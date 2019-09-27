Monarch Gold Reports its 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

MONTREAL, Sept. 27, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - MONARCH GOLD CORPORATION ("Monarch" or the "Corporation") (TSX: MQR) (OTCMKTS: MRQRF) (FRANKFURT: MR7) reported its results today for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2019. Amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Highlights

Fourth quarter revenues of $7.3 million from the sale of 2,666 ounces of gold combined with revenue from custom milling.

from the sale of 2,666 ounces of gold combined with revenue from custom milling. Fourth quarter net income of $0.9 million or $0.005 per share, diluted, compared to a net loss of $2.8 million or $0.014 per share, diluted, last year.

or per share, diluted, compared to a net loss of or per share, diluted, last year. Cash and cash equivalents of $6.4 million and investments with a fair value of $2.3 million as at June 30, 2019 .

and investments with a fair value of as at . Production activities temporarily suspended at the Beaufor mine on June 27, 2019 , and at the Camflo mill on July 10, 2019 .

, and at the Camflo mill on . Ongoing discussions with potential partners for the Wasamac gold project and implementation of a strategy to develop the Corporation's other advanced gold projects, including Beaufor, Croinor Gold, Fayolle and McKenzie Break.

Monarch now has a combined Measured and Indicated resource of 3.3 million ounces of gold and an Inferred resource of 1.1 million ounces (see table at the end of the press release).

"The favourable gold price environment and a smaller workforce enabled us to have a solid quarter on the operations front," said Jean-Marc Lacoste, President and Chief Executive Officer of Monarch. "We believe that this favourable gold price environment should also have a positive impact on Monarch's valuation given our strong gold mining assets, namely eight projects with a combined NI 43-101 compliant resource of more than 4 million ounces of gold and two mills with a total capacity of 2,350 tonnes per day, as well as a significant portfolio of exploration projects and mining companies' securities. In addition, our main Wasamac project generated considerable interest from potential strategic partners in the last quarter, and again at the Beaver Creek mining conference in Colorado in September, where we met with over 70 mining and finance companies."

"Although our production activities at the Beaufor mine and Camflo mill are temporarily suspended, the favourable gold price environment could change our plans in the short and medium term. We have implemented a strategy for developing our other advanced gold projects, namely Beaufor, Croinor Gold, Fayolle and McKenzie Break, which could eventually provide feed for our Camflo and Beacon mills. In line with this, we recently started a new drilling program on McKenzie Break, which we consider one of the most advanced of the group given its high-grade near-surface resources. We are confident that our current and future efforts will bring us closer to our ultimate goal of becoming a 100,000 to 200,000 ounce-per-year gold producer," concluded Mr. Lacoste.

Summary of financial results

(dollars, except per share data) Three months ended

June 30 Year ended

June 30

2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues 7,349,262 10,007,386 31,652,869 30,125,421 Gross margin 1,940,340 170,849 4,350,348 1,440,787 Net earnings (net loss) 926,602 (2,782,100) 485,905 (4,776,851) Earnings (loss) per share, basic and diluted 0.005 (0.014) 0.001 (0.024) Cash flow used in operating activities 990,724 (534,542) (5,764,786) (2,310,413) EBITDA(1) 1,237,876 (1,084,003) 3,965,710 (2,533,882)





(1) Non-IFRS measure. See under "Non-IFRS measures" at the end of this press release, and in the Corporation's management discussion and analysis for the reconciliation of this non-IFRS measure.











(dollars) June 30

2019 June 30

2018 Cash and cash equivalents 6,381,307 15,046,248 Total assets 72,577,395 73,665,169

Key operating statistics



Three months ended

June 30 Year ended

June 30

2019 2018 2019 2018 Ounces of gold sold 2,666 4,589 12,534 14,856 Ounces of gold produced 3,572 4,695 12,231 15,071 Grade (g/t) 4.09 4.95 4.03 4.82 Recovery (%) 98.24 98.68 98.17 98.76









Key data per ounce of gold (CA $)







Average market price 1,755 1,659 1,668 1,665 Average selling price(1) 1,763 1,617 1,652 1,610 Production cash cost (Beaufor/Camflo)(2) 1,192 1,609 1,401 1,532 All-in sustaining cost (Beaufor/Camflo)(2) 1,213 2,005 1,474 1,770









Average exchange rate (CA $/US $) 1.34 1.27 1.32 1.27









Key data per ounce of gold (US $)







Average market price 1,310 1,306 1,264 1,311 Average selling price(1) 1,315 1,273 1,252 1,268 Production cash cost (Beaufor/Camflo)(2) 890 1,267 1,061 1,206 All-in sustaining cost (Beaufor/Camflo) 905 1,579 1,117 1,394





(1) The average selling prices for the year would be $14 higher ($28 higher in fiscal 2018) if gold deliveries (861 ounces in fiscal 2019 and 2,583 ounces in fiscal 2018) to Auramet International LLC in connection with deferred revenues for the year had been recognized at market price on the date the agreement was entered into on October 2, 2017, instead of at the recorded price, representing the amounts received from future gold production divided by the ounces to be delivered. (2) Production cash cost is a non-IFRS measure of financial performance without a standard meaning under IFRS. It may therefore not be comparable to a similar measure presented by another company. See "Non-IFRS measures" in the Corporation's management discussion and analysis for the year ended June 30, 2019.

The technical and scientific content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Marc-André Lavergne, Eng., the Corporation's qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

ABOUT MONARCH GOLD CORPORATION

Monarch Gold Corporation (TSX: MQR) is an emerging gold mining company focused on pursuing growth through its large portfolio of high-quality projects in the Abitibi mining camp in Quebec, Canada. The Corporation currently owns over 300 km² of gold properties (see map), including the Wasamac deposit (measured and indicated resource of 2.6 million ounces of gold), the Beaufor mine, Croinor Gold (see video), Fayolle, McKenzie Break and Swanson advanced projects and the Camflo and Beacon mills, as well as other promising exploration projects. It also offers custom milling services out of its 1,600 tonne-per-day Camflo mill.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements in this press release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Monarch's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied therein. Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Table 1 - Monarch combined gold resources



Tonnes (metric) Grade

(g/t Au) Ounces Wasamac property1





Measured Resources 3.99 M 2.52 323,300 Indicated Resources 25.87 M 2.72 2,264,500 Total Measured and Indicated 29.86 M 2.70 2,587,900 Total Inferred 4.16 M 2.20 293,900 Croinor Gold mine2





Measured Resources 80,100 8.44 21,700 Indicated Resources 724,500 9.20 214,300 Total Measured and Indicated 804,600 9.12 236,000 Total Inferred 160,800 7.42 38,400 Fayolle property3





Indicated Resources (pit constrained) 405,600 5.42 70,630 Indicated Resources (underground) 300,800 4.17 40,380 Total Indicated 706,400 4.89 111,010 McKenzie Break property4





Indicated Resources (pit constrained) 939,860 1.59 48,133 Indicated Resources (underground) 281,739 5.90 53,448 Total Indicated 1,221,599 2.58 101,581 Total Inferred 574,780 3.46 64,027 Swanson property5





Indicated Resources (pit constrained) 1,694,000 1.80 98,100 Indicated Resources (underground) 58,100 3.17 5,900 Total Indicated 1,752,100 1.85 104,100 Total Inferred 74,000 2.96 7,100 Beaufor Mine6





Measured Resources 74,400 6.71 16,100 Indicated Resources 271,700 7.93 69,300 Total Measured and Indicated 346,200 7.67 85,400 Total Inferred 46,100 8.34 12,400 Simkar Gold property7





Measured Resources 33,570 4.71 5,079 Indicated Resources 208,470 5.66 37,905 Total Measured and Indicated 242,040 5.52 42,984 Total Inferred 98,320 6.36 20,103 Monique property8,9





Total Inferred 9,126,500 2.25 661,400 TOTAL COMBINED10 Measured and Indicated Resources Inferred Resources



3,268,975 1,097,330





1 Source: Technical Report on the Wasamac Project, Rouyn-Noranda, Québec, Canada, Tudorel Ciuculescu, M.Sc., P.Geo., October 25, 2017, Roscoe Postle Associates Inc. 2 Source: Monarques prefeasibility study (January 19, 2018) and resource estimate (January 8, 2016) 3 Source: NI 43-101 Mineral Resource estimate of the Fayolle Project, August 30, 2019, Alain Carrier, P.Geo., M.Sc., of InnovExplo Inc. 4 Source: NI 43‐101 Technical Report on the McKenzie Break Project, April 17, 2018, Alain-Jean Beauregard, P.Geo., and Daniel Gaudreault, Eng., of Geologica Groupe-Conseil Inc. and Christian D'Amours, P.Geo., of GeoPointCom Inc. 5 Source: NI 43‐101 Technical Report on the Swanson Project, June 20, 2018, Christine Beausoleil, P.Geo., and Alain Carrier, P.Geo., M.Sc., of InnovExplo Inc. 6 Source: NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Estimates of the Beaufor Mine as at September 30, 2017, Val-d'Or, Québec, Canada, Carl Pelletier, P. Geo. and Laurent Roy, Eng. 7 Source: MRB et Associés (January 2015) 8 Source: NI 43-101 Mineral Resource estimate of the Monique Project as at August 28, 2019, Merouane Rachidi, Ph.D., P.Geo., and Claude Duplessis, Eng. of GoldMinds Geoservices. 9 Probe Metals Inc. may earn a 60% interest in the Monique property by spending an aggregate of $2,000,000 on exploration before January 2021. 10 Numbers may not add due to rounding.

www.monarquesgold.com

