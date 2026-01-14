After helping build Équipe Tardif into Royal LePage's #1 Canadian team, industry veteran pivots to export Québec model across Canada as Endurance Groupe Immobilier (Endurance Real Estate Group)

MONTREAL, Jan. 14, 2026 /CNW/ - David Tardif, who helped build Équipe Tardif into Royal LePage's #1-performing team in Canada for units sold in 2025 and Québec's #1 team since 2019, has joined eXp Realty as Endurance Groupe Immobilier (Endurance Real Estate Group) (www.enduranceimmobilier.com) to launch a national alliance that positions Québec expertise at the centre of Canada's evolving real estate landscape.

David Tardif Real Estate Broker in Montréal - Team Lead of Endurance Real Estate Groupe (CNW Group/Endurance Real Estate Group)

After recognizing eXp's cloud-based, equity opportunity-first model as the future of real estate, Tardif brings his 11-agent team to drive Mouvement Endurance, a countrywide alliance that unites Endurance Groupe Immobilier (Endurance Real Estate Group) (Greater Montreal, Verdun, Southwest, and Hochelaga-Maisonneuve) with Canada's top-producing independent teams: Justin Havre Real Estate Team (Calgary and surrounding areas), KelownaHomes Team (Kelowna and Okanagan) and KatrinaAndTheTeam (Vancouver, Burnaby and Surrey). The alliance provides agents across the country with a streamlined platform for training, mentorship and long-term wealth creation.

"Québec's real estate market continues to outperform much of the country," says the former Montreal police officer. "Joining eXp and launching Mouvement Endurance gives our team the scale to grow nationally, while offering agents a path to real equity ownership, something traditional brokerages rarely provide."

eXp Realty Canada Managing Director Nadia Habib says, "David's decision to join eXp reflects a broader shift we're seeing among Canada's most established leaders. "He's built one of the strongest teams in the country by staying deeply connected to his market and his people. What excites us about this move is how clearly it aligns with where the industry is headed -- toward flexible structures, collaboration across regions, and long-term opportunity for agents who want to build something that lasts."

Québec's Market Strength Drives Strategic Timing

Tardif's re-branding and expansion comes as Québec continues to demonstrate stable real estate market fundamentals, with strong demand and limited inventory creating favorable conditions for both buyers and sellers in the Greater Montreal and Québec City regions.

According to the Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB), "Québec's residential real estate sector has remained resilient, with 22,690 properties changing hands between July and September 2025 -- an 11% increase year-over-year, marking the most active quarter since 2020. In Greater Montreal, average home prices continued to rise (e.g., +5.8 % annual price growth in November 2025) and the sales-to-new-listings ratio of ~74 % indicates strong absorption of available inventory. In the Québec City region, property values across segments (plex, condos, single-family) showed double-digit gains year-over-year, while active listings have trended lower, underscoring tight supply conditions that support ongoing demand for both buyers and sellers."

"We're positioning ourselves inside Canada's most consistent market while building infrastructure that helps agents everywhere," says Tardif. "Mouvement Endurance is designed for durability – not just for us, but for every agent that joins."

Mouvement Endurance: National Vision, Local Expertise

The alliance currently includes elite team leaders and top producers who have moved to eXp Realty's agent-centric structure:

Justin Havre, formerly RE/MAX's #1 Large Team in Canada for five consecutive years

Christine Boisseau, who led one of Royal LePage's top 1% teams in Canada

Katrina Amurao-Bellosillo, previously the #1 RE/MAX agent in B.C. and Western Canada

"Alliance members benefit from access to revenue-share and equity program opportunities that support long-term business building," says Justin Havre. "David has mastered one of the country's most complex markets, and his leadership strengthens the national network."

Christine Boisseau, one of the architects of Mouvement Endurance, adds: "This alliance respects regional differences while empowering agents on a national level. David shares our commitment to high-level training, community service, and long-term agent success."

From Police Officers to Real Estate Leaders

Before launching Équipe Tardif in 2006, David and his brother and co-founder Maxime spent a combined 31 years serving with the Service de Police de la Montréal (SPVM), Maxime also with the tactical intervention group. Their policing background shaped the team's "endurance" philosophy: discipline, service, and follow-through.

Équipe Tardif recorded nearly $2 billion in sales since 2019 and over 600 transactions in 2025, also becoming the #1-performing team in Canada for Royal Page four times, including in 2024 and 2025.

"I approach real estate the same way I approached policing – with integrity and commitment," says Tardif. "When we say we're with you until the end, we mean it."

Technology, Presence and Community

While eXp Realty operates virtually, Endurance Groupe Immobilier (Endurance Real Estate Group) maintains its brick-and-mortar office in Montreal. "The cloud streamlines administration, not relationships," says Tardif. "We're investing in physical space, training spaces and client experience."

Looking Forward

As Mouvement Endurance expands, Québec's market stability -- employment, immigration, and sound regulatory framework – will shape a national blueprint for agents navigating a changing Canadian market.

About Endurance Groupe Immobilier (Endurance Real Estate Group) with eXp Realty

Endurance Groupe Immobilier (Endurance Real Estate Group) with eXp Realty is a leading Montreal-based real estate team specializing in residential and commercial properties throughout Greater Montreal, with specific expertise in Verdun, Southwest Montreal, Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, and surrounding areas. David Tardif is the co-founder of Equipe Tardif, launched in 2006 with his brother Maxime Tardif. The team consistently ranked #1 in Quebec and among the top 3 nationally for sales volume with Royal LePage, including two consecutive years as Canada's #1-performing sales team (2024 and 2025). With approximately 600 annual transactions and more than 650 5-star Google reviews, Endurance Groupe Immobilier (Endurance Real Estate Group) joined eXp Realty in 2026 as founding member of Mouvement Endurance, a national alliance of elite Canadian real estate teams. For more information about Endurance Group Immobilier (Endurance Real Estate Group, visit www.enduranceimmobilier.com

About Mouvement Endurance

Mouvement Endurance is a new collaborative Canadian alliance offering coaching, support, community, mentorship, and wealth-building opportunities to French- and English-speaking team leaders and individual agents within eXp Realty's cloud-based brokerage platform. The alliance unites regional market leaders across Canada, including Endurance Groupe Immobilier (Endurance Real Estate Group) (Québec), Justin Havre Real Estate Team (Alberta), KelownaHomesTeam (B.C.) and KatrinaAndTheTeam (B.C.). Through weekly masterminds, production-focused training, and eXp Realty's revenue-share model, Mouvement Endurance empowers agents to grow sustainable businesses and support long-term business building through access to equity programs and revenue-sharing opportunities. For more information about Mouvement Endurance, visit www.mouvementendurance.com

