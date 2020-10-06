Molecule Accepts Pricing Offer from Canada's Largest Provincial Buyer for 11 New Craft Cannabis Beverages

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Molecule Holdings Inc. (CSE: MLCL) ("Molecule" or the "Company"), a Canadian craft-focused cannabis beverage production company, is pleased to announce that it has received and accepted a pricing offer from the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS), the largest provincial wholesaler of cannabis in Canada, for 11 new cannabis beverages.

The OCS, the single largest buyer of cannabis in Canada, sells cannabis products including cannabis beverages online to Ontario consumers through their ecommerce store. The OCS is also the exclusive wholesaler to all cannabis retail stores in Ontario.

"We are excited to be working with the OCS to bring craft cannabis beverages to Ontario consumers. We believe that cannabis consumers prefer craft products and we plan to roll these beverages out across Canada in the coming months, ensuring that consumers and retailers across Canada have craft choices in their cannabis beverage purchases," said Phil Waddington, CEO of Molecule.

Molecule's Health Canada licensed cannabis beverage facility in Lansdowne, Ontario remains on track to produce beverages in Q4, 2020.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

MOLECULE HOLDINGS INC.

Per: "Philip Waddington"

President, CEO and Director

About Molecule Holdings Inc.

Molecule works with client-partners to engage in the production of cannabis-infused beverages and edibles. We provide the infrastructure, know-how, technology, and licensing for craft producers to create consumable cannabis products. Molecule's goal is to be the on-ramp for companies wishing to enter into the cannabis beverage and edibles market, but who choose not to go through the significant process of obtaining the required cannabis licences.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In this news release, the Company is making forward-looking statements with respect to the commencement of production and anticipated timeline for launch of its beverage/product line. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE Molecule Holdings Inc.

For further information: André Audet, Chairman and Co-Founder, Phone: 1 (888) 665-2853 x101, Email: [email protected], www.molecule.ca

