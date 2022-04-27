Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Announces 2022 First Quarter Results

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust ("the Trust") (TSX: MRT.UN) today is pleased to announce its 2022 First Quarter Results.

In thousands of dollars, except per-unit amounts Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue from real estate properties $61,326 $60,970 Net operating income 28,544 31,058 Fair value gains/(losses) on real estate properties 24,965 (14,449) Net income 39,909 4,850 Funds from operations 1 14,961 19,333 Adjusted funds from operations 1,2 9,105 14,750 Amounts presented on a per unit basis



Net income – basic $0.62 $0.08 Net income – diluted $0.44 $0.08 Funds from operations – basic 1 $0.23 $0.30 Funds from operations – diluted 1 $0.20 $0.29 Adjusted funds from operations – basic 1,2 $0.14 $0.23 Adjusted funds from operations – diluted 1,2 $0.13 $0.23







1. The following represents a non-GAAP financial measure/ratio that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers in similar or different industries. This measure should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as substitutes for related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS. Additional information on this non-GAAP financial measure/ratio can be found under the MD&A section Part I, "Specified Financial Measures". 2. The Trust uses normalized productive capacity maintenance expenditures to calculate adjusted funds from operations.



SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The table below sets forth selected financial data relating to the Trust's fiscal three months ended March 31, 2022, and 2021. This financial data is derived from the Trust's condensed consolidated statements which are prepared in accordance with IFRS.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue from real estate properties $61,326 $60,970 Property operating expenses (18,096) (15,107) Property taxes (12,614) (12,749) Property management fees (2,072) (2,056) Net operating income 28,544 31,058 Interest expense (12,991) (13,272) General and administrative (1,094) (915) Other items (21) 1,962 Fair value gains/(losses) on real estate properties 24,965 (14,449) Net income from equity-accounted investment 506 466 Net income $39,909 $4,850

CONSOLIDATED OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

The following is an analysis of net operating income by asset type:

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 % Enclosed regional centres $8,095 $9,711 (16.6%) Community strip centres 5,622 5,828 (3.5%) Subtotal – retail 13,717 15,539 (11.7%) Single-/dual-tenant buildings 11,340 12,129 (6.5%) Multi-tenant buildings 2,878 2,895 (0.6%) Subtotal – office 14,218 15,024 (5.4%) Industrial 609 495 23.0% Net operating income $28,544 $31,058 (8.1%)

Revenue from real estate properties includes contracted rent from tenants along with recoveries of property expenses (including property taxes).

The following is an analysis of revenue from real estate properties by segment:

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Variance Industrial $1,036 $891 $145 Office – Single-/dual-tenant buildings 20,373 19,607 766 Office – Multi-tenant buildings 7,201 6,919 282 Retail – Community strip centres 9,490 9,457 33 Retail – Enclosed regional centres 23,226 24,096 (870) Total $61,326 $60,970 $356

The decline in enclosed regional centres revenue is due to a decline in lease cancellation fees resulting from the $2.3 million received from Lowe's at Pine Centre in the first quarter of 2021 in order to facilitate the Save-On-Foods development.

The following is an analysis of revenue from real estate properties by revenue type:

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Variance Rental revenue $37,574 $37,484 $90 CAM recoveries 12,110 9,054 3,056 Property tax and insurance recoveries 9,798 9,473 325 Other revenue and lease cancellation fees 1,283 3,456 (2,173) Parking revenue 1,008 954 54 Amortized rents (447) 549 (996)

$61,326 $60,970 $356

Included in other revenue and lease cancellation fees in the three-month period ending March 31, 2021, is $2.3 million received from Lowe's at Pine Centre in order to facilitate the Save-on-Foods development.

In 2021, other items included $2.0 million in non-recurring settlement proceeds from Sears.

The Trust records its income producing properties at fair value in accordance with IFRS. These adjustments are a result of the Trust's regular quarterly IFRS fair value process. In accordance with this policy, the following fair value adjustments by segment have been recorded:

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Retail – enclosed regional centres $3,879 ($7,109) Retail – community strip centres 2,602 730 Office 10,697 (11,089) Industrial 7,787 3,019

$24,965 ($14,449)

Reported net income for three months ended March 31, 2022, was $39.9 million as compared to income of $4.9 million in 2021. This change is due to the fair value losses recorded in 2021, as described above.

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS AND ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

The Trust presents FFO and AFFO in accordance with the current definition of the Real Property Association of Canada ("REALpac") as follows:

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS AND ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended March 31, In thousands of dollars, except per unit amounts 2022 2021 Net income $39,909 $4,850 Adjustments:



Fair value (gains)/losses on real estate properties 1 (24,929) 14,494 Amortization of right-of-use assets 21 21 Payment of lease liabilities, net (40) (32) Funds from operations – basic 14,961 19,333 Interest expense on convertible debentures 2,058 1,942 Funds from operations – diluted $17,019 $21,275 Funds from operations – basic $14,961 $19,333 Adjustments:



Amortized stepped rents 1 394 42 Normalized PCME (6,250) (4,625) Adjusted funds from operations – basic 9,105 14,750 Interest expense on convertible debentures 2,058 1,942 Adjusted funds from operations – diluted $11,163 $16,692 1. Includes respective adjustments included in net income from equity-





SPECIFIED FINANICAL MEASURES

The Trust reports its financial results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). However, this earnings release also uses specified financial measures that are not defined by IFRS which follow the disclosure requirements established by National Instrument 52-112 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure. Specified financial measures are categorized as non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, and other financial measures. Additional details on specified financial measures including supplementary financial measures, capital management measures and total segment measures are set out in the Trust's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended March 31, 2022 and available on the Trust's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The following Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other reporting issuers in similar or different industries. These measures should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as substitutes for related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS. The Trust's management uses these measures to aid in assessing the Trust's underlying core performance and provides these additional measures so that investors may do the same. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures, which supplement the IFRS measures, provide readers with a more comprehensive understanding of management's perspective on the Trust's operating results and performance.

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("FFO")

FFO is a non-GAAP measure widely used as a real estate industry standard that supplements net income and evaluates operating performance but is not indicative of funds available to meet the Trust's cash requirements. FFO can assist with comparisons of the operating performance of the Trust's real estate between periods and relative to other real estate entities. FFO is computed by the Trust in accordance with the current definition of the Real Property Association of Canada ("REALpac") and is defined as net income adjusted for fair value changes on real estate properties and gains/(losses) on the sale of real estate properties. The Trust considers FFO to be a useful measure for reviewing its comparative operating and financial performance.

ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("AFFO")

AFFO is a non-GAAP measure that was developed to be a recurring economic earnings measure for real estate entities. The Trust presents AFFO in accordance with the current definition of the REALpac. The Trust defines AFFO as FFO adjusted for straight-line rent and productive capacity maintenance expenditures ("PCME"). AFFO should not be interpreted as an indicator of cash generated from operating activities as it does not consider changes in working capital.

Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis

The Trust's Q1 2022 Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be made available on the Trust's website at www.morguard.com and have been filed with SEDAR at www.sedar.com

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 46 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.5 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

For further information: Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust, K. Rai Sahi, President and Chief Executive Officer T 905-281-4800; Andrew Tamlin, Chief Financial Officer T 905-281-4800