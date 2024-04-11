PENTICTON, BC, April 11, 2024 /CNW/ - People and communities across B.C. will benefit from enhanced protection against the impacts of climate change and severe weather after a combined investment of more than $26 million from the federal, provincial, and municipal governments.

Announced by Minister Sean Fraser and Minister Bowinn Ma, these projects will build resilience in communities to better mitigate the impacts of climate-related disasters, playing a critical role in ensuring the safety of people, protecting local businesses, and supporting a strong economy.

In Penticton, the existing embankment dam will undergo restorations to reduce the risk of failure caused by disasters and extreme weather events due to climate change. These upgrades are essential for mitigating downstream flood risks, as a dam failure could result in flooding in Penticton, impacting people and homes, local businesses, and critical infrastructure. The improvements will make the dam more structurally stable and secure, preventing overflow during heavy rainfall, and removing debris from the water surface to prevent blockages in water flow.

Infrastructure improvements for disaster mitigation in other communities will include upgrades to a dike system, restoration of riverbank and riverbed areas, drilling a new water supply well, construction of a new water treatment plant, and replacement of culverts.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Now more than ever, Canadians are seeing the devastating effects of climate-related events and extreme weather in our communities. Investing in projects such as these is essential to safeguarding our communities and protecting them from the impacts of environmental changes. We remain committed to working with our partners to build a safer, more resilient future for all."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The impacts of the climate crisis are being felt by British Columbians year-round now, whether it's severe flooding, extreme heat, or ongoing drought. We're working together with all levels of government to better prepare for our changing climate and to protect people and infrastructure for years to come."

The Honourable Bowinn Ma, British Columbia Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness

"These type of partnerships are essential for major infrastructure projects like the upgrades to the Ellis 4 dam to occur. This work will allow us to better mitigate against potential flood risks and, ultimately, with all levels of government working together, we are building stronger, safer and more sustainable communities."

His Worship Julius Bloomfield, Mayor of the City of Penticton

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $10.4 million through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of British Columbia is investing more than $8.6 million and municipal governments are contributing a combined $6.9 million and are responsible for any additional costs.

through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The Government of is investing more than and municipal governments are contributing a combined and are responsible for any additional costs. This stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

Including today's announcement, over 119 infrastructure projects under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been announced in British Columbia , with a total federal contribution of more than $532 million and a total provincial contribution of nearly $363.1 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of nearly . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, to environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, to environmental threats to our water and land. Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

