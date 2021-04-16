OTTAWA, ON, April 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is building a low emissions energy future to strengthen the economy, create good, middle-class jobs and support our natural resource sectors.

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a more than $235,000 investment for SWTCH Energy Inc. to install 61 electric vehicle (EV) chargers in Ontario and Quebec to encourage the adoption of zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) and provide consumers with more green options to charge and drive their vehicles.

Valued at more than $480,000 with the contribution from SWTCH Energy, a renewable energy dealer headquartered in Toronto, the project will provide an innovative EV charging and energy management platform for users, designed specifically for multi-unit residential buildings.

Federal funding is provided through Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program, which supports Canada's ambitious target to have all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada be ZEVs by 2040.

The government has invested over $600 million to make EVs more affordable and charging infrastructure more accessible. This includes creating a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers and charging in more localized areas where Canadians live, work and play. This infrastructure ensures Canadians can drive and charge their vehicles across Canada. This investment also supports natural gas refuelling stations along key freight corridors, hydrogen stations in metropolitan centres, the demonstration of next-generation charging technologies, and the development of enabling codes and standards. The government is providing incentives of up to $5,000 for Canadian consumers to buy EVs to increase affordability and full tax write-offs for businesses purchasing them.

These investments complement Canada's strengthened climate plan, A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, which further accelerates zero-emission vehicle adoption with an additional $150 million for ZEV infrastructure and an additional $287 million for purchasing incentives for Canadians.

The government continues to support green infrastructure projects that will create good, middle-class jobs, advance Canada's low-carbon future and help us achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

"We are giving Canadians the greener options they want to get to where they need to go. This is how we get to net zero by 2050."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Minister of Natural Resources

"SWTCH is delighted to work with Natural Resources Canada to solve the challenges of providing EV charging in multi-unit residential buildings."

Carter Li

CEO, SWTCH Energy

