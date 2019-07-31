Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results
MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust ("the Trust") (TSX: MRT.UN) today is pleased to announce its financial results for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2019. These results have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
FOR THE PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
In thousands of dollars, except per
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenue from real estate
$67,008
$68,029
$137,462
$137,274
Net operating income
36,957
36,862
74,817
74,508
Fair value (losses)/gains on real
(24,602)
22,060
(30,282)
16,065
Net (loss)/income
(4,701)
43,431
12,214
61,042
Funds from operations
21,999
22,825
45,085
46,375
Amounts presented on a per unit
Net (loss)/income
Basic
($0.08)
$0.72
$0.20
$1.01
Diluted
($0.08)
$0.62
$0.20
$0.89
Funds from operations
Basic
$0.36
$0.37
$0.74
$0.76
Diluted
$0.35
$0.36
$0.71
$0.73
Cash distributions per unit
$0.24
$0.24
$0.48
$0.48
Revenue from real estate properties includes contracted rent from tenants along with recoveries of property expenses. Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2019, decreased 1.5% to $67.0 million from $68.0 million for the same period in 2018. This decrease is primarily due to reduced recoveries of property taxes.
Property operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2019, remained relatively flat as compared to the same period in 2018.
Property tax expense for the three months ended June 30, 2019, decreased 8.5% to $11.7 million from $12.8 million for the same period in 2018. This is due to reduced property taxes for the Trust's properties in Calgary resulting from reductions processed by the city.
Interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2019, increased 6.8% to $14.7 million from $13.7 million for the same period in 2018 due to $0.2 million in interest expense incurred on lease liabilities from the new IFRS 16 "Leases" guidance, as well as higher short-term variable rates on a year-over-year basis.
During the quarter, the Trust commenced the redevelopment of the former Sears premises at Pine Centre Mall in Prince George, British Columbia. The new wing will consist of approximately 76,000 square feet of redeveloped GLA and will be anchored by a Winners/HomeSense slated to open in 2020. It will also feature an additional large retailer, complemented by small bay CRU situated along a common area mall corridor. Approximately 61% of the space under redevelopment is committed.
Net Operating Income, Funds from Operations
This press release and accompanying financial information make reference to net operating income and funds from operations on a total and per unit basis. Net operating income is defined as income from property operations after operating expenses have been deducted, but prior to deducting interest expense, general and administrative expenses and fair value gains/(losses). The Trust presents FFO in accordance with the Real Property Association of Canada white paper on funds from operations and adjusted funds from operations for IFRS. FFO is a non-GAAP measure that is widely accepted as a supplemental measure of financial performance for real estate entities. In accordance with such white paper, the Trust defines FFO as net income adjusted for fair value changes on real estate properties and gains/(losses) on the sale of real estate properties.
Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis
The Trust's Q2 2019 Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be made available on the Trust's website at www.morguard.com and have been filed with SEDAR at www.sedar.com
Conference Call Details:
Date:
Thursday August 1, 2019 4:00 p.m. (ET)
Conference Call #:
416-764-8688 or 1-888-390-0546
Conference ID #:
61733182
About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust
The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.7 million square feet of leasable space.
For further information: Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust, K. Rai Sahi, President and Chief Executive Officer, T 905-281-4800; Andrew Tamlin, Chief Financial Officer, T 905-281-4800
