Morguard North American Residential REIT 2024 Third Quarter Results Conference Call

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: MRG.UN), expects to announce its financial results for the quarters ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 on Tuesday, October 29, 2024.

The REIT invites you to participate in a conference call on Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. (ET). An overview of the REIT's financial results will be provided by Chris Newman, CFO. A question and answer session will then follow.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-437-900-0527 or 1-888-510-2154. Please quote conference ID 62752. To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/3MRgVCE to receive an instant automated call back.

For those unable to participate, a taped replay will be available after the completion of the call from 6:00 p.m. (ET) until midnight on November 30, 2024. To access the replay, dial 1-289-819-1450 or 1-888-660-6345 and enter the encore replay entry code 62752 #.

About Morguard North American Residential REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust which owns, through a limited partnership, interests in Canadian residential apartment communities, located in Alberta and Ontario, and U.S. residential apartment communities located in Colorado, Texas, Louisiana, Illinois, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland.

For further instructions or information about this conference call, please contact Nancy Williams at 905-281-4758 or [email protected]