/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

MONTREAL, Dec. 15, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Fiera Capital Corporation (TSX: FSZ) ("Fiera Capital"), the manager of the Senior Secured Floating Rate Loan Fund (the "Fund"), announced distributions for the Fund.

Monthly distributions

For months ending December 2020, January 2021 and February 2021, the Fund will make the following distributions.

Fund TSX

Symbol Distribution

Amount

(per unit) Record Date Payment Date Senior Secured Floating

Rate Loan Fund (Class A) FRL.UN $0.054167 December 31,

2020 January 15,

2021 Senior Secured Floating

Rate Loan Fund (Class A) FRL.UN $0.054167 January 29,

2021 February 15,

2021 Senior Secured Floating

Rate Loan Fund (Class A) FRL.UN $0.054167 February 26,

2021 March 15,

2021 Senior Secured Floating

Rate Loan Fund (Class U) Not listed $0.054167

(U.S.) December 31,

2020 January 15,

2021 Senior Secured Floating

Rate Loan Fund (Class U) Not listed $0.054167

(U.S.) January 29,

2021 February 15,

2021 Senior Secured Floating

Rate Loan Fund (Class U) Not listed $0.054167

(U.S.) February 26,

2021 March 15,

2021

About Fiera Capital Corporation

Fiera Capital is a leading independent global asset management firm with approximately C$177.7 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020. The Company provides institutional, private wealth and retail clients with access to full-service integrated money management solutions across traditional and alternative asset classes. Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified investment platform and commitment to delivering outstanding service are core to our mission of being at the forefront of investment management science to create sustainable wealth for clients. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange. www.fieracapital.com

Headquartered in Montreal, Fiera Capital, with its affiliates in various jurisdictions, has offices in over a dozen cities around the world, including New York (U.S.), London (UK), and Hong Kong (SAR).

In the U.S., asset management services are provided by the Company's U.S. affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or exempt from registration. Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For details on the particular registration of, or exemptions therefrom relied upon by, any Fiera Capital entity, please consult this webpage.

Additional information about Fiera Capital Corporation, including the Company's annual information form, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Fiera Capital Corporation

For further information: Vincent Bruzzese, Assistant Vice President, Dealer and Client Service, Retail Markets, Fiera Capital Corporation, 514 954-3331, [email protected]

