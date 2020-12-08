Molecule Submits Notice of New Cannabis Product for New House Brand, KLŌN Beverages and Participates in Lytham Partners 2020 End of Year One-on-One Conference

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Molecule Holdings Inc. (CSE: MLCL) ("Molecule" or the "Company"), a Canadian craft-focused cannabis beverage production company, is pleased to announce that it filed a Notice of New Cannabis Product (NNCP) submission to Health Canada for the first SKU of its in-house brand, KLŌN Beverages. Molecule is also pleased to announce that it will be participating in the Lytham Partners 2020 End of Year One-on-One Conference taking place December 8th and 9th.

NOTICE OF NEW CANNABIS PRODUCT SUBMISSION

Molecule filed an NNCP for its first house brand, KLŌN (pronounced 'clone'). The first SKU to be launched under the new brand is "KLŌN Terpene Smash". The anticipated launch of the Terpene Smash beverage is February 8th, 2020, pending a 60 day review period by Health Canada.

"KLŌN beverages is Molecule's tip of the hat to the genesis of the cannabis beverage industry, mainly the plant itself. The tagline 'Cannabis, (re)constructed' alludes to the fact that products can be carefully crafted to provide consumers with new ways to experience beverages as well as constituent components of the plant: for instance, cannabinoids, flavonoids and terpenes," said President and CEO, Phil Waddington.

LYTHAM PARTNERS 2020 END OF YEAR ONE-ON-ONE CONFERENCE

Molecule is scheduled to participate in the Lytham Partners 2020 end of year 1-on-1 conference on December 8th and December 9th, 2020. Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors. To arrange a one to one meeting, please contact Ben Shamsian of Lytham Partners at [email protected] or visit www.lythampartners.com/virtual.

"2020 has been a year of significant progress for Molecule, with 2021 looking very exciting. I am looking forward to sharing our updates and progress with investors," said Mr. Waddington.

About Molecule Holdings Inc.

Molecule works with client-partners to engage in the production of cannabis-infused beverages and edibles. We provide the infrastructure, know-how, technology, and licensing for craft producers to create consumable cannabis products. Molecule's goal is to be the on-ramp for companies wishing to enter into the cannabis beverage and edibles market, but who choose not to go through the significant process of obtaining the required cannabis licences.

