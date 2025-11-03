CHATHAM, ON, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to build up supply and bring down costs. The Government of Canada is stepping up with unprecedented investments to supercharge housing construction in Canada. To that end, the federal government launched Build Canada Homes a new federal agency that will build affordable housing at scale, including transitional and supportive housing, deeply affordable and community housing, and affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As we build a strong Canadian housing sector, purposeful collaboration will be essential. That means working together with the private and non-profit sector to bring down costs and build homes at a scale and pace not seen in generations. These investments are also providing Canadians with increased access to affordable and sustainable housing.

Today, the federal government announced over $3.7 million in funding to help build 50 secure, supportive homes in Chatham-Kent.

The project will create 50 small modular cabins and a community building on land owned by the Municipality of Chatham-Kent to provide temporary housing for people experiencing homelessness. Each cabin offers a private sleeping space, while residents share kitchens, bathrooms, and common areas in the community building. The site will be staffed 24/7 to offer help, support, and guidance toward finding permanent housing. Located near transit, childcare, and key services, the project uses modular construction to speed up delivery and provide safe, supportive housing much faster than traditional construction.

Quotes:

"Our Government is committed to providing communities the support they need to develop local solutions to homelessness. The supportive homes in Chatham-Kent is another example of the federal government's commitment toward ensuring that no one is left behind." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"This investment is a major step forward in addressing the urgent need for supportive housing in Chatham-Kent. The 50 new cabins at Pathways on Park are now providing safe, stable spaces for residents who need them most, while helping people take the next step toward permanent housing. I want to thank the Government of Canada for their partnership and commitment to ensuring that every person in our community has a place to call home. Together, we're building not just housing, but hope and opportunity for the future." – Darrin Canniff, Mayor of Chatham-Kent

Quick Facts:

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. As of June 2025, the Government of Canada has committed $12.91 billion to support the creation of over 50,300 units and the repair of over 174,600 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. On September 19, 2025, the Government of Canada announced $1.5 billion top-up in loans for the Affordable Housing Fund's New Construction Stream, to support the creation of over 5,000 new units starting in 2025-26. Additionally, the Affordable Housing Fund's Rapid Housing Sub-Stream will be accelerated, by pulling $385 million in funding from future years.

provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $16.1 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. Funding provided for 392 Park Street is as follows: $3.7 million from the federal government, through the Affordable Housing Fund



Additional Information:

