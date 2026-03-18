QUÉBEC, March 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Media representatives are invited to visit a business that designs and markets monitoring tools for underground mines, along with Jean-Yves Duclos, Member of Parliament for Québec-Centre.

MP Duclos will take the opportunity to highlight a CED financial contribution for the SME. He will be available to answer the medias' questions.

The announcement of this CED financial contribution will be made on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for CED.

Date:

March 18, 2026

Time:

11 a.m.

We ask any journalists who wish to attend this visit to confirm their presence by writing to the following email address by 9 a.m. on March 18, 2026: [email protected]. CED will use the email addresses received to send out the news release. The location of the event will be provided to media representatives who have confirmed their presence.

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SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Gabrielle Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]