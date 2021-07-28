Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Announces 2021 Second Quarter Results

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust ("the Trust") (TSX: MRT.UN) today is pleased to announce its 2021 Second Quarter Results. These results have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

In thousands of dollars, except per-unit amounts Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue from real estate properties $58,475

$59,300

$119,445

$125,673 Net operating income 28,975

27,200

60,033

62,028 Fair value losses on real estate properties (20,837)

(111,430)

(35,286)

(232,547) Net loss (5,845)

(98,814)

(995)

(201,369) Funds from operations 15,043

13,152

34,376

33,110 Adjusted funds from operations 10,664

10,032

25,414

23,763 Amounts presented on a per unit basis







Net loss – basic ($0.09)

($1.60)

($0.02)

($3.29) Net loss – diluted ($0.09)

($1.60)

($0.02)

($3.29) Funds from operations – basic $0.23

$0.21

$0.54

$0.54 Funds from operations – diluted $0.23

$0.21

$0.53

$0.53 Adjusted funds from operations – basic $0.17

$0.16

$0.40

$0.39 Adjusted funds from operations – diluted $0.17

$0.16

$0.40

$0.39 Distributions per unit $0.06

$0.16

$0.14

$0.40

CONSOLIDATED OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2021

Revenue from real estate properties includes contracted rent from tenants along with recoveries of property expenses (including property taxes).

The following is an analysis of revenue from real estate properties by segment:



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2021 2020 % 2021 2020 % Industrial $880 $897 (1.9 ) % $1,771 $1,711 3.5 % Office – Single-/dual-tenant buildings 19,748 19,295 2.3 % 39,355 40,422 (2.6) % Office – Multi-tenant buildings 6,983 6,946 0.5 % 13,902 15,017 (7.4) % Retail – Community strip centres 8,958 8,733 2.6 % 18,415 18,560 (0.8) % Retail – Enclosed regional centres 21,906 23,429 (6.5) % 46,002 49,963 (7.9) % Total $58,475 $59,300 (1.4) % $119,445 $125,673 (5.0) %

The decline in enclosed regional centres revenue is due to the enclosed mall tenant failures and restructured rent arrangements provided to tenants that are struggling as part of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following is an analysis of revenue from real estate properties by revenue type:

For the three months ended June 30, 2021

2020

Variance Rental revenue $37,099

$38,563

($1,464) CAM recoveries 10,384

9,667

717 Property tax and insurance recoveries 8,815

9,474

(659) Other revenue and lease cancellation fees 1,737

712

1,025 Parking revenue 908

1,080

(172) Amortized rents (468)

(196)

(272)

$58,475

$59,300

($825)















For the six months ended June 30, 2021

2020

Variance Rental revenue $74,583

$78,439

($3,856) CAM recoveries 19,438

23,336

(3,898) Property tax and insurance recoveries 18,288

20,156

(1,868) Other revenue and lease cancellation fees 5,193

1,798

3,395 Parking revenue 1,862

2,369

(507) Amortized rents 81

(425)

506

$119,445

$125,673

($6,228)

Included in other revenue and lease cancellation fees is $2.3 million received from Lowe's at Pine Centre in the six-month period ending June 30, 2021, in order to facilitate the Save-on-Foods development.

Under IFRS, the Trust is required to establish an expected credit loss which would include considerations for failed or restructuring tenants as well as doubtful account provisions for future expected credit losses on accounts receivable arrears, including rent abatements or rent forgiveness. The following is an analysis of the allowance for doubtful accounts for the six-month period ending June 30, 2021.





Six months ended June 30, 2021 Retail Office Industrial Total Opening allowance balance – January 1, 2021 $7,469 $1,335 $15 $8,819 Bad debt expense/(recovery) charged to income statement 697 (609) 17 105 Failed tenant writeoffs and abatements granted (1,046) (140) — (1,186) Closing allowance balance – June 30, 2021 $7,120 $586 $32 $7,738

The following is an analysis of revenue and bad debt expense for the six months ended June 30, 2021:

Six months ended June 30, 2021 Retail Office Industrial Total Revenue from real estate properties $64,417 $53,257 $1,771 $119,445 Bad debt expense 697 (609) 17 105 % of revenue from real estate properties 1% (1%) 1% —%

The following is an analysis of revenue and bad debt expense for the six months ended June 30, 2020:

Six months ended June 30, 2020 Retail Office Industrial Total Revenue from real estate properties $68,523 $55,439 $1,711 $125,673 Bad debt expense 5,034 710 77 5,821 % of revenue from real estate properties 7% 1% 5% 5%

Property operating expenses include costs related to interior and exterior maintenance, insurance and utilities.

Property operating expenses (excluding bad debt expense) for the three months ended June 30, 2021, increased 16.2% to $15.2 million from $13.1 million for the same period in 2020. This increase is primarily due to more normalized operating expenses in 2021 as compared to 2020 when sharp reductions occurred due to the pandemic.

Net operating income for the three months ended June 30, 2021, increased 6.5% as compared to 2020. This increase was the result of a decrease in bad debt expense in 2021 as compared to 2020.

Interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2021, decreased 4.5% to $13.4 million from $14.0 million for the same period in 2020. This decline is primarily due to the decline in the Trust's weighted average interest rate on mortgages to 3.7% from 4.1% in the second quarter of 2020, in addition to a reduction in overall debt.

The Trust records its income producing properties at fair value in accordance with IFRS. The financial results include fair value adjustments that are more significant than previous years. These adjustments are a result of the Trust's regular quarterly IFRS fair value process and include the impact of COVID-19 on the enclosed regional centres from the challenging retail landscape. In accordance with this policy, the following fair value adjustments by segment have been recorded:



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Retail – enclosed regional centres ($15,366)

($74,072)

($22,475)

($170,886)

Retail – community strip centres (514)

(9,358)

216

(10,292)

Office (10,419)

(26,652)

(21,508)

(50,204)

Industrial 5,462

(1,348)

8,481

(1,165)



($20,837)

($111,430)

($35,286)

($232,547)



Reported net loss for three months ended June 30, 2021, was $5.8 million as compared to loss of $98.8 million in 2020. This change is due to the fair value losses recorded in 2020, as described above.

Net Operating Income, Funds from Operations

This press release and accompanying financial information make reference to net operating income and funds from operations on a total and per unit basis. Net operating income is defined as income from property operations after operating expenses have been deducted, but prior to deducting interest expense, general and administrative expenses and fair value gains/(losses). The Trust presents FFO in accordance with the Real Property Association of Canada white paper on funds from operations and adjusted funds from operations for IFRS. FFO is a non- GAAP measure that is widely accepted as a supplemental measure of financial performance for real estate entities. In accordance with such white paper, the Trust defines FFO as net income adjusted for fair value changes on real estate properties and gains/(losses) on the sale of real estate properties.





Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis

The Trust's Q2 2021 Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be made available on the Trust's website at www.morguard.com and have been filed with SEDAR at www.sedar.com



Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday July 29, 2021 4:00 p.m. (ET) Conference Call #: 416-764-8688 or 1-888-390-0546 Conference ID #: 89004347

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 47 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.5 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

SOURCE Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information: Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust, K. Rai Sahi, President and Chief Executive Officer, T 905-281-4800; Andrew Tamlin, Chief Financial Officer, T 905-281-4800

Related Links

http://www.morguardreit.com

