WHITBY, ON, Oct. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Whitby's waterfront trail is getting a $6.5 million makeover, as announced by MP Ryan Turnbull and Mayor Elizabeth Roy today. The Waterfront Trail in Whitby is part of the Great Lakes Waterfront Trail, a 3600-kilometer active transportation route connecting municipalities and First Nations' communities along the Great Lakes. The redevelopment includes widening of over 600 metres of the existing asphalt trail as well as the replacement of over 150 metres of boardwalk and 80 meters of the pedestrian bridge. Improvements will also include regularly placed seating, rest and viewing areas, and wayfinding and interpretive signage.

By widening the pathway and making improvements, the waterfront will accommodate locals and visitors of all ages and abilities safely. The improved trail will create a safe and fun space for everyone — young people, adults, and seniors — to enjoy, while also encouraging everyone to get out, get active, and enjoy nature.

This investment is part of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy, which aims to create and improve pathways, bike lanes, and pedestrian bridges all over the country. It's a big step towards healthier living and creating tight-knit communities, making a better-connected Canada for us all!

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is committed to making travel by active transportation easier, safer, and more convenient for Canadians. Improvements to the Waterfront Trail in Whitby will make the trail more welcoming for people of all ages and abilities. Whether by bike, walking, or rolling, the improved trail will encourage residents to enjoy the outdoors and be active. As part of the larger 3600-kilometer Great Lakes Waterfront Trail, this renewal will be welcomed by hikers and bikers passing through our community."

Ryan Turnbull, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and Member of Parliament for Whitby, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Redevelopment of the waterfront is a major priority for our community and for Whitby Council. The Waterfront Trail is a popular attraction for residents and visitors who use it for sightseeing, walking, and biking. This funding from Infrastructure Canada will help ensure the trail continues to be a focal point of our waterfront, offering active transportation and recreation opportunities for Whitby and the many communities connected to us through the Great Lakes Waterfront Trail."

Her Worship, Elizabeth Roy, Mayor, Town of Whitby

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $2,599,377 in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and the Town of Whitby is contributing $3,900,623 .

is investing in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and the is contributing . Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity, and includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

The Active Transportation Fund is providing $400 million over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy.

over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient and more enjoyable, in support of National Active Transportation Strategy. Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive.

National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive. The Active Transportation Fund complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. The plan commits the federal government to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community. Active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, creating good middle-class jobs, growing the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, advancing equity amongst vulnerable Canadians, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Investing in safer active transportation infrastructure is key to ensuring people of all ages and abilities can access jobs and services and connect with their communities.

The Government of Canada is investing $14.9 billion over eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in long-term, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

is investing over eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in long-term, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has announced an unprecedented $22.6 billion invested in more than 1,400 transit projects in communities from coast to coast to coast.

has announced an unprecedented invested in more than 1,400 transit projects in communities from coast to coast to coast. Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

Associated links

Active Transportation Fund

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/trans/index-eng.html

National Active Transportation Strategy

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/trans/active-strat-actif-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: (media only), please contact: Kevin Collins, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Erin Mikaluk, Manager, Communications and Creative Services, Town of Whitby, Phone: 289.314.6913, Email: [email protected]; Jillian Follert, Public Affairs Coordinator, Office of the Mayor, Town of Whitby, Phone: 289.314.9101, Email: [email protected]