QUEBEC CITY, May 7, 2026 /CNW/ - On the occasion of the 75th Mental Health Week, Bruno Marchand, Mayor of Quebec City, and Marie-Chantal Côté, Senior Vice President of Sun Life Health, today announced the three recipient organizations of the third Mental Health Investment Fund, which will raise awareness and support more than 2,300 young people in the region over the next three years.

This third fund, announced at the Quebec City Mayor's Ball in December 2025, amounts to $100,000 over three years with Sun Life contributing $75,000 and Quebec City contributing $25,000.

Managed by the Youth in Mind Foundation, the fund supports agencies with mental health missions that complement the foundation's activities:

Treatment: improving health care access for vulnerable teens in the Capitale-Nationale region

Awareness and prevention: better supporting young people in vulnerable situations

"We have a collective responsibility not only to look after our young people, but also to offer them hope for the future," said Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand. "Every day, the organizations that support them do essential work with remarkable humanity and dedication. Thanks to this fund, they will have additional resources to take action and, above all, better equip young people to face their challenges."

"When you live with mental health issues, getting the right support at the right time can really change the trajectory of your life. By launching this third investment fund with Quebec City and the Youth in Mind Foundation, we are reaffirming our commitment to building communities where everyone can thrive and live healthier lives," said Marie-Chantal Côté, Senior Vice President of Sun Life Health. "Thanks to the exceptional work of community organizations, more youth will be able to get the help and tools they need to overcome their challenges and build resilience."

Recipient organizations

The organizations benefiting from the third Mental Health Investment Fund for the next three years are:

Accès Psy – Promotes access to mental health services for low-income youth in order to prevent mental health problems from becoming severe or chronic. Lack of access to psychological services has significant consequences for the development and well-being of young people.



Amount invested: $33,000 – 8 to 12 youth supported/year who will benefit from 14 to 16 psychotherapy sessions.





– Promotes access to mental health services for low-income youth in order to prevent mental health problems from becoming severe or chronic. Lack of access to psychological services has significant consequences for the development and well-being of young people. Entraide Jeunesse Québec – Provides support and prevention activities for young people through awareness-raising tools. Topics include stress and anxiety management, violence in romantic relationships, conflict resolution and more.



Amount invested: $33,000 – 750 youth reached/year by prevention activities.





– Provides support and prevention activities for young people through awareness-raising tools. Topics include stress and anxiety management, violence in romantic relationships, conflict resolution and more. Fondation Ancrage Jeunesse – The Envol vers l'autonomie project is aimed towards young people aged 16 to 25 who are or have been in the youth protection system. It aims to address the major challenges encountered during the transition to adulthood, including housing instability, financial insecurity, mental health issues and social isolation, helping reduce the risk of homelessness and marginalization.



Amount invested: $33,000 – 15 youth/year will receive up to 20 counselling sessions.

"With the support of these three youth advocacy partners, we are expanding our reach to support young people and have an impact where needs are most urgent," said Mélanie Boucher, President and CEO of the Youth in Mind Foundation. "Given the current situation, it's important to join forces and combine our expertise to give adolescents the help and tools they need to build good mental health."

About the Youth in Mind Foundation

For nearly 30 years, the Youth in Mind Foundation has been working to prevent psychological distress among young people aged 11 to 18 in Quebec. By offering awareness-raising workshops in high schools, as well as online resources for youth, parents and educators, it takes concrete action to support better mental health among teens. Raising awareness, providing resources and helping break taboos: this is how the Foundation supports young people, helping them navigate the challenges of adolescence and foster their well-being.

For more information, visit the website fondationjeunesentete.org.

About Sun Life



Sun Life is a leading global financial services company that provides individuals and institutions with insurance, health, and asset and wealth management solutions. It operates in markets around the world, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2026, Sun Life total assets under management amounted to $1.58 trillion. For more information, please go to www.sunlife.com.

The shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Philippines Stock Exchange (PSE) under the symbol "SLF."

Source: Daphné Bédard

Communications Department

Ville de Québec

418-724-6210

[email protected]





Sun Life Quebec

Media Relations team

[email protected]





Sarah Zonzola

Communications Manager

Youth in Mind Foundation

[email protected]





SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc.