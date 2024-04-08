Moomoo Japan Offers Japanese Stock Trading Services, Further Upgrading its Features to Serve Local Investors

TOKYO, April 8, 2024 /CNW/ -- Moomoo Japan has introduced Japanese stock trading services, allowing investors in Japan to seamlessly trade both US and domestic stocks using moomoo, a global investment and trading platform which was officially introduced to Japan in September last year.

Starting from 18th March, investors in Japan can access a vast selection of over 4,000 stocks, ETFs, ETNs, REITs, and other securities listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Prime, Standard, and Growth markets) through moomoo while leveraging a wide variety of professional-level tools and exclusive in-depth market data on the platform. Following the successful launch of US stock trading in Japan, Moomoo Japan is taking a step further to diversify its offerings to deliver upgraded trading experience for local investors.

"Japan holds a crucial position as one of the most significant investment markets in the Asia-Pacific region, boasting a substantial base of retail investors. The prolonged period of low-interest rates in recent years has ignited a surge in interest among investors for stock investments. This year, the Nikkei index has achieved unprecedented highs, captivating the attention of global investors who are keen on exploring the potential opportunities within the Japanese stock market. To cater to the robust investment demand from Japanese investors and offer them a wider range of trading options, moomoo launched Japanese stock trading offering," said Francisco Izawa, President of Moomoo Securities Japan. "We firmly believe Japanese investors can better seize investment opportunities by leveraging comprehensive and up-to-date market information, coupled with professional financial services provided by moomoo. We look forward to a shared growth trajectory with local investors, with the aim of mutually benefiting from the experience."

One-stop access to US and Japanese stock trading, empowering local investors with powerful tools and resources

In September 2023, moomoo officially launched its online brokerage business, providing Japanese investors with access to approximately 7,000 US stocks and ETFs, becoming the online broker which offers the largest number of tradable US stocks in Japan. With its robust technological capabilities and user-friendly tools, moomoo swiftly gained popularity among Japanese investors. Currently, the moomoo app ranks among the top three online brokerages in Japan in terms of daily average downloads and the platform has achieved record-breaking levels of daily active users*.

Moomoo offers competitive trading fees to investors. Investors can enjoy zero commissions when executing transactions involving Japanese stocks through both NISA accounts and regular accounts.

With a strong commitment to breaking down information barriers throughout the investment journey, moomoo has also positioned itself as a pioneering brokerage in Japan, granting users free access to Morningstar's comprehensive research reports and authoritive analysis, including detailed ratings. Previously limited to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals, these valuable resources now empower individual investors in Japan by meeting their needs to access professional research reports from global financial institutions.

Through the use of moomoo, Japanese investors have free access to a range of professional-grade investment tools, including features such as fund flows, institutional holdings, trend predictions, and trailing stop-loss, among others. Additionally, moomoo leverages AI technology to provide investors with analysis tools like "candlestick pattern" and "trend projection", assisting investors in making more informed investment decisions.

Growing with like-minded peers worldwide at moomoo

In addition to providing powerful trading features, moomoo's vibrate online community connects users from over 200 countries and regions worldwide. This community has evolved into a collaborative learning center where investors can exchange investment ideas, insights, and experiences to support each other and grow together. Moo Learn offers users access to over 3,000 investment courses in multiple languages, enabling them to customize their learning plans based on their individual needs.

As a leading all-in-one investment trading platform, moomoo has earned the trust of over 21 million users globally. The platform continues to accelerate its global expansion, with a presence in the United States, Singapore, Australia, Japan, Canada, and Malaysia.

Moomoo Japan holds the Financial Instruments Business Operators Licence(FIBOs), and has memberships in the Japan Securities Dealers Association(JSDA) and Japan Investment Advisers Association(JIAA). Additionally, it's also a member of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the Osaka Securities Exchange. Since its debut, Moomoo Japan has garnered significant praise from the public and media for its revolutionary impact on the local online trading industry. In 2023, the prestigious financial magazine Nikkei Money recognized moomoo for its advanced analysis and expertly curated global stock information.

*According to data.ai (formerly App Annie), a comparison of daily active users and daily average downloads (including Apple and Google) of stock trading applications in the Japanese market from October 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023.

About moomoo

Moomoo is a leading global investment and trading platform dedicated to empowering investors with user-friendly tools, data, and insights. Our platform is designed to provide essential information and technology, enabling users to make well-informed investment decisions. With advanced charting tools, pro-level analytical features, Moomoo evolves alongside our users, fostering a dynamic community where investors can share, learn, and grow together.

Founded in the US, Moomoo operates globally, serving investors in countries such as the US, Singapore, Australia, Japan, Canada and Malaysia. As a subsidiary of a Nasdaq-listed company, we take pride in our role as a global strategic partner of the Nasdaq, earning numerous international accolades from renowned industry leaders such as Best Trading Technology 2021, Best Investment Research Tech 2022, and Best Active Trading App 2021 awards from Benzinga and the Best Trading Platform 2022 award from Fintech Breakthrough. Moomoo has also received multiple awards in the US, Singapore, and Australia for its cutting edge, inclusive approach to investing.

For further information: E-Mail: [email protected]