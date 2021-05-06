Morguard Corporation Announces Voting Results from the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Morguard Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX: MRC) today announced the results of matters voted on at its annual shareholders' meeting held on May 5, 2021 (the "Meeting"), which included the election of directors of the Corporation, all of the nominees listed in its management information circular dated March 12, 2021. The voting results for each of the matters presented at the Meeting are presented below.

The total number of common shares represented by shareholders present in person or by proxy at the meeting was 9,491,097 representing 85.50% of the Corporation's outstanding common shares.

1. Election of Directors

The nine (9) nominees proposed by management were elected as directors of the Corporation to hold office until the termination of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, subject to the provisions of the Corporation's by-laws. Proxies were received on this matter as follows:

Name Votes For % Votes Withheld % Williams J. Braithwaite 9,144,819 96.42 339,207 3.58 Chris J. Cahill 9,235,916 97.38 248,110 2.62 Graeme M. Eadie 9,303,016 98.09 181,010 1.91 Michael S. Robb 9,231,336 97.34 252,690 2.66 Bruce K. Robertson 9,276,182 97.81 207,844 2.19 Angela Sahi 9,240,798 97.44 243,228 2.56 K. Rai Sahi 9,261,883 97.66 222,143 2.34 L. Peter Sharpe 9,275,282 97.80 208,744 2.20 Stephen R. Taylor 9,304,916 98.11 179,110 1.89

2. Appointment of Auditors

The firm of Ernst & Young LLP, chartered accountants, was appointed as auditor of the Corporation to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of the shareholders or until their successors are duly appointed, and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor. Proxies were received on this matter as follows:

Votes For % Votes Withheld % 9,282,983 97.81 208,114 2.19

About Morguard Corporation

Morguard Corporation is a major North American real estate and property management company. It has extensive retail, office, industrial, hotel and residential holdings owned directly and through its investment in Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust and Morguard North American Residential REIT. Morguard also provides real estate management services to institutional and other investors. Morguard's owned and managed portfolio of assets is valued at $19.2 billion.

For more information, please visit Morguard.com.

