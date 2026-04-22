MONTREAL, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ - The Montreal Holocaust Museum (MHM) is launching a multifaceted campaign designed to provide Montrealers with the educational tools needed to recognize and counter antisemitism. Through a city-wide awareness campaign and new educational resources, the Museum seeks to deconstruct stereotypes and bridge the gap between historical memory and contemporary reality.

The campaign arrives at a critical moment. In 2024, data revealed that 68.5% of religiously motivated hate crimes in Canada targeted the Jewish community, a staggering statistic for a group that represents less than 1% of the national population. Supported by a grant from the Government of Canada's Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Program, these initiatives reinforce a shared commitment to fostering an inclusive society.

"The lessons of the Holocaust feel more urgent than ever as we regularly encounter antisemitic incidents across the country," said Daniel Amar, Executive Director of the MHM. "Through this project, we are drawing strength from the stories of survivors and their descendants to promote the values of respect, solidarity, and human dignity within society at large.

"Public awareness and education are essential in combatting all forms of racism and discrimination. By supporting projects like the Holocaust Museum, we are reaffirming our unwavering support for the Jewish community in the face of surging antisemitism," said the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages. "Canada is a country founded on diversity. Together, we must continue in our efforts to build a more united and inclusive society."

The campaign features three primary pillars:

Educational Innovation: The Museum is launching a new workshop entitled Jewish Voices on Identity and Antisemitism. Through the intergenerational testimonies of Holocaust survivors and their descendants, students and professionals will explore the diversity of Jewish identity to deconstruct harmful generalizations. Participants will learn to recognize antisemitic rhetoric from the Holocaust to the present day, bridging the gap between history and contemporary life.

The Museum is launching a entitled Jewish Voices on Identity and Antisemitism. Through the intergenerational testimonies of Holocaust survivors and their descendants, students and professionals will explore the diversity of Jewish identity to deconstruct harmful generalizations. Participants will learn to recognize antisemitic rhetoric from the Holocaust to the present day, bridging the gap between history and contemporary life. Preservation of Survivor Descendant Stories: This grant has enabled the Museum to expand its world-class oral history collection and begin recording the testimonies of descendants of Holocaust survivors. Excerpts from the recordings are available on the Museum's YouTube channel where viewers can better understand the complex legacies of the Shoah and discover unique perspectives on contemporary hate.

This grant has enabled the Museum to expand its world-class oral history collection and begin recording the testimonies of descendants of Holocaust survivors. Excerpts from the recordings are available on the Museum's YouTube channel where viewers can better understand the complex legacies of the Shoah and discover unique perspectives on contemporary hate. Public Awareness: Throughout mid-April and early May, a bilingual awareness campaign will be visible across Montreal. Featuring advertisements at major transit hubs, bus stops, and in news media, the campaign aims to sensitize the public to the persistence of antisemitism and encourage a collective stand for compassion and solidarity.

As the Museum prepares to open its new, expanded home on Saint-Laurent Boulevard in 2027, these initiatives represent its growing role as a leader in the fight against hate in Quebec and across Canada.

About the Montreal Holocaust Museum: The Montreal Holocaust Museum educates people of all ages and backgrounds about the Holocaust, while sensitising the public to the universal perils of antisemitism, racism, hate and indifference. Through its Museum, its commemorative programs and educational initiatives, the Montreal Holocaust Museum promotes respect for diversity and the sanctity of human life. Its expanded and relocated Museum will open its doors in 2027 on Saint-Laurent Boulevard in downtown Montreal.

SOURCE Montreal Holocaust Museum

Media Contact: Sarah Fogg, Head of Communications, Montreal Holocaust Museum, [email protected] | 514-240-7357