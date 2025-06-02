Molecule Holdings Inc. Announces Additional Amendment and Conversion Transaction of Unsecured Debentures

LANDSDOWNE, ON, June 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Molecule Holdings Inc. (CSE: MLCL) ("Molecule" or the "Company"), a Canadian craft-focused cannabis beverage production company, today announces that, as of May 28, 2025 (the "Closing Date"), it has entered into amending and settlement agreements (each, an "Amending Agreement") with certain holders of 8% unsecured convertible debentures issued on September 17, 2020, and August 11, 2021 (collectively, the "Unsecured Debentures") that had previously matured, to amend the terms of the Unsecured Debentures, resulting in the settlement and conversion of the Unsecured Debentures (the "Transaction").

Prior to the completion of the Transaction, $780,000 in principal amount remained outstanding under the Unsecured Debentures (the "Outstanding Principal Amount"), in addition to accrued but unpaid interest ("Interest"). Pursuant to the terms of the Amending Agreements, the Company and the holders of $545,000 of the Outstanding Principal Amount (the "Amending Debentureholders"), representing approximately 70% of the Outstanding Principal Amount, agreed to the following amendments to the Amending Debentureholders' Unsecured Debentures (collectively, the "Amendments"):

the extension of the original maturity dates of the Unsecured Debentures to the Closing Date;

the reduction of the original conversion prices of the Unsecured Debentures to $0.02 (the " New Conversion Price ") per common share in the capital of the Company (" Common Share ");

(the " ") per common share in the capital of the Company (" "); providing each Amending Debentureholder with a 10% premium on their respective portion of the Outstanding Principal Amount as of the Closing Date (the " Premium "); and

"); and the issuance to each Amending Debentureholder of 0.4 of a Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant") for each $0.02 outstanding in respect of their respective portion of the Outstanding Principal Amount, Premium and Interest as at the Closing Date (collectively, the "Outstanding Amounts"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.05 per Common Share (the "Warrant Exercise Price") for a period of five years from the Closing Date.

Immediately following completion of the Amendments, each Amending Debentureholder was deemed to have converted their Unsecured Debentures, including all Outstanding Amounts. Pursuant to the terms of the Amending Agreements, the settlement of the Outstanding Amounts resulted in the issuance of 36,390,500 Common Shares and 14,556,200 Warrants. As a result of the completion of the Transaction, total Outstanding Amounts of approximately $730,000 were settled and extinguished. All securities issued in connection with the Interest and Premium, as well as all Warrants, bear a legend containing a hold period of four month plus one day from issuance.

The holders (the "Default Holders") of $235,000 of the Outstanding Principal Amount (the "Default Principal Amount") have not agreed to the above terms, or could not be located, and their Unsecured Debentures remain in default as of the date of their maturity. The Company will continue to pursue alternatives with holders of outstanding debt to better position the Company's capital structure.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") conditionally approved the completion of the Amendments. The securities have been issued pursuant to the previously announced partial revocation order of the Ontario Securities Commission dated February 27, 2025 of the Company's failure-to-file cease trade order dated March 5, 2024.

About Molecule Holdings Inc.

Molecule is a licensed producer dedicated to creating cannabis-infused beverages for the Canadian market. We produce leading, top-quality drinks to provide opportunity and choice to people seeking a convenient and social way to consume cannabis. Molecule is focused on growing both our portfolio, and the overall cannabis beverage market. We want to ensure people have the best opportunity to find exactly the product and experience they thirst for.

For further information, please contact: André Audet, Chairman and Co-Founder, Phone: 1 (888) 665-2853 x101, Email:[email protected], www.molecule.ca