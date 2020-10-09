Molecule Signs Binding Term Sheet with Biolux Natural Health Inc. for Production and Sales of UbU® Cannabis Beverages Across Canada and Announces Agreement to Settle Debt

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Molecule Holdings Inc. (CSE: MLCL) ("Molecule" or the "Company"), a Canadian craft-focused cannabis beverage production company, is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding term sheet with Biolux Natural Health Inc. ("Biolux") for exclusive production of UbU®, a craft-forward line of CBD-infused sparkling beverages. The Company also announces an agreement to settle outstanding payables.

BINDING TERM SHEET

Molecule will work with Biolux over the coming weeks to execute a definitive agreement. The agreement will set out the terms upon which Molecule will provide product development, licensing, production and distribution services over an exclusive 3 year period.

The UbU® brand will be among the first products produced from Molecule's cannabis beverage facility in Lansdowne, Ontario.

"Biolux has been great to work with, and we have enjoyed the developmental process which culminated in us signing this agreement. This is a significant step toward mutually providing these beverages across all of Canada. Biolux's operational beverage experience, commitment to quality, and attention to detail is remarkable. As well, their overall values are very much aligned with ours," said Phil Waddington, CEO of Molecule.

"As we developed the UbU® brand, we wanted to find a partner as equally committed to crafting premium cannabis products," said Carlos Ponce, Chief Executive Officer of Biolux. "We are pleased to work with Molecule to produce our unique and innovative product line and to accompany Canadian consumers in their wellness journey with high-quality, clean-label CBD beverages."

DEBT SETTLEMENT

The Company also wishes to announce that it has agreed to a debt settlement with an arm's length third party, whereby the Company will settle $40,128.90 of outstanding payables through the issuance of 267,526 common shares at a deemed price of $0.15 per common share. All securities issued in the debt settlement will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after the issuance of the common shares.

About Molecule Holdings Inc.

Molecule works with client-partners to engage in the production of cannabis-infused beverages and edibles. We provide the infrastructure, know-how, technology, and licensing for craft producers to create consumable cannabis products. Molecule's goal is to be the on-ramp for companies wishing to enter into the cannabis beverage and edibles market, but who choose not to go through the significant process of obtaining the required cannabis licences.

About Biolux Natural Health Inc.

Biolux Natural Health Inc., a Montreal-based company founded in 2017, is the producer of UbUⓇ, a craft-forward line of unique CBD-infused sparkling beverages made for the Canadian market. On a mission to naturally empower people to be their best, balanced selves, Biolux leads a new generation of premium beverage developers, committed to crafting clean label cannabis products made for health-conscious consumers. Discover more at drinkubu.ca

For further information: André Audet, Chairman and Co-Founder, Phone: 1 (888) 665-2853 x101, Email: [email protected], www.molecule.ca

