFFO is a non-GAAP measure that was developed to be a recurring economic earnings measure for real estate entities. The Trust presents AFFO in accordance with the current definition of the REALPAC. The Trust defines AFFO as FFO adjusted for straight-line rent and productive capacity maintenance expenditures ("PCME"). AFFO should not be interpreted as an indicator of cash generated from operating activities as it does not consider changes in working capital.

Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis

The Trust's Q4 2024 Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be made available on the Trust's website at www.morguard.com and have been filed with SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday, February 13, 2025, 4:00 p.m. (ET)

Conference Call #: 1-437-900-0527 or 1-888-510-2154

Conference ID #: 86878

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 45 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.2 billion and approximately 8.1 million square feet of leasable space.

