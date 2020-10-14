Molecule Signs Four Term Sheets for Production and Sales of Cannabis Beverages Across Canada and Will be Presenting at the Virtual Gravitas Technology and Diversified Investor Day on October 15th, 2020

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Molecule Holdings Inc. (CSE: MLCL) ("Molecule" or the "Company"), a Canadian craft-focused cannabis beverage production company, is pleased to announce that it has signed term sheets with Honest Inc. (DBA "Province Brands"), The Proper Cannabis Company Limited, Ruhe Juice Inc., and Juana Bake Limited. Molecule is also pleased to announce that it will be participating in the Gravitas Technology and Diversified Investor Day taking place Thursday, October 15th, 2020 virtually.

The products created by these companies, in conjunction with Molecule's formulation services, will be amongst the first to be produced at Molecule's cannabis beverage facility in Lansdowne, Ontario. Molecule will be working to execute definitive agreements in the following weeks with all of the above mentioned brand-partners.

"The Molecule team has been working very hard for months to help launch these new brands. These brands represent a diverse range of products, which we believe will be delightful for Canadian consumers. It is exciting to be one major step closer to realizing our collective goals of building the craft shelf for cannabis beverages," said Phil Waddington, President and CEO of Molecule.

Molecule's Chief Executive Officer, President and Director, Philip Waddington, is scheduled to present on Thursday, October 15th at 1:30 PM EST. Mr. Waddington will also be fielding investor questions during the one-day virtual conference hosted by Gravitas Securities Inc. "I am looking forward to sharing our update and progress with investors at the Gravitas Technology and Diversified Investor Day," said Mr. Waddington. "With the recent price offering from the largest provincial wholesaler of cannabis in Canada for 11 new cannabis beverages, we feel the Gravitas Technology and Diversified Investor Day is an ideal venue to communicate our progress to investors."

This year's Gravitas Technology and Diversified Investor Day will feature several leaders in Technology and Diversified industries and will be attended virtually by institutional and retail investors from North America and abroad.

For additional details about the conference and Gravitas Securities Inc., please visit: www.gravitassecurities.com

Event: Gravitas Technology and Diversified Investor Day (virtual)

Format: Presentation

Date: Thursday, October 15th

Time: 9:30 AM – 4:15 PM EST

Registration: Link

MOLECULE HOLDINGS INC.

Per: "Philip Waddington"

President, CEO and Director

About Molecule Holdings Inc.

Molecule works with client-partners to engage in the production of cannabis-infused beverages and edibles. We provide the infrastructure, know-how, technology, and licensing for craft producers to create consumable cannabis products. Molecule's goal is to be the on-ramp for companies wishing to enter into the cannabis beverage and edibles market, but who choose not to go through the significant process of obtaining the required cannabis licences.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In this news release, the Company is making forward-looking statements with respect to proceeding with definitive agreements resulting from the term sheets as well as related to the presenters and attendees anticipated to be present at the Gravitas Technology and Diversified Investor Day webinar. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

For further information: André Audet, Chairman and Co-Founder, Phone: 1 (888) 665-2853 x101, Email: [email protected], www.molecule.ca

