MOOSOMIN, TREATY 6 TERRITORY, SK, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Indigenous Services Canada

The Government of Canada is committed to enhancing educational facilities and opportunities for students in First Nations communities. Since 2016 and as of March 31, 2021, the Government of Canada has invested $1.23 billion in 203 school facility infrastructure projects, of which 133 are now complete. These projects include the construction of 66 new schools, of which 27 are complete, and the renovation and upgrade of 86 existing schools, of which 71 are complete, benefitting a total of approximately 35,000 students.

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services, and Chief Bradley Swiftwolfe of Moosomin First Nation announced the construction of a new Kindergarten to Grade 12 school during a visit to the community.

The new facility will feature a larger gym, a cultural learning resource centre, a library and media centre, science, computer science and industrial arts labs, and a nurse's office and health room. The school will be large enough to meet the needs of a growing student population over the coming years.

The construction of the new school will also resolve overcrowding issues and eliminate the need for portable classrooms. In addition, building the facility at a new site will offer an opportunity for future expansions to the building, including a new daycare centre, a health services centre and a dental clinic. The new school project will also reduce school operation and maintenance costs and provide land-based programming.

Construction is set to begin this fall and it's expected to be completed in the fall 2023.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $38 million to support the new school. The Indigenous Community Infrastructure Fund, announced through Budget 2021, is providing $699.7 million over four years, starting in 2021, to support up to 50 shovel-ready school infrastructure projects in First Nations communities on reserves.

"In the spirit of self-determination, safe, culturally-appropriate, state-of-the-art education facilities will help to ensure First Nations students receive a quality education that will help to prepare them for learning and employment opportunities once they graduate. We are proud to partner with the community of Moosomin First Nation to support their educational goals. This new school will ensure there is space for the growing student population to learn and reach their potential, now and into the future."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Indigenous Services

"Securing the resources to build a new K-12 school is the utmost priority for Moosomin First Nation. We are pleased to welcome Minister Miller to our community today and share our plans to ensure a safe and properly resourced learning environment for our children and community."

Chief Bradley Swiftwolfe

Moosomin First Nation

Moosomin First Nation is located approximately 30 km north of North Battleford, SK .

. The current Moosomin First Nation school was built in 1974.

The new school will be located northeast of the existing school. This site has ample room for land-based learning and future expansion.

From Budget 2016 onward, $7.47 billion has been committed under ISC to support infrastructure on reserves.

has been committed under ISC to support infrastructure on reserves. The Government of Canada has committed to investing $1.48 billion until 2021–2022 in First Nations school facilities, which includes $500 million from Budget 2014.

Moosomin First Nation

Investing in First Nations community infrastructure

