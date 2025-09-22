MONTRÉAL, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the City of Montréal officially opened its first modular housing project with support services, thereby offering a tangible and human-centred solution to help tackle the homelessness crisis. Made possible by financial contributions from the governments of Canada and Quebec and by the involvement of the Old Brewery Mission, this new project will provide homes to 30 vulnerable individuals in a stable social situation who are on the housing waitlist.

The City also gave the keys to the site to the Old Brewery Mission, which has been appointed by the health and social services network to provide specialized psychosocial professionals who will provide support services to the project's residents. Residents will therefore have constant personalized support, particularly as they seek to reintegrate into the job market and look for permanent housing. A triage and evaluation process has been put in place by the Old Brewery Mission to select the project's future residents. The City, along with its community partner, will ensure that the project will fit seamlessly into the community.

The modular housing units were designed reusing structures used for site offices by Hydro-Québec during the construction of the La Romaine hydroelectric plant in northern Quebec. These structures were redeveloped into 27 bedrooms, in addition to offices and common areas that are adapted to the needs of the intended residents. The space was developed for a diverse clientele, either single individuals or couples.

The Société d'habitation du Québec invested $1.7 million to allow the development of these units on the site of the former hippodrome. This funding stems from the $992 million allocated to Quebec by the federal government through the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) and new matching investments announced by the Government of Quebec in its 2023 and 2024 economic updates. The City of Montréal rounded out the financial package by providing $2.5 million for the project, including for the acquisition of the modular structures and the preparation of the site. Additionally, the Quebec Ministry of Health and Social Services provided $790,000 to the Old Brewery Mission to ensure the provision of services adapted to the needs of the project's residents.

Quotes

"It takes many stakeholders working together to implement innovative initiatives like this one, and I must thank our partners for their involvement in this modular housing project that offers support services. This modular housing will be a stepping stone to housing stability that will allow vulnerable people to get back on their feet. The project is also a complementary response to the other measures implemented by the City of Montréal, the healthcare network and the community sector to fight homelessness in the metropolitan area. Montréal will continue to work closely with other orders of government to develop long-term solutions. This is the only way that people directly affected by the crises of vulnerability can recover decent living conditions and housing stability."

Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montréal

"We, along with the community and healthcare sectors, must use exceptional measures to deal with the homelessness crisis and come to the aid of vulnerable people in our community. The homelessness crisis is intensifying, and our current shelter resources aren't enough to meet the pressing demand. This is why it's important to find rapid, agile and human-centred responses to this issue. This unique modular housing project with support services will allow us to create a complete living environment with everything that's needed to facilitate the social and economic reintegration of people into the community and to support them as they search for permanent housing."

Pierre Lessard-Blais, Special Advisor – Associate Councillor for Homelessness, Executive Committee of the City of Montréal

"Our government is committed to helping communities develop innovative and sustainable local solutions to housing challenges and homelessness. Today's announcement shows what is possible when governments work together. It's also another step forward in our bold and ambitious plan to build a strong Canada."

Caroline Desrochers, Parliamentary Secretary to the federal Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Member of Parliament for Trois-Rivières

"Here, in Montréal, we're working hand in hand with the City of Montréal and the Government of Quebec to build more housing and make life more affordable for families. This project will help us reduce wait times, accelerate construction and develop a more efficient housing system. This is an example of what we can achieve when we all work together."

The Honourable Rachel Bendayan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and Member of Parliament for Outremont

"I am very pleased to see this wonderful initiative, the fruit of exemplary collaborative work with the City of Montréal and the Société d'habitation du Québec, become a reality. These modular units are a testament to our government's commitment to supporting all innovative projects that seek to support people experiencing homelessness and help them regain long-term housing stability. Here, I see a housing model that is a true stepping stone to independence, inclusion and dignity. We will continue to work with our partners, across Quebec, to increase our pool of resources and offer new solutions to the challenges faced by people experiencing homelessness. We are doing it for them, but also, and especially, to ensure that, together, we build an inclusive and supportive Quebec."

Lionel Carmant, Quebec Minister Responsible for Social Services and Minister Responsible for the Montérégie Region

"Our government continues to take concrete action to rapidly develop transitional housing solutions that meet real needs in our communities. Modular housing is allowing us to provide a safe and decent living environment to those in need, quickly and at a reasonable cost. This initiative complements our tangible efforts to respond to significant housing needs. I must recognize the co-operative efforts of our partners, which were critical to both the construction of this project and the support that will be provided to its future residents.

Sonia Bélanger, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"We would like to sincerely thank the City of Montréal for having chosen the Old Brewery Mission to operate its first-ever modular housing site offering support services. This is proof of a common will to find real solutions to the homelessness crisis. With our expertise in providing psychosocial support, we're committed to fulfil our mission properly and in solidarity with the project's tenants. We firmly believe that this type of initiative must be replicated so that someday soon, we hope, everyone in Montréal can have a safe and decent place to live."

James Hughes, President and CEO of the Old Brewery Mission

