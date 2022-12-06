The storage centers are located in the boroughs of Saint-Leonard (Montréal Island), Parc-Extension (Montréal Island) and the municipalities of Varennes (GMA South Shore) and Sainte-Julie (GMA South Shore). Located near fast-growing population centers in prominent, high-traffic locations, they will enhance the company's existing portfolio, while establishing a stronger presence on the fast-growing South Shore of Montreal.

The newly acquired facilities will feature storage units ranging in size from 20-500 sq ft in a clean, temperature-controlled environment; as well as a number of amenities to increase convenience and security for all Montreal Mini-Storage clients.

"For the moment, we see an abundance of opportunity to continue growing organically and by acquisitions here in Quebec. We have unmatched scale here and we intend to make best use of that in this uncertain economy. We are Montreal born-and-bred entrepreneurs with our business deeply rooted in this province. Our local knowledge and relationships in this market allow us to focus on growing right here in Quebec." commented Simon Berman, MMS co-founder and CEO. "We have acquired assets that are both accretive and strategic for the MMS brand. We anticipate to continue yielding strong above industry returns. We are well positioned to continue growing organically and through acquisitions with a strong team and brand." added Jeff Climan, MMS co-founder and COO.

Through this series of acquisitions, the company's Quebec-based portfolio will be unmatched in coverage and quality, with 23 locations and the largest selection of unit types and sizes. This marks the most significant year of growth for Montreal Mini-Storage in its nearly vicennial history.

About Montreal Mini-Storage- Since 2004, Montreal Mini-Storage has taken pride in providing space for your stuff.

With nearly 10000 self-storage units at more than 20 conveniently located facilities in Quebec, MMS is the province's largest self-storage brand trusted by over 50000 satisfied customers.

Montreal Mini-Storage remains true to its mission to offer storage and logistical solutions to support the people in the communities it serves and their respective life transitions.

Montreal Mini-Storage is a subsidiary of Avenir Immobilier, a Canadian real-estate group focused on the development and management of impactful industrial and commercial projects.

SOURCE Montreal Mini-Storage

For further information: Media Contact: Margaux Chetrit, Director of Public Affairs, Montreal Mini-Storage, [email protected]