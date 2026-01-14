MONTREAL, Jan. 14, 2026 /CNW/ - A transformative weight-loss surgical procedure using magnets, dubbed the "MagDI," was invented by a pioneer in the field of bariatric surgery, Dr. Michel Gagner, Chief of Surgery at Westmount Square Surgical Center. Surgical magnets from GT Metabolic have recently been approved by Health Canada, his approach, the first of its kind, to joining two intestinal segments, is less invasive than traditional bariatric surgery.

Dr. Gagner is redefining the bariatric surgery process. Once the inventor of the "gastric sleeve," he leads the innovation in a new approach to bariatric surgery that removes the need for staples and numerous sutures. Using magnets to create a connection, the MagDI procedure eliminates many risks associated with joining two intestinal segments to support weight loss.

Dr. Gagner didn't just invent the product, he lived it, too. "I was the first to swallow the magnets and monitored their progression through the GI tract with X-rays," says Dr. Gagner. "That experience shaped how the procedure was designed, and more than 500 patients have benefited from it."

The MagDI procedure has been performed successfully across North America, Europe, the Middle East, South America, and Australia.

How does the MagDI work?

The procedure creates a side-to-side connection between the upper and lower small intestine, formed with a pair of magnets. Each MagDI magnet is about the size of a grape. Over two to three weeks, the magnets bring together the bowel walls, allowing the tissue between them to fuse naturally and form a smooth, stable pathway through which some of the food can pass. The magnets pass naturally through the intestines and are eliminated in the stool.

By redirecting a portion of food from the upper to the lower intestine, the MagDI procedure triggers the release of gut hormones that help regulate appetite, blood sugar, and metabolism. This mechanism supports weight loss and helps improve conditions such as type 2 diabetes and high cholesterol.

The MagDI may be considered for adults who have:

A body mass index (BMI) that indicates severe obesity

Type 2 diabetes that remains difficult to control with medical therapy

A need for a less invasive alternative to traditional bypass surgery

Had a gastric sleeve and are currently experiencing weight regain or insufficient weight loss

In 2024, according to Statistics Canada, 1 in 3 Canadian adults lived with obesity, placing growing pressure on families and quietly straining the healthcare system. As new therapies emerge, MagDI represents a giant leap ahead in expanding safer, less invasive surgical options to improve metabolic health.

Northwell Health's Mather Hospital has been heralded for performing New York State's first MagDI procedure, marking a significant advancement in minimally invasive bariatric and gastrointestinal surgery. The procedure was performed on a patient experiencing acid reflux and insufficient weight loss after a previous sleeve gastrectomy.

"The MagDI procedure represents a remarkable leap forward in surgical innovation," says Arif Ahmad, MD, FACS, director of bariatric and robotic surgery at Northwell's Mather Hospital, in a press release . "By eliminating the need for incisions, sutures, or staples at the joint. The result is a minimally invasive approach that virtually removes the risk of bleeding or leakage, ushering in a new era for gastrointestinal surgery."

Beyond weight-loss surgery, the same magnetic technology may support future advances in oncology and gastroenterology. Dr. Gagner explains, "In the 19th century, we only had sutures. In the 20th century, staplers were popular, using staples to proximate tissue. Now we have magnets. It's just the beginning of the 21st century magnet technology."

Clinique Michel Gagner in Montreal, a leading center for bariatric surgery, is the first Canadian clinic to offer the MagDI.

