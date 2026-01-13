More than 105,000 Canadians estimated to have left Canada for medical treatment last year

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 13, 2026 /CNW/ - An estimated 105,529 Canadians travelled abroad for medical care in 2025, finds a new study released today by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank.

"More Canadians are deciding they must leave the country to get the medical care they need in a more timely manner," said Nadeem Esmail, director of health-care policy studies at the Fraser Institute and co-author of Leaving Canada for Medical Care, 2025.

There are multiple potential explanations why Canadians choose to obtain medical care abroad including wait times, which are now a fundamental characteristic of Canada's health-care system. Last year, the median wait between doctor referral and actual treatment was 28.6 weeks, the second-longest wait ever measured and more than triple the wait in 1993 when measurement first started.

According to the study, more patients (10,320) travelled abroad last year for general surgeries than any other treatment.

High numbers of Canadians also left the country for urology treatment (12,697), internal medicine procedures such as colonoscopies, gastroscopies and angiographies (8,304), and ophthalmology treatment (6,482).

Among the provinces, British Columbia had the highest proportion of patients (2.4 per cent) leave the country for treatment while Ontario had the largest number of patients (26,513) leave the country for treatment.

"Considering Canada's long wait times, which can cause increased suffering for patients and decreased quality of life, it's not surprising so many Canadians are travelling abroad for medical treatment," said Mackenzie Moir, study co-author and senior policy analyst at the Fraser Institute.

Estimated number of patients that received treatment outside of Canada in 2025 (by province):

Ontario 51,538 British Columbia 25,698 Alberta 13,919 Quebec 6,285 Saskatchewan 1,852 Nova Scotia 1,820 New Brunswick 1,659 Manitoba 1,585 Newfoundland and Labrador 950 Prince Edward Island 222

