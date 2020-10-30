More Industry Powerhouses Join HireBIPOC Initiative

- Membership Surpasses 3,500 in First Three Weeks -

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - HireBIPOC announced today that more than a dozen new industry and community partners have joined in support of the landmark initiative to shift hiring practices, increase representation, and eradicate systemic racism in the Canadian media landscape.

Since its launch earlier this month, the site has seen exponential growth in a matter of weeks, with over 3,500 members now registered, making it one of the largest rosters of its kind. With overwhelming support from the Canadian screen-based industries, HireBIPOC's membership features individuals in roles that span the Canadian media and entertainment landscape including production, executive, and administrative roles.

"Making systemic change is a group effort that needs to happen at all levels of the industry. We are encouraged by the commitment to HireBIPOC and we look forward to working with the growing list of industry and community partners to evolve hiring practices, training and increase job opportunities for members of the BIPOC community," said Nathalie Younglai, Founder, BIPOC TV & FILM.

HireBIPOC welcomes the following Industry & Community Partners:



Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada

Blue Ant Media

Canadian Independent Screen Fund

Creative BC

Femmes du cinéma, de la télévision et des médias numériques

Halifax: Emerging Lens

Hollywood Suite

Pinewood Studios

Reel Canada

TIFF

Toronto Caribbean Carnival

Vancouver Asian Film Festival

WIFT Atlantic

WIFT Alberta

WIFT Toronto

WIFT Vancouver

These organizations join the existing industry and community partners:



Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television

Banff World Media Festival

Bell Media

Canada Media Fund (CMF)

Canadian Film Centre (CFC)

Canadian Media Producers Association (CMPA)

CBC/Radio-Canada

CEE Centre for Young Black Professionals

City of Toronto

Content Canada

Corus Entertainment

Focus Media Arts Centre

Hot Docs

ImagineNative

Indigenous Filmmakers Association

Inside Out

National Screen Institute (NSI)

Ontario Creates

Playback

Pride Toronto

Racial Equity Media Collective (REMC)

Reel Asian International Film Festival

Remix Project

Rogers Sports & Media

Touchwood PR

HireBIPOC is an initiative created by BIPOC TV & FILM and Bell Media in consultation with BIPOC members and support of community groups. The site has been designed and developed by the Bell Media Digital Team under the direction of Judy Lung on behalf of BIPOC TV & FILM.

HireBIPOC will facilitate and increase BIPOC hiring in the country's screen-based industries (television, film, digital), whether Canadian or shot-in-Canada, in roles at all levels, across all areas of the industry, including production (above and below the line), behind the scenes, executives, communications & marketing, and on-air.

HireBIPOC is operated by BIPOC TV & FILM, a volunteer-run advocacy group founded nearly a decade ago with deep roots in the BIPOC community as well as a track record for practical training and educational work, and building solidarity across industry organizations.

#HireBIPOC #RepresentationMatters

About BIPOC TV & FILM

BIPOC TV & FILM is a grassroots organization and collective of Black, Indigenous and People of Colour in Canada's TV and film industry. From writers, directors, producers and actors to editors, crew members and executives, our members are a mix of emerging, mid-level and established industry professionals. BIPOC TV & FILM is dedicated to increasing the representation of BIPOC both in front and behind the camera.

BIPOC TV & FILM was founded in 2012 as Indigenous & Creatives of Colour in TV & Film by Writer/Director Nathalie Younglai, who saw a need to form a community for others like her, who were also feeling isolated by the overall lack of representation of BIPOC in the industry. This collective is the only intersectional organization in Canada dedicated to providing safe spaces for all Black, Indigenous and People of Colour in the industry.

BIPOC TV & FILM hosts a series of panels, Q&A sessions, workshops, networking events and provides opportunities to secure employment in the television and film industry, specifically targeted to BIPOC. We also hold occasional events throughout the year that are open to allies, as we believe the support of allies is integral to creating a welcoming industry for BIPOC. Learn more at www.bipoctvandfilm.com .

SOURCE HireBIPOC

For further information: Touchwood PR, [email protected]