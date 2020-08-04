Mondou Raises More than $125 000 in Donations During the 3rd Edition of its Mondou Mondon Campaign for Shelters

"We extend our warmest thanks to everyone who contributed once again this year despite the exceptional context of the COVID-19 crisis. Thanks to your generosity, Quebec shelters will be able to carry out their mission, which takes on its full meaning in the summer months, when many pets are abandoned by their owners during the moving season. With animal welfare at the core of its values for more than 80 years, Mondou is dedicated to supporting the shelters in a number of different ways throughout the year, in particular by donating a million dollars' worth of food each year to more than 25 shelters, which represents 12,000 kg per month," said Martin Deschênes, Mondou's general manager.

DONATIONS TO MORE THAN 36 SHELTERS THROUGHOUT QUEBEC

The funds raised will be redistributed among several shelters across Quebec, including in the Greater Montreal area, the Laurentian, Lanaudière, Montérégie, Estrie, Outaouais, Mauricie, Quebec, Beauce and Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean regions. In order to help as many animals as possible, Mondou has pledged to support some twenty small shelters and to finance a dozen major projects in larger partner shelters. The proceeds raised through donations will go towards the renovation of the shelters, the spaying and neutering of animals for those with lower incomes, the purchase of equipment and food, medical fees and the holding of microchipping clinics and adoption events.

For this 3rd edition of the Mondou Mondon campaign for shelters, the public was invited to contribute through various means: by purchasing a notebook illustrated by Laurent Pinabel (at a cost of $8.99 plus taxes), by purchasing a bracelet bearing the Mondou Mondon campaign logo (at a cost of $5.00) or by making a donation of $5, $10 or $20 in-store, directly at the cash register or online.

A PROUD QUEBEC COMPANY SINCE 1938

Since it was founded, Mondou has been committed to supporting a number of causes dedicated to animal welfare and to the community. This spring, in the context of the COVID-19 crisis, the Quebec family-run business donated $110,000 in products and gift cards to Moisson Montréal and to rescue shelters in different parts of Quebec. Through this gesture, Mondou wanted to help pet owners in need, so as to prevent them from having to abandon their pet for financial reasons.

In order to give a second chance to cats by helping them avoid euthanasia, Mondou also inaugurated two adoption zones for cats from rescue shelters at its Saint-Jérôme and Anjou store locations last year. To date, more than 300 cats have been taken in by new families, in the current context of overpopulation in the shelters. This initiative is in keeping with Mondou's core values; the company refuses to sell animals in its stores in an effort to encourage responsible adoption.

Mondou also organizes the popular Mondou Mondon campaign for the Mira Foundation which raised $1.6 million dollars in 5 years.

Mondou wishes to take the opportunity to acknowledge the dedication and generosity of all its clients, employees and partners who contributed to the resounding success of the Mondou Mondon campaign for shelters!

About MONDOU

Founded in 1938 by Montreal entrepreneur Joseph-Émilien Mondou, Mondou is a Québec-based, family-run business that provides products, services and advice intended for the health and well-being of pets of all kinds. Since the Legault family purchased this highly-successful Québec-based venture in 1983, the company saw its number of stores rise from one to 67 thanks to the exceptional commitment of its passionate employees, who now number more than 700 across Québec. Throughout this evolution, our passion for animals has remained unwavering, as evidenced by our slogan "Affectionately Yours"! Much more than a mere pet food store, Mondou distinguishes itself from its competitors by the expertise of its team of skilled advisors and by its commitment to refrain from selling animals. With animal welfare at the core of its values, Mondou is strongly committed towards its partner organizations and advocates to further advance the cause of animal welfare through the implementation of a number of initiatives. It is through this genuine passion that Mondou was able to establish itself as the undisputed leader in its field over the last 80 years. Mondou, Affectionately Yours!

