Montréal Canada Day 2026: Canada comes together in motion at the Grand Quai of the Port of Montréal

MONTREAL, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ - On July 1, Montréal Canada Day will take place at the Grand Quai for a free, family-friendly celebration by the river. Guided by the theme "In Montréal, Canada comes together in motion," this edition will invite the public to walk, play, discover, sing and celebrate together.



A day in motion

The festivities will begin with the arrival of Le Canada en marche participants at the Grand Quai. This collective movement will set the tone for a day designed to bring families, visitors and Montrealers together around a civic, accessible and festive celebration.

Major official moments will also be part of the program: a ceremonial 21-gun salute by the Canadian Armed Forces, flag raising, the national anthem accompanied by the military band and a citizenship ceremony welcoming new Canadian citizens.



Activities for everyone

Starting at 2 p.m., the site will come alive with family activities inspired by soccer, aerospace and hockey. As a nod to the FIFA World Cup 2026, co-hosted by Canada, soccer will naturally be part of a day built around movement, play and team spirit.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy food trucks, a picnic and relaxation area, and the distribution of Canada Day mini-cakes, scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m., while quantities last.



A festive musical program

Complementing the activities and official moments, the main stage will help carry the celebratory atmosphere throughout the day. Anyma Ora', King Melrose, William Cloutier and Antonin Prinz will offer a varied musical program combining Indigenous presence, pop, soul, francophone music and DJ energy.

These performances will gradually lead audiences into the evening, in the spirit of Montréal's major outdoor celebrations.



An open invitation

Join this major civic celebration in the heart of Montréal and celebrate Canada in motion. For the complete program and practical information, visit the website or follow the official social media channels.



www.canadadaymtl.ca

Facebook: @feteducanadamontreal

Instagram: @feteducanadamtl

#CanadaMtl2026



This event is made possible thanks to the support of the Government of Canada.

Weather advisory: the event is planned rain or shine. Only severe weather conditions requiring site evacuation could lead to adjustments.



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SOURCE Tandem Communication

Media contact: Stéphane Guertin, 514-592-8236, [email protected]