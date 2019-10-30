Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Announces 2019 Third Quarter Results

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust ("the Trust") (TSX: MRT.UN) today is pleased to announce its financial results for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2019. These results have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

FOR THE PERIODS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30,

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, In thousands of dollars, except per-unit amounts 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue from real estate properties $66,363 $67,273 $203,825 $204,547 Net operating income 36,387 37,200 111,204 111,708 Fair value losses on real estate properties (14,928) (16,867) (45,210) (802) Net income 6,254 4,981 18,468 66,023 Funds from operations 21,721 22,859 66,806 69,234 Adjusted funds from operations 15,796 16,473 48,493 49,854 Amounts presented on a per unit basis







Net income – basic $0.10 $0.08 $0.30 $1.09 Net income – diluted $0.10 $0.08 $0.30 $0.99 Funds from operations – basic $0.36 $0.38 $1.10 $1.14 Funds from operations – diluted $0.34 $0.35 $1.05 $1.08 Adjusted funds from operations – basic $0.26 $0.27 $0.80 $0.82 Adjusted funds from operations – diluted $0.26 $0.26 $0.78 $0.80 Cash distributions per unit $0.24 $0.24 $0.72 $0.72

Revenue from real estate properties includes contracted rent from tenants along with recoveries of property expenses. Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2019, decreased 1.4% to $66.4 million from $67.3 million for the same period in 2018. This decrease is primarily due to reduced recoveries of property taxes for the Trust's properties in Calgary resulting from reductions processed by the city.

Property operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2019, increased 7.2% to $15.7 million from $14.7 million for the same period in 2018. This increase is primarily due to expenses related to new GLA from completion of development projects in the Trust's enclosed regional centres.

Interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2019, increased 3.9% to $14.5 million from $14.0 million for the same period in 2018 due to $0.2 million in interest expense incurred on lease liabilities from the new IFRS 16 "Leases" guidance, as well as higher short-term variable rates on a year-over-year basis.

Net Operating Income, Funds from Operations

This press release and accompanying financial information make reference to net operating income and funds from operations on a total and per unit basis. Net operating income is defined as income from property operations after operating expenses have been deducted, but prior to deducting interest expense, general and administrative expenses and fair value gains/(losses). The Trust presents FFO in accordance with the Real Property Association of Canada white paper on funds from operations and adjusted funds from operations for IFRS. FFO is a non- GAAP measure that is widely accepted as a supplemental measure of financial performance for real estate entities. In accordance with such white paper, the Trust defines FFO as net income adjusted for fair value changes on real estate properties and gains/(losses) on the sale of real estate properties.

Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis

The Trust's Q3 2019 Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be made available on the Trust's website at www.morguard.com and have been filed with SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday October 31, 2019 4:00 p.m. (ET) Conference Call #: 416-764-8688 or 1-888-390-0546 Conference ID #: 71544539

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 48 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.9 billion and approximately 8.4 million square feet of leasable space.

For further information: Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust, K. Rai Sahi, President and Chief Executive Officer, T 905-281-4800; Andrew Tamlin, Chief Financial Officer, T 905-281-4800

