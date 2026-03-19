The complex will feature 10 professional-level indoor pickleball courts, 4 outdoor pickleball courts, and 4 indoor tennis courts. The facilities will meet high standards, with quality playing surfaces, optimized clearances for safety, and high-performance indirect lighting, creating a warm and immersive atmosphere.

"We are building much more than a sports center: we are creating a destination where people can play, connect, and share their passion for racquet sports, in an environment inspired by the exceptional nature of Mont-Tremblant," says Marie-Laurence Fortin, co-founder of the project.

Thanks to its strategic location near existing sports infrastructure, the complex will help establish a true racquet sports hub in the Laurentians, reinforcing Mont-Tremblant's position as a four-season sports destination for both residents and visitors.

A welcoming and accessible space

Designed as both a dynamic and friendly environment, the center aims to welcome all generations and skill levels. The goal is to create an inclusive space where people can learn, improve, and connect, within a strong sense of community.

The project comes at a time of rapid growth in racquet sports--particularly pickleball--and responds to increasing demand for year-round indoor facilities in the region.

A comprehensive offering

The complex will offer a diverse range of programming:

Court reservations for open play and leagues

Lessons, clinics, and private or semi-private coaching

Leagues, tournaments, and organized play

Corporate events and group activities

An on-site bistro café to extend the experience

A driver for the community and the economy

Beyond its sports offering, the project aims to become a true regional hub that fosters intergenerational connections and talent development, while generating economic benefits through the attraction of visitors and events.

Opening scheduled: November 2026

Details regarding memberships, programming, and opening activities will be announced in the coming months.

About Pickleball and Tennis Tremblant

The Pickleball and Tennis Tremblant center is led by experienced entrepreneurs in residential, commercial, and industrial real estate development -- Marie-Laurence Fortin, Daniel Cadieux, Gilbert Ayoub, and Eric Lefebvre. Passionate about racquet sports, the founders -- including a professional coach -- are themselves avid players, driven by the desire to create a welcoming space for the community.

SOURCE Le Club Pickleball & Tennis Tremblant

Marie-Laurence Fortin, [email protected]