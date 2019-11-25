Morguard Announces $225 Million Offering of 4.204% Series F Senior Unsecured Debentures

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Morguard Corporation ("Morguard") (TSX: MRC) announced today that it has agreed to issue $225 million aggregate principal amount of series F senior unsecured debentures. These debentures will bear interest at a rate of 4.204% per annum and will mature on November 27, 2024. The debentures are being offered on an agency basis by a syndicate of agents with RBC Capital Markets and TD Securities Inc. acting as joint bookrunners and co-lead agents. DBRS Limited has assigned a provisional rating of "BBB (low)" with a "Stable" trend relating to the debentures.

The net proceeds of the offering will be used for the repayment of certain indebtedness incurred in the ordinary course.

The offering is being made on a private placement basis in each of the provinces of Canada, and the debentures will be issued pursuant to Morguard's trust indenture dated December 10, 2013, as supplemented. The debentures will rank pari passu with Morguard's outstanding senior unsecured debentures.

The debentures offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the debentures in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Morguard Corporation

Morguard Corporation is a real estate company, with total assets owned and under management valued at $21.3 billion. Morguard owns a diversified portfolio of 208 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial and hotel properties comprised of 17,638 residential suites, approximately 17.0 million square feet of commercial leasable space and 5,903 hotel rooms. Morguard also currently owns a 58.1% interest in Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust, a 44.8% effective interest in Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and a 72.6% effective interest in Temple Hotels Inc. Morguard also provides advisory and management services to institutional and other investors. For more information, visit Morguard's website at www.morguard.com.

Forward-looking information

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to Morguard's operations and the environment in which it operates, which are based on Morguard's expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, a forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. Morguard undertakes no obligation to publicly update any such statement, to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, except as required by law.

For further information: Morguard Corporation, K. Rai Sahi, Chairman and CEO, T 905-281-3800; Paul Miatello, Chief Financial Officer, T 905-281-3800

